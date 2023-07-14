To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most countries located in Western Europe.

The Fund may invest in all types of debt securities and derivative instruments, including, among others, corporate debt securities, government securities (including sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds), loans, convertible securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, inflation-linked investments, structured notes, hybrid or “indexed” securities, event-linked bonds, and derivatives based on the return of debt securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives, consisting principally of swaps, options, forwards, and futures, for hedging or non-hedging purposes as a substitute for investing directly in emerging market debt securities.

The Fund may invest without limit in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration. The Fund may invest without limitation in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “below investment grade” or “junk” bonds). High-yield debt securities are rated

BB/Ba or lower at the time of purchase by an independent rating agency, or are unrated but deemed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) to be of comparable quality.

The Fund’s assets will be invested across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions. However, the Fund’s portfolio management team may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process and combines bottom-up and top-down analysis to construct its portfolio. In selecting securities, the portfolio management team may overweight or underweight individual issuers, industries, sectors, countries, or regions relative to the benchmark. In evaluating a particular country, the portfolio management team may evaluate the country’s internal political, market, and economic factors, such as public finances, monetary policy, financial markets, foreign investment regulations, exchange rate policy and labor conditions, among others. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.