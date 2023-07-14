Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.7%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$11.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LCCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|5.51%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|75.53%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|81.60%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|62.30%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|48.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|86.74%
|2021
|3.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|84.50%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.88%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.06%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|74.36%
|Period
|LCCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|4.61%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|66.19%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|82.13%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|59.02%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|50.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|86.81%
|2021
|3.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|84.58%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.80%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.57%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|56.34%
|LCCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.3 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|12.01%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|4154
|60.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.02 B
|288 K
|270 B
|11.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.60%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|33.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.38%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|77.36%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|20.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|15.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|16.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCCCX % Rank
|Technology
|24.35%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|49.92%
|Healthcare
|15.35%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|30.25%
|Financial Services
|14.04%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|40.05%
|Communication Services
|12.15%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|9.04%
|Industrials
|7.56%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|84.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.25%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|86.06%
|Consumer Defense
|6.32%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|65.93%
|Energy
|5.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|24.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.64%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|25.96%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|40.96%
|Real Estate
|1.48%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|77.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCCCX % Rank
|US
|95.69%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|57.58%
|Non US
|1.69%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|51.55%
|LCCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|10.57%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|67.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|25.22%
|LCCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|29.23%
|LCCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|73.68%
|LCCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|56.58%
|LCCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LCCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|93.99%
|LCCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2005
17.18
17.2%
Guy Pope is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Pope joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1993. He has been in his current position since 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993. Mr. Pope received a B.A. in political economics from Colorado College and an MBA from Northwestern University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Institute and the Security Analysts of Portland. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
