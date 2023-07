Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in long and short positions in equity securities, selecting from a universe of equity securities with market capitalizations similar to those included in the Russell 1000 and/ or S&P 500 Index, at the time of purchase. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index ranged from $569 million to $2,490 billion. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $5.95 billion to $2,490 billion. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Part of the Fund’s investment strategy is to attempt to achieve lower volatility than that of its primary benchmark, the S&P 500 Index. Volatility management starts during the stock selection research process before inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund’s adviser will employ a number of strategies to manage the Fund’s volatility, including altering the Fund’s portfolio composition, adjusting the Fund’s gross exposure or net exposure, holding significant cash balances, or investing in options (to attempt to limit losses from stock positions). In implementing its strategy, the Fund primarily will buy or sell short common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts. As the set of investment opportunities is constantly evolving, the Fund’s net exposure (the value of the Fund’s aggregate long positions minus its short positions) will vary over time. While in most instances the net exposure will be positive (more long exposure than short exposure), it is possible that the investment opportunities result in a net short exposure. Net exposure will range from -30% to +80%. The Fund’s gross equity market exposure is limited to 200%. Short sales involve the sale of a security which the Fund does not own in hopes of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price. To make delivery to the buyer, the Fund must borrow the security, and the Fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the Fund. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use equity index futures contracts and options, both long and short, to gain or reduce exposure to specific investments or the overall equity market. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs) for these purposes. The Fund is non-diversified. Investment Process: J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., (JPMIM or the adviser) employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify investments. Long and short positions are vetted through a disciplined research process and valuation framework which leverages the insights of the adviser’s fundamental analyst platform that actively analyzes approximately 800 stocks. The adviser buys long positions in companies with strong management teams, strong competitive positions and earnings growth rates in excess of peers. Long purchases may also be companies that the adviser believes have improving investment factors, such as business drivers (revenues, profitability, capital intensity, and capital allocation), industry structure, regulatory environment and/or legal risk. Short sales generally are characterized by companies with deteriorating incremental changes in such investment factors. The adviser may also take short positions as part of its volatility management. The adviser may sell a long position or cover a short position due to a change in the company’s fundamentals, a change in the original reason for purchase of an investment, or if the adviser no longer considers the security to be reasonably valued. Investments may also be sold or covered if the adviser identifies another investment that it believes offers a better opportunity. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.