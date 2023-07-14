Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$5.46 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LIPKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Index 2050 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Whitelaw

Fund Description

LIPKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% 7.9% 15.5% 48.28%
1 Yr 14.6% -53.5% 17.1% 7.39%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.9% 10.2% 3.26%
5 Yr 5.4%* -13.4% 5.7% 4.19%
10 Yr 5.9%* -2.0% 6.6% 5.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -67.5% -15.9% 18.72%
2021 7.8% -4.0% 9.7% 4.66%
2020 4.1% 1.3% 4.9% 28.57%
2019 5.2% 1.8% 5.4% 9.55%
2018 -2.1% -5.4% -1.5% 6.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% 7.9% 15.5% 48.28%
1 Yr 14.6% -53.5% 17.1% 7.39%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.9% 10.2% 3.26%
5 Yr 5.5%* -13.4% 5.7% 3.59%
10 Yr 7.4%* 0.0% 7.4% 1.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -67.5% -15.9% 18.72%
2021 7.8% -4.0% 9.7% 4.66%
2020 4.1% 1.3% 4.9% 28.57%
2019 5.2% 1.8% 5.4% 9.55%
2018 -1.8% -5.4% -1.1% 18.01%

NAV & Total Return History

LIPKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LIPKX Category Low Category High LIPKX % Rank
Net Assets 5.46 B 1.5 M 50.8 B 13.73%
Number of Holdings 8 4 560 88.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.75 B 606 K 50.2 B 13.24%
Weighting of Top 10 99.50% 38.4% 100.0% 19.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Russell 1000 Large-Cap Idx Inv A 54.56%
  2. iShares Developed Real Estate Idx K 4.77%
  3. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  4. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  5. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  6. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  7. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  8. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  9. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%
  10. BlackRock Small Cap Index Fund 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LIPKX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 0.00% 96.93% 4.41%
Bonds 		2.06% 0.89% 73.19% 92.16%
Cash 		1.53% -6.28% 23.99% 75.00%
Other 		0.06% -1.07% 18.05% 58.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 0.93% 87.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 91.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIPKX % Rank
Technology 		19.46% 14.07% 24.11% 31.19%
Financial Services 		15.19% 12.80% 18.83% 48.51%
Healthcare 		11.06% 10.42% 14.66% 97.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.70% 8.06% 13.35% 75.74%
Industrials 		9.94% 9.14% 12.45% 87.13%
Real Estate 		8.15% 1.86% 10.17% 19.80%
Communication Services 		7.62% 5.69% 10.23% 28.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.56% 4.68% 11.06% 60.40%
Basic Materials 		4.70% 3.22% 6.86% 57.92%
Energy 		4.01% 2.33% 6.54% 73.27%
Utilities 		2.60% 1.90% 8.12% 55.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIPKX % Rank
US 		57.93% 0.00% 71.21% 45.59%
Non US 		38.41% 0.00% 46.21% 17.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIPKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		46.02% 5.30% 89.12% 33.33%
Government 		34.78% 4.51% 74.03% 49.51%
Corporate 		9.77% 0.46% 40.61% 77.45%
Securitized 		9.18% 0.00% 32.00% 52.94%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 3.03% 24.02%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.35% 92.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIPKX % Rank
US 		1.96% 0.76% 47.10% 92.16%
Non US 		0.10% 0.00% 26.09% 98.53%

LIPKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LIPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 43.52% 92.39%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.91% 34.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.29% 10.87%

Sales Fees

LIPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LIPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LIPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 1.00% 110.00% 8.02%

LIPKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LIPKX Category Low Category High LIPKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 1.63% 4.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LIPKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LIPKX Category Low Category High LIPKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.23% -0.36% 4.43% 7.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LIPKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LIPKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Lisa O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Lisa O'Connor is the Global Head of Investments for the LifePath and Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Multi-Asset Strategies group. The team is responsible for the development and management of strategic and tactical asset allocation models. Prior to joining BlackRock in April 2017 - Ms. O'Connor served as the Head of Global Portfolio Management for SSGA's Global Macro fund. The fund utilized both proprietary quantitative and fundamental strategies for alpha generation. Ms. O'Connor was named one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal in 2015. Lisa Mears O’Connor,Managing Director of BlackRock since 2017, Investment Head for the Model Portfolio Solutions group. Previously, Ms. O'Connor was a Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Management of State Street Global Advisors from 2013 to 2017 and a Managing Director of Mellon Capital Management from 2001 to 2013.She received her M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 2002. Ms. Mears O’Connor has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation in 1998. Ms. Mears O’Connor has over 17 years of investment experience.

Christopher Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2020

1.99

2.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2014; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2010; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Senior Manager of American Express from 2004 to 2008; research professional at the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.72 2.41

