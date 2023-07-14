Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$170 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.1%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most countries located in Western Europe.
The Fund may invest in all types of debt securities and derivative instruments, including, among others, corporate debt securities, government securities (including sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds), loans, convertible securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, inflation-linked investments, structured notes, hybrid or “indexed” securities, event-linked bonds, and derivatives based on the return of debt securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives, consisting principally of swaps, options, forwards, and futures, for hedging or non-hedging purposes as a substitute for investing directly in emerging market debt securities.
The Fund may invest without limit in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies.
The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. The Fund may invest without limitation in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield debt securities are rated
BB/Ba or lower at the time of purchase by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but deemed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality.
The Fund’s assets will be invested across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions. However, the Fund’s portfolio management team may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process and combines bottom-up and top-down analysis to construct its portfolio. In selecting securities, the portfolio management team may overweight or underweight individual issuers, industries, sectors, countries, or regions relative to the benchmark. In evaluating a particular country, the portfolio management team may evaluate the country’s internal political, market, and economic factors, such as public finances, monetary policy, financial markets, foreign investment regulations, exchange rate policy and labor conditions, among others. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LODMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|76.13%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|63.14%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|70.87%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|64.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|66.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|LODMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|68.65%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|46.79%
|2020
|0.1%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|63.70%
|2019
|2.5%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|19.13%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|64.29%
|Period
|LODMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|60.12%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|58.31%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|70.78%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|63.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|65.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|LODMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|69.59%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|46.79%
|2020
|0.1%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|63.70%
|2019
|2.5%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|20.13%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|76.07%
|LODMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LODMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|170 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|53.47%
|Number of Holdings
|214
|4
|2121
|53.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.8 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|60.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.10%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|70.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LODMX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.67%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|6.15%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|95.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|52.62%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|24.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|72.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LODMX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.41%
|94.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.64%
|92.72%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.60%
|93.15%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.36%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.25%
|92.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.34%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|95.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.66%
|93.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LODMX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-0.47%
|1.41%
|9.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|1.28%
|80.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LODMX % Rank
|Government
|78.43%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|25.23%
|Corporate
|21.29%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|37.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.28%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|97.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|89.54%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|79.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LODMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.54%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|12.92%
|US
|0.13%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|44.62%
|LODMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|88.99%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|16.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|19.13%
|LODMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LODMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LODMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|56.99%
|LODMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LODMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.14%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|51.66%
|LODMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LODMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LODMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.06%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|49.38%
|LODMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Mr. Rocco is Partner and Director of Taxable Fixed Income of Lord Abbett. Mr. Rocco is a lead portfolio manager for the high yield fixed income strategy and also contributes as portfolio manager to the multi-sector fixed-income strategy. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett in 2004 and was named Partner in 2011. Mr. Rocco joined Lord Abbett as an associate portfolio manager and then transitioned to lead portfolio manager for our short duration and corporate bond strategies. He was previously a Consultant at FactSet. Mr. Rocco received a BA from Cornell University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2020
2.41
2.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...