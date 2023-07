Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. and foreign fixed-income securities rated BB/Ba or lower and their unrated equivalents. Bonds rated at or below BB by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (Fitch) or Ba by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) are considered junk bonds. These may include, but are not limited to, domestic and foreign corporate bonds and government obligations, debentures and notes, convertible securities , preferred securities, and domestic and foreign government obligations . No more than 10% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in securities that are rated in default by S&P or Moody’s. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity.

The manager concentrates on industry allocation and securities selection in making investment decisions. The manager uses top-down analysis to determine which industries may benefit from current and future changes in the economy. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual