The Fund invests primarily in stocks of large-capitalization U.S. companies considered to have above-average earnings growth potential and reasonable stock prices in comparison with expected earnings. The Fund generally considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of investment (which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities issued by U.S. companies. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), employs a traditional, bottom-up fundamental research approach to identify securities that possess sustainable growth at reasonable valuations. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies that have demonstrated above-average growth in the past, then conduct a thorough review of each company’s business model. The goal of this review is to identify companies that can sustain above-average growth because of their superior business models as represented by high returns on capital, strong management, and quality balance sheets. The Subadvisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed by the Subadvisor to have greater estimated upside return potential relative to downside risk. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.