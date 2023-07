The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in inflation-protected securities. The emphasis will be on debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or “TIPS”). The principal value of these securities is periodically adjusted according to the rate of inflation, and repayment of the original bond principal upon maturity is guaranteed by the U.S. government.

In deciding which securities to buy and sell, Loomis Sayles may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current bond market, for example, the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets, the financial strength of the issuer, current interest rates, current valuations, Loomis Sayles’ expectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations. Loomis Sayles will also consider how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the overall portfolio’s risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains).