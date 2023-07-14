Home
Loomis Sayles High Income Fund

mutual fund
LSHNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.52 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (NEFHX) Primary C (NEHCX) Inst (NEHYX) N (LSHNX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$135 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LSHNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Eagan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Below investment grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment grade quality (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Fitch Investors Services, Inc. (“Fitch”) or S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”)), have rated the securities in one of its top four rating categories) or, if the security is unrated, are determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. There is no minimum rating for the securities in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign fixed-income securities, including those in emerging markets. Although certain securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if the issuer is included in the U.S. fixed-income indices published by Bloomberg. 
The Adviser performs its own extensive credit analysis to determine the creditworthiness and potential for capital appreciation of a security. The Fund’s management minimizes both market timing and interest rate forecasting. Instead, it uses a strategy based on gaining a thorough understanding of industry and company dynamics as well as individual security characteristics such as issuer debt and debt maturity schedules, earnings prospects, responsiveness to changes in interest rates, experience and perceived strength of management, borrowing requirements and liquidation value, market price in relation to cash flow, interest and dividends. 
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider, among other things, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, the Adviser’s expectations regarding future changes in interest rates and comparisons of the level of risk associated with particular investments with the Adviser’s expectations concerning the potential return of those investments. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes the skills of its in-house team of more than 30 research analysts to cover a broad universe of industries, companies and markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers take advantage of these extensive resources to identify securities that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Adviser employs a selection strategy that focuses on a value-driven, bottom-up approach to identify securities that provide an opportunity for both generous yields and capital appreciation. The Adviser analyzes an individual company’s potential for positive financial news to determine if it has growth potential. Examples of positive financial news include an upward turn in the business cycle, improvement in cash flows, rising profits or the awarding of new contracts. The Adviser emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, appreciation potential and diversification in its bond selection. Each bond is evaluated to assess the ability of its issuer to pay interest and, ultimately, principal (which helps the Fund generate an ongoing flow of income). The Adviser also assesses a bond’s relation to market conditions within its industry and favors bonds whose prices may benefit from positive business developments. The Adviser seeks to diversify the Fund’s holdings to reduce the inherent risk in below investment grade fixed-income securities. 
In connection with its principal investment strategies, the Fund may also invest in structured notes, collateralized loan obligations, zero-coupon securities, pay-in-kind securities, convertible securities, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), and futures, forward contracts and swaps (including credit default swaps) for hedging and investment purposes. The Fund may from time to time satisfy the 80% test above by obtaining investment exposure to below investment grade fixed-income securities through investments in these derivative instruments. Except as provided above or as required by applicable law, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments. 
Read More

LSHNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -7.1% 10.3% 95.03%
1 Yr -0.8% -9.9% 18.7% 93.57%
3 Yr -4.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 91.22%
5 Yr -3.6%* -14.3% 37.5% 87.17%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 45.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -33.4% 3.6% 86.67%
2021 -0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 89.09%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 18.33%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 72.92%
2018 -1.6% -4.0% 0.1% 41.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -14.3% 7.8% 88.89%
1 Yr -0.8% -18.1% 22.2% 87.74%
3 Yr -4.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 91.14%
5 Yr -2.9%* -14.3% 37.5% 71.55%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 42.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSHNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -33.4% 3.6% 86.67%
2021 -0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 88.94%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 18.33%
2019 1.8% -1.0% 5.1% 62.32%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.2% 16.61%

NAV & Total Return History

LSHNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSHNX Category Low Category High LSHNX % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 75.70%
Number of Holdings 524 2 2736 25.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 74.08%
Weighting of Top 10 14.16% 3.0% 100.0% 32.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 2.47%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.09%
  3. DISH Network Corporation 3.375% 1.91%
  4. T-Mobile US, Inc. 7.12% 1.83%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.53%
  6. CSC Holdings, LLC 4.625% 1.51%
  7. Icahn Enterprises, L.P. / Icahn Enterprises Finance Corporation 5.25% 1.34%
  8. 2020 Cash Mandatory Exchangeable Trust 0% 1.28%
  9. Quicken Loans Inc. 5.25% 1.28%
  10. Uber Technologies Inc 8% 1.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSHNX % Rank
Bonds 		87.92% 0.00% 154.38% 91.69%
Convertible Bonds 		5.67% 0.00% 17.89% 4.10%
Cash 		4.79% -52.00% 100.00% 27.09%
Preferred Stocks 		1.45% 0.00% 7.09% 9.08%
Stocks 		0.17% -0.60% 52.82% 56.71%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 70.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSHNX % Rank
Communication Services 		67.49% 0.00% 99.99% 6.35%
Energy 		29.66% 0.00% 100.00% 51.32%
Industrials 		2.84% 0.00% 100.00% 21.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.40%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 68.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 64.02%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 62.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSHNX % Rank
US 		0.17% -0.60% 47.59% 50.22%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 70.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSHNX % Rank
Corporate 		88.46% 0.00% 129.69% 81.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.80% 0.00% 99.98% 30.79%
Securitized 		3.44% 0.00% 97.24% 13.64%
Government 		3.30% 0.00% 99.07% 10.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 66.72%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 59.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSHNX % Rank
US 		69.89% 0.00% 150.64% 84.48%
Non US 		18.03% 0.00% 118.12% 16.98%

LSHNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.03% 18.97% 62.75%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.84% 67.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LSHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSHNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 1.00% 255.00% 58.05%

LSHNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSHNX Category Low Category High LSHNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.43% 0.00% 37.22% 26.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSHNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSHNX Category Low Category High LSHNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.10% -2.39% 14.30% 66.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSHNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LSHNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2002

20.01

20.0%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Elaine Stokes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.

Todd Vandam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Todd Vandam is a Vice President at Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager with the fixed-income high yield and global high yield teams. Mr. Vandam began his career at Loomis Sayles in 1994 on the high yield trading desk. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, Mr. Vandam worked as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army, most recently working as a Fire Support Officer stationed at Fort Davis, Panama. Mr. Vandam earned a BA in business and economics from Brown University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and he is a CFA®charterholder.

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

