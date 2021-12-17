The Fund will invest in a diversified pool of assets while seeking to generate income that supports shareholders in retirement until the Fund’s assets have been completely drawn down by the Fund’s terminal date of December 31, 2040. The Fund does not follow a pre-defined glidepath. Instead, in implementing the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser’s allocations among asset classes will vary from year to year and the Adviser intends to strategically de-risk the Fund’s portfolio over time in an effort to provide consistent income for the benefit of all shareholders, in the aggregate. The Fund is generally intended for investors in retirement who intend to redeem their holdings in the Fund on an ongoing basis. Accordingly, the Adviser will manage the Fund’s portfolio with the expectation that it must meet a proposed “spend down amount” annually. As the Fund approaches its terminal date, redemptions may increase. In determining the spend down amount, the Adviser will attempt to balance income needs in the current year against the need for income in the future.

The Adviser will take into account multiple considerations when developing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio in an attempt to deliver consistent income to shareholders. On an annual basis, factors such as time to fund maturity, inflation, long-term risk assumptions and market return expectations are reviewed to determine both the target asset allocation and the spend down amount to generate the target income. This annual review will mean allocations among asset classes may vary but the Adviser expects that they will generally fall within the following ranges:

Global Equity – 0-60%

U.S. Fixed Income – 40-100%

Cash & Cash Equivalents – 0-10%

The Fund’s target asset allocation may differ from the Fund’s actual asset allocation. These allocations will be reviewed periodically throughout the year to ensure any significant changes to the Adviser’s market outlook and/or other factors described above are incorporated into the asset allocation, and that the spend down amount is amended accordingly. For example, the Adviser may seek to increase allocations to the global equity asset class to take advantage of certain market return opportunities identified by the Adviser, provided the Adviser believes the Fund’s expected volatility level in connection with such investments will be consistent with the Fund’s long-term risk assumptions. On the other hand, the Adviser may seek to increase allocations to the U.S. fixed income asset class to, for example, attempt to decrease volatility and preserve capital.

The Fund will gain exposure to the asset classes noted above through investments in other mutual funds for which the Adviser also serves as investment adviser (“LGIMA Underlying Funds”); in other funds, including third party (unaffiliated) funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“Unaffiliated Underlying Funds” and together with the LGIMA Underlying Funds, the “Underlying Funds”); and/or directly in, individual securities and in derivatives as discussed in more detail below. The Adviser currently anticipates that the Fund’s investments will consist mainly of the Underlying Funds, with a majority of the Fund’s assets invested in the LGIMA Underlying Funds. However, the amount of the Fund’s assets allocated to the Underlying Funds and direct investments will vary over time and the Fund may be invested entirely in LGIMA Underlying Funds, Unaffiliated Underlying Funds or direct investments at any given point in time.

With respect to its global equity investments, the Fund may invest in common stock of large and mid-capitalization companies, depositary receipts, and in Underlying Funds. With respect to its U.S. fixed income investments, the Fund may invest in U.S. government securities (including agencies and instrumentalities), corporate bonds, other corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including corporate commercial paper, municipal bonds, supra-national issuers, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and in Underlying Funds.

The Fund may use derivatives, such as futures contracts, options and forwards, to more effectively gain targeted equity and fixed income exposure from its cash positions, to hedge investments, for risk management and to attempt to increase the Fund’s gains. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest may also use derivatives.

Because it is assumed that shareholders will be spending down amounts invested in the Fund each year until the Fund’s maturity date, the Fund’s assets are expected to decline over time and approach zero on the maturity date, at which time it is expected that the Fund will be liquidated. However, the Fund is not designed to comply with any required minimum distribution rules applicable to tax-deferred retirement accounts nor does it take into account any tax considerations to shareholders (including, for example, any early withdrawal penalties that may be imposed on shareholders in tax-deferred retirement accounts). Shareholders investing through a tax-deferred retirement account subject to a required minimum distribution who redeem shares of the Fund from such account will need to include such redemption amount, as appropriate, in the computation of any annual required minimum distribution.