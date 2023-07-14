Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities included in the Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index (the “Index”) and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Index consists of all common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) in the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the “Parent Index”), excluding companies that are determined by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The Parent Index includes the 3,000 U.S. companies with the largest free-float market capitalizations. The Index is the exclusive property of the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). Neither ISS nor Solactive is affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or L2 Asset Management, LLC (“L2 Asset Management” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser. Solactive will deem a company to be a U.S. company if its securities are primarily listed in the United States, its country of risk is the United States, and it meets certain requirements with respect to its jurisdiction of incorporation and domicile. A company’s “country of risk” is determined based on a number of criteria, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Parent Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added to the Index on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. Any companies in the Index whose policies and practices are determined by ISS to be inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines are removed from the Index on a monthly basis.
The Fund attempts to replicate the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the companies that make up the Index, holding each company in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.
|Period
|KCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|7.70%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|5.21%
|3 Yr
|12.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|7.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|58.77%
|2021
|11.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|16.90%
|2020
|6.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.22%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|KCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.9 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|88.60%
|Number of Holdings
|2535
|2
|4154
|2.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|91.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.26%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|56.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.29%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|85.58%
|Cash
|4.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|9.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|30.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|26.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|27.70%
|Other
|-0.29%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCXIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.39%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|6.51%
|Financial Services
|15.21%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|29.17%
|Communication Services
|9.53%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|23.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.37%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|68.30%
|Industrials
|8.77%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|55.05%
|Healthcare
|6.44%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|97.55%
|Consumer Defense
|5.64%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|79.33%
|Energy
|5.13%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|21.52%
|Real Estate
|4.50%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|10.72%
|Utilities
|3.36%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|20.83%
|Basic Materials
|2.67%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|45.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCXIX % Rank
|US
|95.72%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|57.51%
|Non US
|0.57%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|84.38%
|KCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|39.20%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|17.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|KCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|17.97%
|KCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.20%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|35.29%
|KCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|25.29%
|KCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Matthew Malgari, Co-Founder, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager at L2 Asset Management since 2014. Since 2013, he also has served as Managing Member of Kailash Capital, LLC. Matthew began his career in the industry at Fidelity Management & Research where he spent 14 years. At Fidelity Matthew worked as a trader, diversified analyst, sector analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Fidelity Diversified International Fund. In 2010 Matt became the Managing Director of Equity Research for Knight Capital Group. Mr. Malgari received a B.A. from Middlebury College and an M.B.A from Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Sanjeev Bhojraj, Ph.D., is a Portfolio Manager at L2 Asset Management, which he co-founded in 2014. Dr. Bhojraj is widely published in the top journals in finance and accounting. He has written on numerous topics in behavioral finance including Managerial Myopia, Herding, Corporate Governance and the Regulatory Effect on Mutual Fund Performance. Bhojraj is also a Chaired Professor in Asset Management and the Co-Director of the Parker Center for Investment Research at Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University. Since 2010, he also has served as Managing Member of Kailash Capital, LLC. Dr. Bhojraj has a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, a B.Com. from the University of Madras, an ACA designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an ACMA designation from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Nathan Przybylo is a Portfolio Manager and the Head of Quantitative Programming at L2 Asset Management. Prior to joining L2 Asset Management in 2014, he worked as an associate at Beghou Consulting, a healthcare consulting company, and as an intern at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management. He received a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
