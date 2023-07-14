Home
LSFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Loomis Sayles Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 17, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elaine Stokes

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in below investment-grade fixed-income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) and up to 20% of its assets in equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks. Below investment-grade fixed-income securities are rated below investment-grade quality (i.e., none of the three major ratings agencies (Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Investor Services, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings) have rated the securities in one of their respective top four ratings categories). The Fund’s fixed-income securities investments may include unrated securities (securities that are not rated by a rating agency) if Loomis Sayles determines that the securities are of comparable quality to rated securities that the Fund may purchase. The Fund may invest in fixed- 
income securities of any maturity. 
In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, including, for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains). 
Three themes typically drive the Fund’s investment approach. First, Loomis Sayles generally seeks fixed-income securities that are attractively valued relative to the Loomis Sayles’ credit research team’s assessment of credit risk. The broad coverage combined with the objective of identifying attractive investment opportunities makes this an important component of the investment approach. Second, the Fund may invest significantly in securities the prices of which Loomis Sayles believes are more sensitive to events related to the underlying issuer than to changes in general interest rates or overall market default rates. These securities may not have a direct correlation with changes in interest rates, thus helping to manage interest rate risk and to offer diversified sources for return. Third, Loomis Sayles analyzes different sectors of the economy and differences in the yields (“spreads”) of various fixed-income securities (U.S. government securities, investment-grade corporate securities, securitized assets, high-yield corporate securities, emerging market securities, non-U.S. sovereigns and credits, convertibles, bank loans and municipals) in an effort to find securities that it believes may produce attractive returns for the Fund in comparison to their risk. 
In deciding which equity securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles intends to emphasize dividend-paying stocks issued by companies with strong fundamentals and relatively limited anticipated volatility to supplement its fixed-income holdings. These securities will be selected with the same bottom-up investment process that is the foundation of the Fund’s overall strategy. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may invest without limit in obligations of supranational entities (e.g., the World Bank). Although certain securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if the issuer is included in the U.S. fixed-income indices published by Bloomberg. 
The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, among other instruments, corporate bonds and other debt securities (including junior and senior bonds), U.S. government securities, commercial paper, collateralized loan obligations, zero-coupon securities, mortgage-backed securities, stripped mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and other asset-backed securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, when-issued securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), repurchase agreements and convertible securities. The Fund may also engage in options and futures transactions, foreign currency transactions (such as forward currency contracts) and swap transactions (including credit default swaps, in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to a counterparty in exchange for the right to receive a payment in the event of a default of the underlying reference security). 
Read More

LSFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -7.2% 18.1% 8.02%
1 Yr 1.3% -18.7% 21.2% 18.59%
3 Yr -3.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 58.43%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 29.3% 65.80%
10 Yr -2.5%* -27.4% 13.2% 79.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -31.8% 18.4% 48.70%
2021 -1.6% -14.3% 15.8% 77.83%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.43%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 7.63%
2018 -1.7% -12.3% 0.7% 87.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LSFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -11.7% 18.1% 7.74%
1 Yr 1.3% -18.7% 38.5% 17.58%
3 Yr -3.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 58.52%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.7% 30.1% 41.39%
10 Yr 1.1%* -27.4% 16.4% 13.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LSFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -31.8% 18.4% 48.70%
2021 -1.6% -14.3% 15.8% 77.68%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.43%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 7.63%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 1.5% 44.93%

NAV & Total Return History

LSFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LSFIX Category Low Category High LSFIX % Rank
Net Assets 439 M 100 124 B 55.92%
Number of Holdings 502 2 8175 52.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 88 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 52.18%
Weighting of Top 10 26.83% 4.3% 105.0% 49.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  2. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  3. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  4. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  5. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  6. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 15.81%
  7. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 14.50%
  8. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 14.50%
  9. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 14.50%
  10. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Sep21 Xcbt 20210921 14.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFIX % Rank
Bonds 		80.95% -150.81% 180.51% 68.46%
Cash 		8.15% -261.12% 258.91% 41.86%
Stocks 		4.81% -38.22% 261.12% 11.05%
Convertible Bonds 		4.57% 0.00% 33.50% 17.73%
Preferred Stocks 		1.53% 0.00% 13.21% 14.68%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 77.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFIX % Rank
Communication Services 		26.39% 0.00% 100.00% 7.71%
Healthcare 		17.56% 0.00% 100.00% 1.03%
Technology 		12.60% 0.00% 29.61% 15.94%
Industrials 		12.40% 0.00% 100.00% 16.97%
Consumer Defense 		9.36% 0.00% 99.97% 10.54%
Utilities 		5.05% 0.00% 100.00% 18.77%
Financial Services 		4.46% 0.00% 100.00% 47.81%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 100.00% 61.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.14% 0.00% 89.95% 28.53%
Basic Materials 		2.73% 0.00% 100.00% 24.68%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 100.00% 35.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFIX % Rank
US 		4.81% -40.06% 261.12% 9.88%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 83.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFIX % Rank
Corporate 		49.09% 0.00% 97.25% 36.20%
Government 		21.26% 0.00% 99.43% 28.61%
Securitized 		20.39% 0.00% 99.65% 41.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.30% 0.00% 100.00% 51.02%
Municipal 		0.96% 0.00% 54.26% 14.31%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 87.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LSFIX % Rank
US 		70.19% -151.11% 194.51% 42.59%
Non US 		10.76% -136.75% 104.82% 66.13%

LSFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LSFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 26.65% 91.26%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.29% 23.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LSFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LSFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LSFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 0.00% 632.00% 65.19%

LSFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LSFIX Category Low Category High LSFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 15.93% 96.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LSFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LSFIX Category Low Category High LSFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.27% -1.55% 11.51% 38.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LSFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

LSFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elaine Stokes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

