Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.8%
1 yr return
-3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$973 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.7%
Expense Ratio 2.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|KAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|92.41%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|80.42%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|29.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KAMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|21.04%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|63.39%
|2020
|1.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|15.09%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|KAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|973 M
|100
|124 B
|42.58%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|8175
|99.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|867 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|16.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.71%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|3.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAMCX % Rank
|Cash
|94.87%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|2.76%
|Bonds
|5.13%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|96.51%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|81.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|77.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|62.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|92.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAMCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|94.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.02%
|Government
|5.13%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|67.45%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|77.99%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|95.91%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|97.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|68.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KAMCX % Rank
|US
|5.13%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|93.90%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|97.53%
|KAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.41%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|11.26%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|91.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|KAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|55.06%
|KAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KAMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|89.77%
|KAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|94.80%
|KAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KAMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.59%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|84.54%
|KAMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. DeLaurentis’ investment experience began in 1969 as an active trader and student of the stock market. In 1977 he became a registered representative with Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Dallas, TX. He adopted the Kensington name in 1984. The firm specializes in developing quantitative decision models that apply to the equity and fixed income markets and has licensed these models to a variety of financial firms over the years. Kensington received the highest national ranking for equity market performance by MoniResearch Newsletter, an independent rating service, for the period 1984 to 1987. Starting in 1992, he shifted focus to high-yield corporate bonds using separately managed accounts. He is a founding member of The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM). Since 1992, Mr. DeLaurentis has guided the Kensington Managed Income program through two major bear markets, 2000 to 2002, and 2007 to 2009 with positive outcomes in both instances. Over that time, Managed Income has compiled one of the best track records in the U.S. for a tactical high-yield bond strategy. All of the quantitative/mathematical algorithms that drive Managed Income were created by Mr. DeLaurentis who is now broadening the product suite at Kensington. The new product suite includes several equity products along with the firm’s fixed-income offerings. Mr. DeLaurentis is spearheading a new growth cycle at Kensington which entails moving the company onto an array of institutional platforms so that a broader cross-section of the investment community will be able to access Kensington’s elite risk-mitigated outcomes. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated in 1975 from Hofstra University in New York with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army and served as a helicopter pilot. Following a tour in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, he served as an instructor pilot. Mr. DeLaurentis is currently an Investment Advisor Representative with Advisors Preferred, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
