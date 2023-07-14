Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.