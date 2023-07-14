whether market conditions favor a “Risk-On” portfolio exposed to high-yield securities or a “Risk-Off” portfolio exposed to cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities. Specifically, the model uses the following inputs:

• The net asset values of certain U.S. high-yield bond funds

• Prices of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds

• The level of the NASDAQ Composite Index, a market capitalization weighted index of approximately 3,000 common equities listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange

• The level of the Value Line Geometric Composite Index, an index of approximately 1,700 companies representing approximately 90% of the market capitalization of all U.S.-listed stocks with returns weighted to account for compounding of returns of time; and

• The daily number of NYSE-listed companies with prices increasing or decreasing (the Advance/Decline Line).

The Managed Income Model looks for trends developing over weeks, months, or years to signal a change from Risk-On to Risk-Off or vice versa, and the Adviser will generally turn over approximately 100% of the portfolio when the Managed Income Model signals a change. The Adviser generally expects such changes to occur infrequently (e.g., fewer than five times annually) based on historic trends in the high-yield fixed income market. Generally, when the Adviser believes high-yield market conditions are favorable, the Fund seeks exposure to longer maturity and lower quality high-yield securities. When the Adviser believes high-yield market conditions are somewhat less favorable (but still “Risk-On”), the Fund seeks exposure to shorter maturity and better quality high-yield securities.

In its Risk-On position, the Fund will primarily invest in other mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying funds”) that invest in high-yield, income-producing securities. High-yield securities are also known as “junk bonds”. The securities in which the underlying funds invest may include bills, notes, bonds, debentures, bank loans, loan participations, syndicated loan assignments and other evidence of indebtedness and are not restricted as to issuer credit quality, country, capitalization, security maturity, currency, or leverage. In its Risk-On position, a majority of the Fund’s portfolio is typically exposed to high-yield securities, which are debt instruments rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the underlying fund’s adviser to be of similar credit quality. The underlying funds may invest in junk bonds that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization.

In its Risk-Off position, the Fund will primarily hold cash or cash equivalents or invest directly or indirectly in underlying funds that invest in U.S. Treasury securities of various maturities.

In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser considers the performance, relative fees, management experience, and underlying portfolio composition and strategy of such underlying funds. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. The Fund will typically limit its investment in a single underlying fund to one percent of such underlying fund's net assets, although the percentage of such underlying fund owned by the Fund may change over time as the value of such investment changes and the Fund's overall portfolio changes.