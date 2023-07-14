Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$438 M
Holdings in Top 10
64.2%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JRTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|57.85%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|64.13%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.2%
|6.7%
|41.18%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-8.2%
|3.2%
|60.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|4.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JRTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|60.54%
|2021
|2.5%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|20.66%
|2020
|2.3%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|66.34%
|2019
|2.9%
|1.0%
|4.0%
|67.60%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-4.7%
|-1.1%
|84.38%
|Period
|JRTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|57.85%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|64.13%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.2%
|6.7%
|41.18%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|3.2%
|35.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.4%
|4.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JRTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|60.54%
|2021
|2.5%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|20.66%
|2020
|2.3%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|66.34%
|2019
|2.9%
|1.0%
|4.0%
|67.60%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-3.8%
|-0.7%
|28.13%
|JRTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|438 M
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|55.80%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|621
|6.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|317 M
|293 K
|78.7 B
|55.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.20%
|43.9%
|100.0%
|78.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.98%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|48.66%
|Bonds
|35.59%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|90.18%
|Cash
|13.79%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|4.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.60%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|41.96%
|Other
|0.03%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|70.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.13%
|12.41%
|19.06%
|36.94%
|Technology
|14.96%
|13.93%
|23.93%
|98.20%
|Healthcare
|13.08%
|10.77%
|15.01%
|34.68%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|8.30%
|12.73%
|89.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.96%
|8.02%
|13.41%
|98.20%
|Energy
|7.33%
|2.40%
|7.33%
|0.45%
|Real Estate
|7.31%
|1.86%
|14.43%
|36.49%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|4.91%
|11.03%
|31.98%
|Basic Materials
|6.78%
|3.15%
|7.09%
|4.50%
|Communication Services
|5.82%
|5.69%
|9.94%
|96.85%
|Utilities
|4.05%
|1.89%
|8.11%
|0.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRTDX % Rank
|US
|33.13%
|0.00%
|46.65%
|41.96%
|Non US
|16.85%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|54.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.44%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|8.04%
|Government
|28.38%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|79.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|28.33%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|9.82%
|Securitized
|2.75%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|95.98%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|80.80%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|63.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JRTDX % Rank
|US
|28.12%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|92.41%
|Non US
|7.47%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|26.34%
|JRTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|30.41%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|0.78%
|67.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|44.96%
|JRTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JRTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JRTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|80.10%
|JRTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.18%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|77.23%
|JRTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JRTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JRTDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.67%
|0.27%
|3.72%
|39.41%
|JRTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2013
8.57
8.6%
Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.8
|2.41
