div style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in income-producing securities. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies in the real estate industry, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships and other real estate firms. Investments in these issuers are expected to include a significant portion of assets in preferred stock, as well as convertible preferred stock, debt obligations and other senior securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in common stock, rights and warrants to purchase securities, and limited partnership interests to the extent Salient Management deems appropriate. To select investments for the Fund, the Advisor uses a value-oriented philosophy focused on an issuer’s cash flow, asset quality and management capability. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund may invest in securities of companies having any capitalization and of any credit quality, and may invest in debt securities of any maturity (including bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund has the ability to leverage its portfolio by borrowing money in an amount up to one-third of its assets to purchase securities. The Fund may purchase restricted securities or securities which are deemed to be not readily marketable. The Fund may engage in transactions designed to hedge against changes in the price of the Fund’s portfolio securities, such as purchasing put options or selling securities short. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund may write (sell) call options and purchase put options on individual stocks or broad-based stock indices, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that replicate such indices. The Fund may also enter into put option spreads, which consist of paired purchased and written options with different strike prices on the same stock or index. The Fund generally intends to use option strategies to seek to generate premium income, acquire a security at a specified price, or reduce the Fund’s exposure to market risk and volatility. /div