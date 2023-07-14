The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of income-producing securities, including debt and equity securities in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the adviser attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the Fund’s assets among strategies and asset classes. J.P Morgan Investment Management, Inc. (JPMIM or the adviser) buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on the adviser’s view of strategies, sectors, and overall portfolio construction taking into account income generation, risk/return analyses, and relative value considerations. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities and other types of investments that are below investment grade. With respect to below investment grade debt securities (known as junk bonds), the Fund currently expects to invest no more than 70% of its total assets in such securities. The Fund may also invest up to 35% of its total assets in loan assignments and participations (Loans) and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments). The Fund may invest up to 60% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stocks, equity-linked notes (ELNs) and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). ELNs are structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and are designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN. In addition to investments in equity securities, the Fund may also invest up to 25% in preferred stocks and convertible securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities. The Fund has broad discretion to use other types of equity, debt, and investments that have characteristics of both debt and equity securities as part of its principal investment strategies. These include mortgage backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and principal-only (PO) and interest-only (IO) stripped mortgage-backed securities, dollar rolls, REITs, inflation-linked securities including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), when-issued securities and forward commitments. The Fund may invest in other mutual funds and ETFs within the same group of investment companies (i.e., J.P. Morgan Funds) and, for the limited purposes described below, passive ETFs that are managed by unaffiliated investment advisers (unaffiliated passive ETFs). A passive ETF is a registered investment company that seeks to track the performance of a particular market index. These indices include not only broad-based market indices but more specific indices as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, factors, regions or industries. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated closed-end registered investment companies (collectively with unaffiliated passive ETFs and J.P. Morgan Funds, underlying funds). In addition, the Fund may seek to gain passive exposure to one or more markets by investing directly in the securities underlying a particular index. To the extent the Fund invests in underlying mutual funds, the adviser expects to select J.P. Morgan Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated mutual funds available, even though there may (or may not) be one or more unaffiliated mutual funds that investors might regard as more attractive for the Fund or that have superior returns. For passive ETFs, the adviser expects to use a J.P. Morgan ETF unless the adviser determines in its sole discretion the investment is not available. To the extent that an investment in a J.P. Morgan passive ETF is not available, only then will the adviser consider an unaffiliated passive ETF. For actively-managed underlying mutual funds and ETFs, the adviser limits its selection to J.P. Morgan Funds. In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. The Fund may enter into lending agreements under which the Fund would lend money for temporary purposes directly to another J.P. Morgan Fund through a credit facility, subject to meeting the conditions of an SEC exemptive order granted to the Fund permitting such interfund lending.