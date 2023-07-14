Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in real estate securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), as well as derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that own, and usually operate, income-producing real estate, or finance real estate. REOCs are publicly traded corporations that engage in

the development, management or financing of real estate. The Fund considers a company to be a real estate company if the company derives the majority of its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization from the ownership, management and development of income-producing real estate, or the financing of real estate. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization.

The Fund may seek to enhance current income by writing (selling) covered call options.

The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“Ranger” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser combines a quantitative screening process with a qualitative stock selection process. The Sub-Adviser first screens companies based on quantitative metrics that the Sub-Adviser believes are highly correlated to long-term creation of shareholder value, including, but not limited to, insider ownership, management tenure, cash flow growth rate and balance sheet leverage. The Sub-Adviser then assesses the companies that meet the screening criterion based on certain qualitative factors, including management quality, external growth potential, corporate governance, quality and location of assets, lease terms, tenant credit quality, debt structure and financial flexibility. The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment held by the Fund when there is a change in the factors supporting the investment or the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.