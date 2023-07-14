Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.9%
1 yr return
-11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.1%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in real estate securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), as well as derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that own, and usually operate, income-producing real estate, or finance real estate. REOCs are publicly traded corporations that engage in
the development, management or financing of real estate. The Fund considers a company to be a real estate company if the company derives the majority of its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization from the ownership, management and development of income-producing real estate, or the financing of real estate. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization.
The Fund may seek to enhance current income by writing (selling) covered call options.
The Fund makes investment decisions consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Socially Responsible Investing Guidelines (the “USCCB Guidelines”), and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, pornography, stem cell research/human cloning, weapons of mass destruction, or other enterprises that conflict with the USCCB Guidelines. The policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund are monitored for various issues contemplated by the USCCB Guidelines. If Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“Ranger” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with the USCCB Guidelines, the Sub-Adviser may sell the company’s securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company.
In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser combines a quantitative screening process with a qualitative stock selection process. The Sub-Adviser first screens companies based on quantitative metrics that the Sub-Adviser believes are highly correlated to long-term creation of shareholder value, including, but not limited to, insider ownership, management tenure, cash flow growth rate and balance sheet leverage. The Sub-Adviser then assesses the companies that meet the screening criterion based on certain qualitative factors, including management quality, external growth potential, corporate governance, quality and location of assets, lease terms, tenant credit quality, debt structure and financial flexibility. The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment held by the Fund when there is a change in the factors supporting the investment or the Sub-Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.
Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|KCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|33.57%
|1 Yr
|-11.6%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|73.65%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|85.44%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KCRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.9%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|42.18%
|2021
|5.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|90.74%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|17.60%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|N/A
|KCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|73.68%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|20
|642
|60.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.2 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|74.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.14%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|55.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.30%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|72.56%
|Cash
|2.70%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|20.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|21.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|28.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|10.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|20.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|1.53%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|5.34%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|26.72%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|11.83%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|6.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|18.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|6.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|14.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|3.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|42.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|9.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KCRIX % Rank
|US
|97.30%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|57.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|49.46%
|KCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|52.92%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|KCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|KCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|13.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KCRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|95.47%
|KCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.41%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|81.29%
|KCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|KCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KCRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.94%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|56.57%
|KCRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Andrew J. Duffy, CFA is the Portfolio Manager primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the segment of the Portfolio’s assets managed by Ranger. Mr. Duffy is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Ranger since June 2016 and has over 27 years of global real estate securities experience in the private and public markets. Mr. Duffy was formerly President of Ascent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Ascent”) from February 2009 to May 2016 and Portfolio Manager of Ascent from February 2009 to November 2016. Prior to 2009, Mr. Duffy was a Managing Director with Citigroup Principal Strategies, where he managed a long-short portfolio of global real estate securities. Prior to his time at Citigroup, Mr. Duffy was the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Hunter Global Real Estate Fund. From 1999 until 2006, Mr. Duffy was a Portfolio Manager at TIAA-CREF, where he was responsible for managing over $3 billion in global real estate equity and debt securities. Between 1993 and 1999, Mr. Duffy was a Senior Research Analyst at Eagle Asset Management, where he launched and managed a dedicated real estate securities investment program in which he was responsible for fundamental analysis, securities selection and portfolio construction. His other professional experience includes service as a Partner at Raymond James & Associates where, as an investment banker, he managed public offerings and advised on mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his career in investments, Mr. Duffy served for five years as an officer in the United States Army, where his assignments included serving as a detachment commander in the 7th Special Forces Group and as company executive officer and platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division. Mr. Duffy received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 from the United States Military Academy at West Point as a Distinguished Graduate (top 5% of his class). He also received a Master of Business Administration degree in 1986 from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Duffy earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
