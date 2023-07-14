Home
JVGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Adaptive Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ashwin Alankar

Fund Description

JVGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -23.7% 16.4% 35.41%
1 Yr 8.2% -8.9% 48.3% 69.10%
3 Yr 0.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 69.71%
5 Yr -1.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 54.21%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -40.8% 20.6% 93.79%
2021 -3.1% -21.0% 24.5% 39.41%
2020 2.0% -24.2% 27.8% 64.95%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 45.02%
2018 -2.3% -100.0% 20.6% 61.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -23.7% 16.4% 34.55%
1 Yr 8.2% -12.8% 48.3% 61.65%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 63.54%
5 Yr 0.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 49.43%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -40.8% 20.6% 93.79%
2021 -3.1% -21.0% 24.5% 39.41%
2020 2.0% -24.2% 27.8% 66.36%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 9.68%
2018 -1.3% -2.9% 23.1% 14.99%

NAV & Total Return History

JVGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JVGIX Category Low Category High JVGIX % Rank
Net Assets 42.9 M 1.12 M 110 B 87.90%
Number of Holdings 129 2 10961 64.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 M -31.7 M 22 B 82.67%
Weighting of Top 10 35.38% 10.8% 100.0% 41.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan (Government Of) 0% 7.55%
  2. Italy (Republic Of) 0% 5.94%
  3. Apple Inc 4.18%
  4. Las Vegas Sands Corp 3.56%
  5. Microsoft Corp 3.26%
  6. The Home Depot Inc 2.96%
  7. The Walt Disney Co 2.68%
  8. NEXT FUNDS TOPIX ETF 2.20%
  9. Nike Inc Class B 2.15%
  10. McDonald's Corp 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JVGIX % Rank
Stocks 		59.32% -45.72% 98.42% 64.93%
Cash 		24.14% -97.12% 185.58% 7.72%
Bonds 		16.38% -39.76% 93.84% 69.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 25.49% 63.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.03% 14.00% 66.18%
Other 		0.01% -1.25% 197.12% 68.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVGIX % Rank
Technology 		17.25% 0.00% 39.48% 43.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.03% 0.00% 20.84% 7.22%
Financial Services 		14.72% 0.00% 30.34% 47.56%
Communication Services 		10.88% 0.00% 28.59% 8.70%
Industrials 		9.06% 0.09% 32.39% 73.46%
Healthcare 		8.78% 0.00% 30.30% 68.15%
Basic Materials 		7.65% 0.00% 60.23% 25.48%
Consumer Defense 		6.15% 0.00% 31.85% 54.14%
Utilities 		4.33% 0.00% 40.29% 35.88%
Energy 		3.28% 0.00% 38.61% 83.01%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 90.14% 64.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVGIX % Rank
US 		38.43% -4.82% 95.75% 35.28%
Non US 		20.89% -46.69% 57.06% 78.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVGIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		56.83% 0.10% 100.00% 12.53%
Government 		26.20% 0.00% 98.64% 51.77%
Corporate 		8.53% 0.00% 99.90% 77.45%
Derivative 		4.26% 0.00% 41.88% 20.04%
Securitized 		4.19% 0.00% 83.28% 53.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 78.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVGIX % Rank
US 		10.38% -177.12% 87.76% 69.52%
Non US 		6.00% -39.00% 137.36% 53.44%

JVGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.36% 0.16% 2.71% 76.83%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.70% 69.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

JVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JVGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 414.00% 0.00% 441.00% 98.09%

JVGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JVGIX Category Low Category High JVGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 10.92% 74.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JVGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JVGIX Category Low Category High JVGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -5.20% 6.33% 81.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JVGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JVGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ashwin Alankar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2015

6.94

6.9%

Ashwin Alankar, Ph.D., is Head of Global Asset Allocation of Janus Henderson Investors. Mr. Alankar is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. He joined Janus Capital in August 2014. Prior to joining Janus Capital, Mr. Alankar was Co-Chief Investment Officer of AllianceBernstein’s Tail Risk Parity products and a senior portfolio manager of the firm’s systematic multi-asset class alternative investment efforts from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Alankar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

