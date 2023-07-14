Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$2.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
77.5%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JUTUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|5.2%
|11.6%
|26.32%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-37.4%
|11.0%
|12.44%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.9%
|6.7%
|11.11%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-9.4%
|4.0%
|7.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JUTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.35 B
|2.32 M
|81.9 B
|30.00%
|Number of Holdings
|655
|5
|655
|2.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.73 B
|642 K
|80.9 B
|30.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|77.47%
|41.5%
|100.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.09%
|0.00%
|70.35%
|68.10%
|Bonds
|34.78%
|18.68%
|57.75%
|59.05%
|Cash
|6.23%
|-8.52%
|39.26%
|16.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.86%
|0.03%
|1.11%
|14.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|61.90%
|Other
|0.02%
|-0.71%
|15.19%
|86.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Technology
|17.67%
|14.06%
|23.99%
|74.04%
|Financial Services
|14.88%
|12.64%
|18.99%
|57.21%
|Healthcare
|12.02%
|10.63%
|14.63%
|74.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.72%
|8.12%
|13.37%
|64.42%
|Industrials
|10.27%
|8.84%
|12.27%
|63.46%
|Real Estate
|8.06%
|1.86%
|12.53%
|24.04%
|Consumer Defense
|7.31%
|4.88%
|10.87%
|22.12%
|Communication Services
|6.96%
|5.69%
|10.00%
|56.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.89%
|3.15%
|7.02%
|42.79%
|Energy
|4.57%
|2.46%
|6.43%
|45.19%
|Utilities
|2.65%
|1.89%
|7.89%
|59.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUTUX % Rank
|US
|35.45%
|0.00%
|56.32%
|77.62%
|Non US
|22.64%
|0.00%
|32.09%
|37.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Corporate
|32.86%
|0.53%
|53.65%
|25.71%
|Securitized
|30.45%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|10.00%
|Government
|21.70%
|15.42%
|89.09%
|96.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.91%
|1.54%
|50.44%
|44.29%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|77.14%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.60%
|97.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUTUX % Rank
|US
|30.05%
|16.74%
|50.94%
|53.33%
|Non US
|4.73%
|0.13%
|19.32%
|63.81%
|JUTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|37.53%
|54.19%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|45.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|35.56%
|JUTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JUTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JUTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|98.00%
|23.91%
|JUTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.05%
|0.00%
|2.37%
|93.33%
|JUTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JUTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUTUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|0.12%
|3.79%
|14.22%
|JUTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2019
3.3
3.3%
Ms. Trillo, Managing Director, has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. and a member of Multi-Asset Solutions since 2011 and a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.76
|2.41
