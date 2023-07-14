Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

mutual fund
JSIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.7 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
Inst (JSRSX) Primary A (JSRAX) Retirement (JSIIX) C (JSRCX) Retirement (JSIZX) Retirement (JSIYX) Retirement (JSIQX) Retirement (JSIPX)
JSIIX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.7 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
Inst (JSRSX) Primary A (JSRAX) Retirement (JSIIX) C (JSRCX) Retirement (JSIZX) Retirement (JSIYX) Retirement (JSIQX) Retirement (JSIPX)
JSIIX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.7 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
Inst (JSRSX) Primary A (JSRAX) Retirement (JSIIX) C (JSRCX) Retirement (JSIZX) Retirement (JSIYX) Retirement (JSIQX) Retirement (JSIPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

JSIIX | Fund

$14.70

$1.66 B

2.67%

$0.39

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$1.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund

JSIIX | Fund

$14.70

$1.66 B

2.67%

$0.39

0.12%

JSIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    27531127
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Geller

Fund Description

The JPMorgan SmartRetirement® Income Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in other mutual funds within the same group of investment companies, and is generally intended for investors who are retired or about to retire soon. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to a variety of asset classes through investments in underlying funds, with an emphasis on fixed income funds over equity funds and other funds. The Fund’s target allocations among various asset and sub-asset classes as of the date of this prospectus are set forth below:Target Allocations1Fixed Income55.00%U.S. Fixed Income36.50%Inflation Managed7.50%High Yield Fixed Income7.70%Emerging Markets Debt3.30%Equity40.00%U.S. Large Cap Equity19.60%U.S. Mid Cap Equity2.40%U.S. Small Cap Equity2.00%REITs1.60%International Equity9.80%Emerging Markets Equity4.60%Money Market Funds/Cash and Cash Equivalents5.00%Money Market Funds/Cash and Cash Equivalents5.00%Note: Above allocations may not sum up to 100% due to rounding.1As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund utilizes mutual funds and, to a lesser extent, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to implement its target allocations although the Fund also has flexibility to utilize other direct investments in securities and derivatives to implement its target allocations in the future.The Adviser will periodically assess the target allocations shown above taking into account various factors, such as current market conditions, assumptions regarding future market performance, time horizon and data on the savings and spending behavior of investors, and may make adjustments.  Based on the Adviser’s assessment, these adjustments may include modifying the existing allocations among asset classes or, among other things, adding or removing asset classes or maintaining asset allocations for longer or shorter periods of time.  As a result of the Adviser’s ability to make these modifications, the Fund’s actual allocations may differ from what is shown above by +/- 15%.  In addition, as the Adviser monitors the risk profile of the Fund over various market environments, it may determine that conditions are not favorable and that deviations beyond +/- 15% are necessary to substantially reduce risk in order to preserve capital. Updated information concerning the Fund’s actual allocations to underlying funds and investments is available in the Fund’s shareholder reports and on the Fund’s website from time to time.In addition to investing in mutual funds within the same group of investment companies, the Fund may invest in ETFs within the same group of investment companies (together with mutual funds within the same group of investment companies, J.P. Morgan Funds) and may, for the limited purposes described below, also invest in passive ETFs that are managed by unaffiliated investment advisers (unaffiliated passive ETFs) (collectively with the J.P. Morgan Funds, the underlying funds). The Fund may also invest directly in securities and derivatives. Derivatives are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index such as futures. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain exposure to, or to overweight or underweight its investments among, various sectors or markets. The Fund may also use exchange traded futures for cash management and to gain market exposure pending investment in underlying funds.In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser expects to select J.P. Morgan Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated underlying funds available even though there may (or may not) be one or more unaffiliated underlying funds that investors might regard as more attractive for the Fund or that have superior returns. For actively-managed underlying funds, the Adviser limits its selection to J.P. Morgan Funds. For passive underlying funds, the Adviser expects to use J.P. Morgan passive ETFs unless the investment is not available. To the extent the Adviser determines in its sole discretion that an investment in a J.P. Morgan passive ETF is not available, only then will the Adviser consider an unaffiliated passive ETF.
Read More

JSIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -6.8% 8.5% 4.65%
1 Yr 2.6% -21.8% 8.5% 25.12%
3 Yr -3.9%* -11.2% 5.3% 66.17%
5 Yr -4.4%* -6.3% 4.6% 94.01%
10 Yr -1.3%* -2.8% 1.9% 83.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -38.3% 0.8% 80.00%
2021 -2.4% -4.6% 5.0% 92.79%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 72.58%
2019 -0.2% -0.3% 4.1% 96.05%
2018 -2.1% -2.8% 0.2% 74.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.7% 8.5% 4.65%
1 Yr 2.6% -21.8% 8.5% 25.12%
3 Yr -3.9%* -11.2% 5.3% 64.84%
5 Yr -3.6%* -6.3% 2.9% 92.03%
10 Yr 0.5%* -1.9% 3.3% 58.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -38.3% 0.8% 80.00%
2021 -2.4% -4.6% 5.0% 92.79%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 72.58%
2019 -0.2% -0.3% 4.1% 96.05%
2018 -1.0% -2.7% 0.2% 56.30%

NAV & Total Return History

JSIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSIIX Category Low Category High JSIIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 B 403 K 22.2 B 13.43%
Number of Holdings 25 2 1465 53.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 118 K 21.9 B 9.26%
Weighting of Top 10 82.60% 5.2% 100.0% 46.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Core Bond R6 28.19%
  2. JPMorgan US Equity R6 9.40%
  3. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond R6 7.39%
  4. JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Equity R6 6.48%
  5. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond R6 6.28%
  6. JPMorgan High Yield R6 6.06%
  7. JPMorgan International Rsrch Enh Eq R6 5.08%
  8. JPMorgan International Equity R6 4.52%
  9. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus R6 4.48%
  10. JPMorgan US Government MMkt IM 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSIIX % Rank
Bonds 		53.91% 0.62% 129.11% 81.48%
Stocks 		36.43% 0.00% 48.31% 18.52%
Cash 		8.26% -35.64% 53.61% 35.19%
Convertible Bonds 		1.31% 0.00% 7.12% 24.54%
Other 		0.05% -0.49% 58.50% 33.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 31.07% 35.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSIIX % Rank
Technology 		18.23% 15.47% 25.61% 45.51%
Financial Services 		15.91% 11.53% 20.26% 30.54%
Healthcare 		12.20% 6.38% 14.87% 41.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.36% 4.61% 13.00% 26.35%
Industrials 		11.20% 7.75% 12.84% 39.52%
Real Estate 		7.75% 1.86% 19.30% 41.32%
Communication Services 		6.12% 4.20% 8.42% 85.03%
Consumer Defense 		5.62% 4.27% 8.57% 83.23%
Basic Materials 		4.41% 2.71% 8.17% 64.67%
Energy 		4.08% 2.88% 13.48% 73.05%
Utilities 		3.11% 1.85% 8.79% 27.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSIIX % Rank
US 		22.65% 0.00% 33.21% 39.35%
Non US 		13.78% 0.00% 20.52% 12.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSIIX % Rank
Corporate 		34.69% 0.00% 99.84% 20.83%
Securitized 		27.77% 0.00% 92.95% 14.81%
Government 		24.06% 0.00% 99.79% 62.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.30% 0.00% 99.07% 40.74%
Municipal 		0.18% 0.00% 99.98% 50.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 92.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSIIX % Rank
US 		46.43% 0.00% 129.11% 80.09%
Non US 		7.48% 0.00% 18.63% 36.11%

JSIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.02% 28.84% 81.90%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.77% 18.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

JSIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 121.26% 68.20%

JSIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSIIX Category Low Category High JSIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.67% 0.00% 5.01% 97.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSIIX Category Low Category High JSIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.99% -0.06% 6.83% 34.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Geller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2008

13.92

13.9%

Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed

Daniel Oldroyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

Silvia Trillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2019

3.3

3.3%

Ms. Trillo, Managing Director, has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. and a member of Multi-Asset Solutions since 2011 and a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2019.

Ove Fladberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.46 3.75

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×