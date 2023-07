Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in a combination of adjustable floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations or other business entities and fixed-income securities, including derivatives that reference the returns of these instruments.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in floating rate loans that either hold a senior position in the capital structure of the borrower, hold an equal ranking with other senior debt, or have characteristics (such as a senior position secured by liens with other senior debt) that the Adviser believes justify treatment as senior debt (“Senior Loans”). The Fund may invest in Senior Loans directly as an original lender or by assignment from a lender, or it may invest indirectly through participation agreements, interests in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and derivatives that reference such instruments. Derivatives that reference the returns of Senior Loans may pay returns at fixed rather than variable rates. The Fund’s investments may also include, but are not limited to, subordinated loans, below investment grade corporate bonds and investment grade fixed-income debt securities. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include preferred stocks. The Fund may invest in pay-in-kind (“PIK”) securities and zero-coupon securities. The Fund may receive debt, equity or other securities or instruments as a result of the general restructuring of the debt of an issuer, the restructuring of a floating rate loan or as part of a package of securities acquired with a loan.

The Fund may invest any portion of its assets in securities of Canadian issuers and up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in other foreign securities, including up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in emerging market securities. Although certain securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if the issuer is included in the U.S. fixed-income indices published by Bloomberg.

Floating rate loans are debt obligations that have interest rates that adjust or “float” periodically (normally on a monthly or quarterly basis) based on a generally recognized base rate, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or the prime rate offered by one or more major U.S. banks. Floating rate loans are generally unrated or rated less than investment grade and may be subject to restrictions on resale. The Fund may invest without limit in securities of any rating, including those that are in default. The Fund has no requirements as to the range of maturities of the debt instruments in which it can invest or as to the market capitalization of the issuers of those instruments.

The Fund can borrow up to one-third of the Fund’s assets (including the amount borrowed) and use other techniques to purchase investments, to manage its cash flow or to redeem shares, a technique referred to as “leverage.” The Fund may also use derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures contracts, forward contracts, swaps (including, among others, credit default swaps, credit default swap indices, loan-only credit default swaps and loan-only credit default swap indices) and structured notes to try to increase the Fund’s leverage, to enhance income, to hedge against fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates, and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), convertible securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and mortgage-related securities, including adjustable rate mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, and U.S. government securities (including its agencies, instrumentalities and sponsored entities). The Fund may also engage in currency-related transactions. Except as provided above, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments.

When deciding which securities to buy and sell, the Adviser will consider credit quality and whether credit quality is improving or declining, as well as return potential, in the context of market and economic risks. In addition to security selection, the Adviser expects to use cycle evaluation in conjunction with sector rotation in an effort to enhance or offset cyclical influences.

The Fund expects to engage in active and frequent trading of securities and other instruments. Effects of frequent trading may include high transaction costs, which may lower the Fund’s return, and realization of short-term capital gains, distributions of which are taxable to shareholders who are individuals as ordinary income. Trading costs and tax effects associated with frequent trading may adversely affect the Fund’s performance.