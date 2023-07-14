Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
KCXIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.99 -0.06 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary
KCXIX (Mutual Fund)

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.99 -0.06 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary
KCXIX (Mutual Fund)

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.99 -0.06 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (KCXIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

KCXIX | Fund

$13.99

$60.9 M

1.20%

$0.17

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$60.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund

KCXIX | Fund

$13.99

$60.9 M

1.20%

$0.17

0.96%

KCXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catholic Investor
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4792269
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Malgari

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index consists of all common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) in the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the “Parent Index”), excluding companies that are determined by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The Parent Index includes the 3,000 U.S. companies with the largest free-float market capitalizations. The Index is the exclusive property of the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). Neither ISS nor Solactive is affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or L2 Asset Management, LLC (“L2 Asset Management” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser. Solactive will deem a company to be a U.S. company if its securities are primarily listed in the United States, its country of risk is the United States, and it meets certain requirements with respect to its jurisdiction of incorporation and domicile. A company’s “country of risk” is determined based on a number of criteria, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Parent Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added to the Index on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. Any companies in the Index whose policies and practices are determined by ISS to be inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines are removed from the Index on a monthly basis.

The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.

Read More

KCXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -14.3% 35.6% 7.70%
1 Yr 19.1% -34.9% 38.6% 5.21%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 7.86%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -56.3% 28.9% 58.77%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 16.90%
2020 6.1% -13.9% 183.6% 10.22%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -20.5% 35.6% 6.19%
1 Yr 19.1% -34.9% 40.3% 2.72%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 9.82%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -56.3% 28.9% 58.84%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 17.45%
2020 6.1% -13.9% 183.6% 10.14%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

KCXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCXIX Category Low Category High KCXIX % Rank
Net Assets 60.9 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 88.60%
Number of Holdings 2535 2 4154 2.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.6 M 288 K 270 B 91.92%
Weighting of Top 10 30.26% 1.8% 106.2% 56.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Basket Swap 8.90%
  2. Basket Swap 8.90%
  3. Basket Swap 8.90%
  4. Basket Swap 8.90%
  5. Basket Swap 8.90%
  6. Basket Swap 8.90%
  7. Basket Swap 8.90%
  8. Basket Swap 8.90%
  9. Basket Swap 8.90%
  10. Basket Swap 8.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.29% 0.00% 130.24% 85.58%
Cash 		4.00% -102.29% 100.00% 9.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 26.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 27.70%
Other 		-0.29% -13.91% 134.98% 99.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXIX % Rank
Technology 		29.39% 0.00% 48.94% 6.51%
Financial Services 		15.21% 0.00% 55.59% 29.17%
Communication Services 		9.53% 0.00% 27.94% 23.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.37% 0.00% 30.33% 68.30%
Industrials 		8.77% 0.00% 29.90% 55.05%
Healthcare 		6.44% 0.00% 60.70% 97.55%
Consumer Defense 		5.64% 0.00% 47.71% 79.33%
Energy 		5.13% 0.00% 41.64% 21.52%
Real Estate 		4.50% 0.00% 31.91% 10.72%
Utilities 		3.36% 0.00% 20.91% 20.83%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 25.70% 45.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KCXIX % Rank
US 		95.72% 0.00% 127.77% 57.51%
Non US 		0.57% 0.00% 32.38% 84.38%

KCXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 49.27% 39.20%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 17.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

KCXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KCXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 17.97%

KCXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCXIX Category Low Category High KCXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.20% 0.00% 24.06% 35.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCXIX Category Low Category High KCXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -54.00% 6.06% 25.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KCXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Malgari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Matthew Malgari, Co-Founder, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager at L2 Asset Management since 2014. Since 2013, he also has served as Managing Member of Kailash Capital, LLC. Matthew began his career in the industry at Fidelity Management & Research where he spent 14 years. At Fidelity Matthew worked as a trader, diversified analyst, sector analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Fidelity Diversified International Fund. In 2010 Matt became the Managing Director of Equity Research for Knight Capital Group. Mr. Malgari received a B.A. from Middlebury College and an M.B.A from Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.

Sanjeev Bhojraj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Sanjeev Bhojraj, Ph.D., is a Portfolio Manager at L2 Asset Management, which he co-founded in 2014. Dr. Bhojraj is widely published in the top journals in finance and accounting. He has written on numerous topics in behavioral finance including Managerial Myopia, Herding, Corporate Governance and the Regulatory Effect on Mutual Fund Performance. Bhojraj is also a Chaired Professor in Asset Management and the Co-Director of the Parker Center for Investment Research at Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University. Since 2010, he also has served as Managing Member of Kailash Capital, LLC. Dr. Bhojraj has a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, a B.Com. from the University of Madras, an ACA designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an ACMA designation from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Nathan Przybylo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Nathan Przybylo is a Portfolio Manager and the Head of Quantitative Programming at L2 Asset Management. Prior to joining L2 Asset Management in 2014, he worked as an associate at Beghou Consulting, a healthcare consulting company, and as an intern at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management. He received a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×