Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund

mutual fund
LRIZX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(LRIZX) Primary (LRIIX)
LRIZX (Mutual Fund)

Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(LRIZX) Primary (LRIIX)
LRIZX (Mutual Fund)

Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(LRIZX) Primary (LRIIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund

LRIZX | Fund

-

$78 K

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$78 K

Holdings in Top 10

161.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund

LRIZX | Fund

-

$78 K

0.00%

0.01%

LRIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Legal &amp; General Retirement Income 2040 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will invest in a diversified pool of assets while seeking to generate income that supports shareholders in retirement until the Fund’s assets have been completely drawn down by the Fund’s terminal date of December 31, 2040. The Fund does not follow a pre-defined glidepath. Instead, in implementing the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser’s allocations among asset classes will vary from year to year and the Adviser intends to strategically de-risk the Fund’s portfolio over time in an effort to provide consistent income for the benefit of all shareholders, in the aggregate. The Fund is generally intended for investors in retirement who intend to redeem their holdings in the Fund on an ongoing basis. Accordingly, the Adviser will manage the Fund’s portfolio with the expectation that it must meet a proposed “spend down amount” annually. As the Fund approaches its terminal date, redemptions may increase. In determining the spend down amount, the Adviser will attempt to balance income needs in the current year against the need for income in the future.

The Adviser will take into account multiple considerations when developing and maintaining the Fund’s portfolio in an attempt to deliver consistent income to shareholders. On an annual basis, factors such as time to fund maturity, inflation, long-term risk assumptions and market return expectations are reviewed to determine both the target asset allocation and the spend down amount to generate the target income. This annual review will mean allocations among asset classes may vary but the Adviser expects that they will generally fall within the following ranges:

Global Equity – 0-60%

U.S. Fixed Income – 40-100%

Cash & Cash Equivalents – 0-10%

The Fund’s target asset allocation may differ from the Fund’s actual asset allocation. These allocations will be reviewed periodically throughout the year to ensure any significant changes to the Adviser’s market outlook and/or other factors described above are incorporated into the asset allocation, and that the spend down amount is amended accordingly. For example, the Adviser may seek to increase allocations to the global equity asset class to take advantage of certain market return opportunities identified by the Adviser, provided the Adviser believes the Fund’s expected volatility level in connection with such investments will be consistent with the Fund’s long-term risk assumptions. On the other hand, the Adviser may seek to increase allocations to the U.S. fixed income asset class to, for example, attempt to decrease volatility and preserve capital.

The Fund will gain exposure to the asset classes noted above through investments in other mutual funds for which the Adviser also serves as investment adviser (“LGIMA Underlying Funds”); in other funds, including third party (unaffiliated) funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“Unaffiliated Underlying Funds” and together with the LGIMA Underlying Funds, the “Underlying Funds”); and/or directly in, individual securities and in derivatives as discussed in more detail below. The Adviser currently anticipates that the Fund’s investments will consist mainly of the Underlying Funds, with a majority of the Fund’s assets invested in the LGIMA Underlying Funds. However, the amount of the Fund’s assets allocated to the Underlying Funds and direct investments will vary over time and the Fund may be invested entirely in LGIMA Underlying Funds, Unaffiliated Underlying Funds or direct investments at any given point in time.

With respect to its global equity investments, the Fund may invest in common stock of large and mid-capitalization companies, depositary receipts, and in Underlying Funds. With respect to its U.S. fixed income investments, the Fund may invest in U.S. government securities (including agencies and instrumentalities), corporate bonds, other corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, including corporate commercial paper, municipal bonds, supra-national issuers, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and in Underlying Funds.

The Fund may use derivatives, such as futures contracts, options and forwards, to more effectively gain targeted equity and fixed income exposure from its cash positions, to hedge investments, for risk management and to attempt to increase the Fund’s gains. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest may also use derivatives.

Because it is assumed that shareholders will be spending down amounts invested in the Fund each year until the Fund’s maturity date, the Fund’s assets are expected to decline over time and approach zero on the maturity date, at which time it is expected that the Fund will be liquidated. However, the Fund is not designed to comply with any required minimum distribution rules applicable to tax-deferred retirement accounts nor does it take into account any tax considerations to shareholders (including, for example, any early withdrawal penalties that may be imposed on shareholders in tax-deferred retirement accounts). Shareholders investing through a tax-deferred retirement account subject to a required minimum distribution who redeem shares of the Fund from such account will need to include such redemption amount, as appropriate, in the computation of any annual required minimum distribution.

Read More

LRIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LRIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LRIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LRIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LRIZX Category Low Category High LRIZX % Rank
Net Assets 78 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 4 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 126 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 161.92% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KP Funds: KP Large Cap Equity Fund; Institutional Class Shares 99.97%
  2. KP Funds: KP Large Cap Equity Fund; Institutional Class Shares 23.65%
  3. KP Funds: KP Large Cap Equity Fund; Institutional Class Shares 22.01%
  4. KP Funds: KP Large Cap Equity Fund; Institutional Class Shares 16.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LRIZX % Rank
Stocks 		161.92% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRIZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LRIZX % Rank
US 		161.92% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LRIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LRIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LRIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LRIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LRIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LRIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LRIZX Category Low Category High LRIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LRIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LRIZX Category Low Category High LRIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LRIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LRIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×