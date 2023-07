Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity investments that are tied economically to the United States. The fund considers an equity investment to be “tied economically” to the United States if, at the time of purchase: (i) its issuer is organized under the laws of the United States or under the laws of a state within the United States or in an issuer that maintains its principal place of business in the United States; (ii) it is traded principally in the United States; or (iii) its issuer derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the United States, or has at least 50% of its assets in the United States. The manager seeks to achieve the fund’s investment objective by investing in equity investments that the manager believes, as a portfolio, will provide higher returns than the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

The manager’s investment process begins with the broad universe of equity securities included in US equity indices, along with other ideas that come from a combination of company meetings, investment conferences, field trips and industry analysis. Investments in equity securities include common stocks and other stock-related securities such as preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds, and exchange-traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may invest significantly in securities of companies in certain sectors, and may therefore experience greater volatility than funds investing in a broader range of sectors and may be more susceptible to the impact of market, economic, regulatory, and other factors affecting that sector.

The manager focuses on members of the investable universe that exhibit high quality free cash flow margins (i.e., cash generated after expenses to support operations and maintain capital assets), capital return (i.e., dividends and share buybacks), and revenue growth higher than a certain minimum threshold. The manager then monitors and ranks securities based on their relative attractiveness across this universe, based on quality, growth, valuation, capital returns, and earnings revisions. For stocks that compare well in this screening process, further detailed analysis is conducted. Regular meetings and discussions with company management are another input into the portfolio decision making process.

Securities considered for purchase are attractive on a majority of the metrics (quality, growth, valuation, capital returns, and earnings revisions), and have a positive catalyst such as accelerating earnings or revenue growth. Due to its active investment strategy, the fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.