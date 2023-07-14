Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund

mutual fund
JTTZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.95 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Inst (JTTSX) Primary C (JTTCX) Retirement (JTTIX) A (JTTAX) Retirement (JTTZX) Retirement (JTTYX) Retirement (JTTQX) Retirement (JTTPX)
JTTZX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.95 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Inst (JTTSX) Primary C (JTTCX) Retirement (JTTIX) A (JTTAX) Retirement (JTTZX) Retirement (JTTYX) Retirement (JTTQX) Retirement (JTTPX)
JTTZX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.95 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Inst (JTTSX) Primary C (JTTCX) Retirement (JTTIX) A (JTTAX) Retirement (JTTZX) Retirement (JTTYX) Retirement (JTTQX) Retirement (JTTPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund

JTTZX | Fund

$14.95

$2.36 B

2.24%

$0.33

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.2%

Net Assets

$2.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund

JTTZX | Fund

$14.95

$2.36 B

2.24%

$0.33

0.77%

JTTZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan SmartRetirement® 2020 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    6304490
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Geller

JTTZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% 4.2% 9.6% 53.15%
1 Yr 1.9% -14.2% 8.5% 48.25%
3 Yr -5.0%* -25.9% 5.8% 82.96%
5 Yr -5.2%* -16.3% 2.2% 89.08%
10 Yr -1.3%* -7.3% 3.2% 75.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -32.2% -12.0% 37.06%
2021 -3.6% -34.6% 5.8% 95.56%
2020 1.6% -4.2% 4.1% 87.31%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 3.7% 98.45%
2018 -2.3% -3.6% -1.0% 55.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JTTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% 4.2% 9.6% 53.15%
1 Yr 1.9% -14.2% 8.5% 48.25%
3 Yr -5.0%* -25.9% 5.8% 82.96%
5 Yr -4.3%* -16.3% 2.2% 89.92%
10 Yr 0.6%* -7.3% 3.9% 59.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JTTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -32.2% -12.0% 37.06%
2021 -3.6% -34.6% 5.8% 95.56%
2020 1.6% -4.2% 4.1% 87.31%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 3.7% 98.45%
2018 -1.3% -3.6% -0.5% 43.86%

NAV & Total Return History

JTTZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JTTZX Category Low Category High JTTZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.36 B 1.43 M 46 B 27.78%
Number of Holdings 25 7 562 44.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.01 B 169 K 45.4 B 27.78%
Weighting of Top 10 82.25% 47.3% 100.0% 32.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Core Bond R6 28.26%
  2. JPMorgan US Equity R6 9.32%
  3. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond R6 7.57%
  4. JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Equity R6 6.37%
  5. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond R6 6.30%
  6. JPMorgan High Yield R6 6.03%
  7. JPMorgan International Rsrch Enh Eq R6 5.00%
  8. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus R6 4.46%
  9. JPMorgan International Equity R6 4.40%
  10. JPMorgan US Government MMkt IM 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JTTZX % Rank
Bonds 		54.15% 22.15% 75.85% 11.11%
Stocks 		36.19% 0.00% 51.46% 84.03%
Cash 		8.27% -1.67% 45.29% 14.58%
Convertible Bonds 		1.31% 0.00% 1.38% 6.94%
Other 		0.05% -0.70% 9.51% 52.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 0.31% 59.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTTZX % Rank
Technology 		18.16% 13.94% 23.92% 46.48%
Financial Services 		15.87% 12.26% 19.15% 30.99%
Healthcare 		12.15% 10.66% 15.12% 58.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.31% 7.73% 13.31% 36.62%
Industrials 		11.13% 8.53% 12.76% 37.32%
Real Estate 		8.18% 1.87% 16.02% 26.76%
Communication Services 		6.09% 5.56% 9.97% 83.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.60% 4.92% 10.96% 71.13%
Basic Materials 		4.37% 3.04% 7.27% 66.90%
Energy 		4.05% 2.44% 8.11% 75.35%
Utilities 		3.09% 1.91% 7.99% 35.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTTZX % Rank
US 		22.55% 0.00% 39.75% 81.94%
Non US 		13.64% 0.00% 26.19% 54.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTTZX % Rank
Corporate 		34.70% 0.01% 46.14% 21.53%
Securitized 		27.72% 0.00% 30.82% 4.86%
Government 		24.14% 21.49% 99.39% 85.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.26% 0.60% 62.69% 58.33%
Municipal 		0.18% 0.00% 1.32% 47.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 15.15% 69.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JTTZX % Rank
US 		46.55% 20.15% 75.85% 18.06%
Non US 		7.60% 0.00% 16.75% 36.81%

JTTZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JTTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 49.43% 28.99%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.62% 4.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 74.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

JTTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JTTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JTTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 137.00% 70.91%

JTTZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JTTZX Category Low Category High JTTZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.24% 0.00% 3.70% 23.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JTTZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JTTZX Category Low Category High JTTZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% 0.16% 3.78% 68.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JTTZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JTTZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Geller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2008

13.92

13.9%

Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed

Daniel Oldroyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

Silvia Trillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2019

3.3

3.3%

Ms. Trillo, Managing Director, has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. and a member of Multi-Asset Solutions since 2011 and a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2019.

Ove Fladberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 16.18 5.89 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×