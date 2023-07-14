Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Below investment grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment grade quality ( i.e. , none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investors Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)), have rated the securities in one of its top four rating categories) or, if the security is unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. There is no minimum rating for the securities in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities, including those in emerging markets. Although certain securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if the issuer is included in the U.S. fixed-income indices published by Bloomberg.

The Adviser performs its own extensive credit analysis to determine the creditworthiness and potential for capital appreciation of a security. The Fund’s management minimizes both market timing and interest rate forecasting. Instead, it uses a strategy based on gaining a thorough understanding of industry and company dynamics as well as individual security characteristics such as issuer debt and debt maturity schedules, earnings prospects, responsiveness to changes in interest rates, experience and perceived strength of management, borrowing requirements and liquidation value, market price in relation to cash flow, interest and dividends.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider, among other things, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, the Adviser’s expectations regarding future changes in interest rates and comparisons of the level of risk associated with particular investments with the Adviser’s expectations concerning the potential return of those investments.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes the skills of its in-house team of more than 30 research analysts to cover a broad universe of industries, companies and markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers take advantage of these extensive resources to identify securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Adviser employs a selection strategy that focuses on a value-driven, bottom-up approach to identify securities that provide an opportunity for both generous yields and capital appreciation. The Adviser analyzes an individual company’s potential for positive financial news to determine if it has growth potential. Examples of positive financial news include an upward turn in the business cycle, improvement in cash flows, rising profits or the awarding of new contracts. The Adviser emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, appreciation potential and diversification in its bond selection. Each bond is evaluated to assess the ability of its issuer to pay interest and, ultimately, principal (which helps the Fund generate an ongoing flow of income). The Adviser also assesses a bond’s relation to market conditions within its industry and favors bonds whose prices may benefit from positive business developments. The Adviser seeks to diversify the Fund’s holdings to reduce the inherent risk in below investment grade fixed-income securities.