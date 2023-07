The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in equity securities of companies located outside the United States, including those located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies, in order to achieve its objective. Equity securities include direct and indirect investments in common and preferred stocks, and include rights and warrants to subscribe to common stock or other equity securities. The Fund may also invest in equity related instruments, such as equity linked notes and participatory notes, all of which derive their value from equities. The equity linked notes and participatory notes in which the Fund invests are securitized and freely transferable. The Fund does not intend to use its investments in equity linked notes as a means of achieving leverage.

The Fund operates as a “diversified” investment company, and will typically own between 25-50 holdings. The Adviser aims to achieve above-average risk-adjusted equity returns, over the medium term period of three to five years. The portfolio managers believe this is best achieved by investing in a benchmark-agnostic portfolio of attractively valued high quality companies. Such companies have long term competitive advantages which allow intrinsic value to be estimated with confidence on the basis of their long term cash flows. The portfolio managers prioritize companies that they believe can generate cash profits reliably over many years and have opportunities to pay dividends and/or reinvest some of those profits at high rates of return in order to grow the future earnings power and the value of the business. As a result, they become more valuable over time.

The Adviser evaluates “risk-adjusted” returns primarily with reference to the range of potential outcomes for the cash flows of a company and hence its intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe that a key risk to any investor is permanent impairment of capital as a result of owning overvalued assets. Therefore, the Adviser maintains a strict valuation discipline intended to ensure that assets are only bought when they are attractively valued, in absolute terms, with reference to their intrinsic value (in the judgment of the Adviser). By the same rationale, overvalued shares in the portfolio are identified and sold. Overvaluation may result from either strong share price performance or a deterioration in the expected intrinsic value of the underlying business. Consistent with the Fund’s absolute valuation discipline, the portfolio managers may determine not to reinvest sale proceeds or other available cash immediately, instead holding positions in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, potentially in an amount up to 20% of the net assets of the Fund, while examining and awaiting available investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments located in one country or a small number of countries. These countries may change from time to time.

Additionally, as part of the research process, the portfolio managers consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors, including potential impacts on the long-term risk and return profile of a company. In doing so, the portfolio managers have access to a range of proprietary research and third-party analytics sources, which may include Sustainalytics and MSCI. Such ESG factors, alongside other relevant factors, may be taken into account in the Fund’s securities selection process.