Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$135 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LSHNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|95.03%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|93.57%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|91.22%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|87.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|45.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSHNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|86.67%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|89.09%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|18.33%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|72.92%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|41.18%
|Period
|LSHNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|88.89%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|87.74%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|91.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|71.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|42.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|LSHNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|86.67%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|88.94%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|18.33%
|2019
|1.8%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|62.32%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|16.61%
|LSHNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|135 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|75.70%
|Number of Holdings
|524
|2
|2736
|25.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|74.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.16%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|32.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.92%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|91.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.67%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|4.10%
|Cash
|4.79%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|27.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.45%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|9.08%
|Stocks
|0.17%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|56.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|70.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Communication Services
|67.49%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|6.35%
|Energy
|29.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.32%
|Industrials
|2.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.40%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|68.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|64.02%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|62.96%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSHNX % Rank
|US
|0.17%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|50.22%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|70.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.46%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|81.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.80%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|30.79%
|Securitized
|3.44%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|13.64%
|Government
|3.30%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|10.12%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|66.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|59.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LSHNX % Rank
|US
|69.89%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|84.48%
|Non US
|18.03%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|16.98%
|LSHNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|62.75%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|67.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LSHNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LSHNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LSHNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|58.05%
|LSHNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.43%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|26.64%
|LSHNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LSHNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LSHNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.10%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|66.12%
|LSHNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2002
20.01
20.0%
Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Todd Vandam is a Vice President at Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager with the fixed-income high yield and global high yield teams. Mr. Vandam began his career at Loomis Sayles in 1994 on the high yield trading desk. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, Mr. Vandam worked as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army, most recently working as a Fire Support Officer stationed at Fort Davis, Panama. Mr. Vandam earned a BA in business and economics from Brown University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and he is a CFA®charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
