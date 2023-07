Mark is the Chief Investment Officer of Kirr, Marbach & Company, LLC. Mr. Foster received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Ball State University in 1979. Prior to joining Kirr, Marbach & Company, LLC, Mr. Foster managed equity investments for Merchants Investment Counseling, Inc. Mr. Foster joined Kirr, Marbach & Company, LLC in 1987 as a portfolio manager and has served in his current position since 1997. Mr. Foster is a Chartered Financial Analyst.