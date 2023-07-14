The fund is designed to provide diversification among different asset classes for investors with the approximate retirement year in the fund's name. MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) invests substantially all of the fund's assets in other MFS mutual funds, referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected following a two-stage asset allocation process.

The first stage is a strategic asset allocation to determine the percentage of the fund's assets invested in the general asset classes of (1) Bond Funds, (2) International Stock Funds, and (3) U.S. Stock Funds, as well as (4) Specialty Funds (underlying funds that have less traditional investment strategies that MFS believes provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio consisting of stock and bond funds).

The second stage involves the actual selection of underlying funds to represent the asset classes based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors.

Within the stock fund allocations, MFS seeks to diversify by geography (by including domestic and international underlying funds), in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and small capitalization underlying funds) and by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds).

Within the bond fund allocation, MFS includes underlying funds with varying degrees of geographic, interest rate and credit exposure, including exposure to below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS normally invests the underlying funds' assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the underlying funds' assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

As of August 1, 2022, the fund’s approximate target allocation among asset classes and the underlying funds was:

Bond Funds: 64.0% MFS Emerging Markets Debt Fund 1.6% MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund 1.6% MFS Global Opportunistic Bond Fund 7.0% MFS Government Securities Fund 10.0% MFS High Income Fund 3.3% MFS Inflation-Adjusted Bond Fund 10.0% MFS Limited Maturity Fund 13.7% MFS Total Return Bond Fund 16.8% International Stock Funds: 6.9% MFS Blended Research International Equity Fund 3.5% MFS International Growth Fund 0.8% MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund 0.8% MFS Research International Fund 1.8% U.S. Stock Funds: 25.1% MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund 2.6% MFS Blended Research Growth Equity Fund 2.6% MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund 3.6% MFS Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund 1.0% MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund 2.6% MFS Growth Fund 2.6% MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund 1.8% MFS Mid Cap Value Fund 1.8% MFS New Discovery Fund 0.5% MFS New Discovery Value Fund 0.5% MFS Research Fund 2.6% MFS Value Fund 2.6% Specialty Funds: 4.0% MFS Commodity Strategy Fund 2.0% MFS Global Real Estate Fund 2.0%

All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. As a result, the sum of the target underlying fund allocations in each asset class may not equal the target asset class allocations for such asset class, and the target asset class and underlying fund allocations presented in the table may not total 100%.

The asset class allocations, as well as the underlying funds and their target weightings, are based on an allocation strategy designed for investors with the approximate retirement year in the fund’s name. Investors should also consider their age, personal circumstances, risk tolerance, and overall investment strategy and allocation. The asset allocation strategy will become increasingly conservative over time, shifting more weight from Stock Funds and Specialty Funds to Bond Funds.

Upon reaching its stated target year, the fund’s allocation strategy will be aligned with the allocation strategy of MFS Lifetime Income Fund. It is expected that the fund will be combined with MFS Lifetime Income Fund within five years of the date that its asset allocation strategy matches the asset allocation strategy of MFS Lifetime Income Fund. MFS Lifetime Income Fund is designed for investors who intend to withdraw assets over an extended period of time or who want an investment with an asset allocation mix similar to MFS Lifetime Income Fund's target asset allocation. The chart below illustrates, as of August 1, 2022, how the asset allocation strategy of the fund will change over time.