div style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80%, and usually substantially all, of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in common stocks and other equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities in at least three different countries. The Fund may invest in equity securities, debt securities, limited partnership interests, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), American Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, and its investments may include other securities, such as synthetic instruments. Synthetic instruments are investments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments, and may include rights, warrants, futures, and options. The Fund may invest in securities of companies having any capitalization and investment grade debt securities. The Fund may also leverage its portfolio by borrowing money to purchase securities. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%) in real estate companies organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The Fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Fund considers a company that derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. as doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The non-U.S. companies in which the Fund invests may include those domiciled /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"in emerging market countries. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products per capita than more developed countries. The Fund is not limited in the extent to which it may invest in emerging market companies. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Salient Management allocates the Fund’s assets among securities of countries and in currency denominations that are expected to provide the best opportunities for meeting the Fund’s investment objective. In analyzing specific companies for possible investment, the Advisor utilizes fundamental real estate analysis and quantitative analysis to select investments for the Fund, including analyzing a company’s management and strategic focus, evaluating the location, physical attributes and cash flow generating capacity of a company’s properties and calculating relative return potential among other things. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund may write (sell) call options and purchase put options on individual stocks or broad-based stock indices, including ETFs that replicate such indices. The Fund may also enter into put option spreads, which consist of paired purchased and written options with different strike prices on the same stock or index. The Fund generally intends to use option strategies to seek to generate premium income, acquire a security at a specified price, or reduce the Fund’s exposure to market risk and volatility. /div