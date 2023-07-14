Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund

mutual fund
KGGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.92 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (KGGIX) Primary A (KGGAX)
KGGAX (Mutual Fund)

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.92 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (KGGIX) Primary A (KGGAX)
KGGAX (Mutual Fund)

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.92 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (KGGIX) Primary A (KGGAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund

KGGAX | Fund

$11.92

$2.13 B

0.43%

$0.05

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$2.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund

KGGAX | Fund

$11.92

$2.13 B

0.43%

$0.05

1.28%

KGGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Kopernik
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6881691
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Iben

Fund Description

The Fund plans to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any size. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, equity securities include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, and private placements. The Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers located outside the U.S. and may invest significantly in securities of issuers located in emerging or frontier markets, which the Adviser defines as countries other than those classified as developed by MSCI.

No more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies located in a single country, and the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of companies located in at least three different countries. As a result of the Adviser’s investment strategy, a large portion of the portfolio may be invested in a particular country or region.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective through an active, research-driven, fundamentals-based, value-oriented investment process. The Adviser adheres to disciplined, value-driven investment strategies that emphasize securities chosen through in-depth research and follows those securities over time to assess whether they continue to meet the purchase rationale.

The Adviser selects equity securities through bottom-up fundamental research. The Adviser’s research analysts continually evaluate companies within their defined investable universe based upon a variety of both qualitative and quantitative criteria. Quantitative measures include price-to-earnings, price-to-book value, price-to-sales, price-to-net present value, price-to-free cash flow, sustainable dividend yield and price-to-liquidation/replacement value. The qualitative analysis assists the research team in producing an understanding of franchise quality, management strength, corporate strategy, barriers-to-entry, shareholder value orientation, operating and industry fundamentals and competitive advantage. The research-driven investment process seeks to add value through active management and by selecting securities of companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are misperceived

and undervalued by the market. The Adviser makes use of convertible securities on an opportunistic basis as an alternative to the underlying equity in addition to also considering securities across a company’s capital structure, including debt.

The Adviser may sell a security when the Adviser believes that it has found a better alternative, the security’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the security’s value has appreciated and approached the Adviser’s estimated intrinsic value.

Read More

KGGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% 2.0% 22.5% 88.68%
1 Yr 2.8% 2.6% 38.5% 98.11%
3 Yr 0.1%* 0.5% 19.4% 97.96%
5 Yr 3.7%* -4.5% 4.1% 4.26%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% 83.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -22.7% 5.8% 74.51%
2021 3.4% -2.9% 9.4% 80.39%
2020 9.4% -3.7% 9.4% 4.08%
2019 1.7% 0.5% 7.1% 85.11%
2018 -2.4% -6.8% -2.4% 4.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -11.6% 22.5% 79.25%
1 Yr 2.8% -13.7% 38.5% 81.13%
3 Yr 0.1%* 0.5% 19.4% 97.92%
5 Yr 3.7%* -4.5% 7.1% 17.39%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% 83.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -22.7% 5.8% 74.51%
2021 3.4% -2.9% 9.4% 80.39%
2020 9.4% -3.7% 9.4% 4.08%
2019 1.7% 0.5% 7.1% 85.11%
2018 -2.4% -6.3% -2.3% 4.55%

NAV & Total Return History

KGGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KGGAX Category Low Category High KGGAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 B 6.29 M 11.8 B 13.46%
Number of Holdings 122 10 5533 48.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 647 M 495 K 2.65 B 7.69%
Weighting of Top 10 29.97% 1.9% 99.9% 19.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.38%
  2. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  3. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  4. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  5. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  6. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  7. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  8. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  9. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%
  10. Newcrest Mining Ltd 3.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KGGAX % Rank
Stocks 		84.41% 84.41% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		9.05% -0.17% 9.05% 3.85%
Bonds 		6.55% 0.00% 6.55% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 25.00%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 17.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGGAX % Rank
Basic Materials 		28.84% 1.74% 28.84% 3.85%
Energy 		19.25% 0.00% 19.25% 3.85%
Utilities 		11.35% 0.00% 15.19% 5.77%
Industrials 		9.87% 5.36% 31.52% 94.23%
Consumer Defense 		8.83% 3.45% 18.05% 30.77%
Communication Services 		8.24% 0.00% 8.94% 13.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.00% 4.00% 24.14% 100.00%
Healthcare 		3.61% 0.00% 9.89% 55.77%
Financial Services 		3.05% 3.05% 32.74% 100.00%
Technology 		2.40% 0.00% 18.01% 86.54%
Real Estate 		0.56% 0.00% 16.01% 88.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGGAX % Rank
Non US 		78.21% 72.39% 99.90% 96.15%
US 		6.20% 0.00% 20.11% 11.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGGAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		53.12% 8.78% 100.00% 92.31%
Government 		41.99% 0.00% 41.99% 4.08%
Corporate 		4.89% 0.00% 14.78% 14.29%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.28% 29.49% 40.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 16.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 16.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGGAX % Rank
US 		6.55% 0.00% 6.55% 3.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.38%

KGGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.36% 4.27% 34.62%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.92% 53.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.75% 53.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% 72.00%

Sales Fees

KGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 2.00% 119.00% 64.58%

KGGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KGGAX Category Low Category High KGGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 6.81% 75.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KGGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KGGAX Category Low Category High KGGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -0.10% 4.33% 88.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KGGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KGGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Iben

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

David Iben is Founder, Managing Member, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. Prior to, he was a director and head of the Global Value team at Vinik Asset Management. Before Vinik, he was Co-Founder, CIO, Co-President and Lead Portfolio Manager of Tradewinds Global Investors where he was recognized by nationally known publications from Bloomberg and won several awards by nationally known rating agencies such as Lipper. In addition, over his 32 year career he oversaw portfolio/research functions at Nuveen NWQ, Palladian Capital, Cramblit & Carney, and Farmers Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×