Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund

mutual fund
LCCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.01 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SMGIX) Primary Other (SGIEX) A (LCCAX) C (LCCCX) Retirement (CCCRX) Inst (COFYX) Adv (CORRX) Inst (COFRX)
LCCCX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.01 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SMGIX) Primary Other (SGIEX) A (LCCAX) C (LCCCX) Retirement (CCCRX) Inst (COFYX) Adv (CORRX) Inst (COFRX)
LCCCX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.01 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SMGIX) Primary Other (SGIEX) A (LCCAX) C (LCCCX) Retirement (CCCRX) Inst (COFYX) Adv (CORRX) Inst (COFRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund

LCCCX | Fund

$25.01

$11.3 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.7%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$11.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund

LCCCX | Fund

$25.01

$11.3 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.75%

LCCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Contrarian Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guy Pope

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that have large market capitalizations (generally over $2 billion) that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth and current income.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector. 
Read More

LCCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.7% -14.3% 35.6% 5.51%
1 Yr 6.7% -34.9% 38.6% 75.53%
3 Yr 0.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 81.60%
5 Yr 0.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 62.30%
10 Yr 3.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 48.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -56.3% 28.9% 86.74%
2021 3.1% -20.5% 152.6% 84.50%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.88%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.06%
2018 -3.8% -13.5% 12.6% 74.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.7% -20.5% 35.6% 4.61%
1 Yr 6.7% -34.9% 40.3% 66.19%
3 Yr 0.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 82.13%
5 Yr 2.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 59.02%
10 Yr 6.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 50.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -56.3% 28.9% 86.81%
2021 3.1% -20.5% 152.6% 84.58%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.80%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.57%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.6% 56.34%

NAV & Total Return History

LCCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCCCX Category Low Category High LCCCX % Rank
Net Assets 11.3 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 12.01%
Number of Holdings 78 2 4154 60.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.02 B 288 K 270 B 11.85%
Weighting of Top 10 35.60% 1.8% 106.2% 33.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.64%
  2. Apple Inc 5.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.97%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.55%
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.38%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 2.95%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 2.95%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.95%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.95%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCCCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.38% 0.00% 130.24% 77.36%
Cash 		2.61% -102.29% 100.00% 20.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 20.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 20.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 15.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 16.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCCCX % Rank
Technology 		24.35% 0.00% 48.94% 49.92%
Healthcare 		15.35% 0.00% 60.70% 30.25%
Financial Services 		14.04% 0.00% 55.59% 40.05%
Communication Services 		12.15% 0.00% 27.94% 9.04%
Industrials 		7.56% 0.00% 29.90% 84.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.25% 0.00% 30.33% 86.06%
Consumer Defense 		6.32% 0.00% 47.71% 65.93%
Energy 		5.00% 0.00% 41.64% 24.50%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 25.70% 25.96%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 20.91% 40.96%
Real Estate 		1.48% 0.00% 31.91% 77.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCCCX % Rank
US 		95.69% 0.00% 127.77% 57.58%
Non US 		1.69% 0.00% 32.38% 51.55%

LCCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.01% 49.27% 10.57%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 2.00% 67.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 25.22%

Sales Fees

LCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 29.23%

Trading Fees

LCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 496.00% 73.68%

LCCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCCCX Category Low Category High LCCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 56.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCCCX Category Low Category High LCCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.45% -54.00% 6.06% 93.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guy Pope

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2005

17.18

17.2%

Guy Pope is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Pope joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1993. He has been in his current position since 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993. Mr. Pope received a B.A. in political economics from Colorado College and an MBA from Northwestern University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Institute and the Security Analysts of Portland. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×