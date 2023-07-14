Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|LPXFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|30.86%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|12.35%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-7.4%
|11.0%
|35.90%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|64.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LPXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPXFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.82 B
|19 M
|13 B
|34.57%
|Number of Holdings
|227
|32
|500
|57.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|524 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|42.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.34%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|53.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPXFX % Rank
|Bonds
|72.80%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|8.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|17.65%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|67.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.92%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|92.50%
|Cash
|3.64%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|10.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|97.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|95.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPXFX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.09%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|83.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.64%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|16.25%
|Government
|0.27%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|47.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|97.50%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|97.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LPXFX % Rank
|US
|54.70%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|12.50%
|Non US
|18.10%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|10.00%
|LPXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|74.36%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|52.00%
|LPXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LPXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LPXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|12.00%
|199.00%
|73.24%
|LPXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPXFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.14%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|49.40%
|LPXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LPXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LPXFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.93%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|83.12%
|LPXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Elaine Zaharis-Nikas, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a senior portfolio manager for fixed income and preferred securities portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for European and Latin American banks. She has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Ms. Zaharis-Nikas worked at J.P. Morgan Chase for five years as a credit analyst and J.P. Morgan for three years as an internal auditor. Ms. Zaharis-Nikas holds a BS from New York University. She is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
William Scapell, CFA, Executive Vice President, is Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities and a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s preferred securities portfolios. He has 28 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Mr. Scapell worked in the fixed income research department at Merrill Lynch, where he was their chief strategist for preferred securities for three years, and a vice president in corporate finance and treasury department for two years. Previously, he held bank supervision and monetary policy roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for five years. Mr. Scapell holds a BA from Vassar College and an MA from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Jerry Dorost, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for fixed income and preferred securities portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for banks, utilities and midstream energy. He has 16 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Mr. Dorost was with Citigroup, where his coverage included banks, mortgage lenders and other financial companies. Mr. Dorost has a BS from Columbia University and is based in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
