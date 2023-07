Mr. Lapin joined Lord Abbett in 2012 as a portfolio manager for Lord Abbett’s taxable fixed-income strategies, and was named Partner in 2016. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1997. Previously, he was Managing Director and Head of European Market Credit Coverage at Post Advisory Group. His prior experience also includes serving as Partner, Co-Portfolio Manager at Tablerock Fund Management, LLC; Analyst at Avenue Capital Management, LLC; and Research Analyst at M.J. Whitman, Inc. He earned an AB from Georgetown University, an MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, and a JD from Northwestern University’s School of Law.