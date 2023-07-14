Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that have large market capitalizations (generally over $2 billion) that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth and current income.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector.