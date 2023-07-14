Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Index consists of all common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) in the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the “Parent Index”), excluding companies that are determined by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The Parent Index includes the 3,000 U.S. companies with the largest free-float market capitalizations. The Index is the exclusive property of the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). Neither ISS nor Solactive is affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or L2 Asset Management, LLC (“L2 Asset Management” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser. Solactive will deem a company to be a U.S. company if its securities are primarily listed in the United States, its country of risk is the United States, and it meets certain requirements with respect to its jurisdiction of incorporation and domicile. A company’s “country of risk” is determined based on a number of criteria, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Parent Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added to the Index on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. Any companies in the Index whose policies and practices are determined by ISS to be inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines are removed from the Index on a monthly basis.

The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.