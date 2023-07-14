Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$12 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JNBZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|89.39%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|61.63%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|58.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|64.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|24.51%
* Annualized
|JNBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 B
|130 K
|62.8 B
|3.60%
|Number of Holdings
|3355
|3
|25236
|4.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.73 B
|125 K
|11 B
|12.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.02%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|91.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Stocks
|46.69%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|11.36%
|Bonds
|43.67%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|90.91%
|Cash
|5.11%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|46.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.31%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|9.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.12%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|17.54%
|Other
|0.12%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|40.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|14.82%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|45.18%
|Real Estate
|12.20%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|14.45%
|Healthcare
|10.09%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|87.61%
|Utilities
|9.95%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|3.67%
|Consumer Defense
|9.86%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|26.38%
|Technology
|9.22%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|85.55%
|Communication Services
|8.63%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|13.07%
|Industrials
|7.38%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|90.83%
|Energy
|6.96%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|24.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.35%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|72.48%
|Basic Materials
|4.54%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|35.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Non US
|24.08%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|2.28%
|US
|22.61%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|69.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.80%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|5.47%
|Securitized
|16.94%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|50.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.60%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|59.68%
|Government
|3.65%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|90.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|62.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|80.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JNBZX % Rank
|US
|38.32%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|77.45%
|Non US
|5.35%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|70.62%
|JNBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|66.97%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|65.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|39.81%
|JNBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JNBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JNBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|83.82%
|JNBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.86%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|13.29%
|JNBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JNBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JNBZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.69%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|6.16%
|JNBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Michael Schoenhaut, managing director, is a portfolio manager on JPMAM's Multi-Asset Solutions team, based in New York. Michael is responsible for a global suite of multi-asset income strategies and is lead portfolio manager across the funds. He focuses on asset allocation, portfolio construction, manager selection and risk management. He was previously a member of the SmartRetirement port-folio management team which was awarded the 2014 Morningstar U.S. Allocation Fund Manager of the Year for their efforts. An employee since 1997, Michael has held other positions within Multi-Asset Solutions, including portfolio manager for GTAA and balanced strategies and head of quantita-tive portfolio management. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and In-dustrial Engineering from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Eric Bernbaum, executive director, is a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team based in New York. An employee since 2008, Eric is responsible for manager selection and portfolio construction. He focuses on portfolio management and the interpretation and implementation of tactical asset allocation strategy across multi-asset class portfolios, with a specific focus on income strategies. Eric holds a B.S. in Applied Economics and Management with a concen-tration in Business and Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Mr. Herbert has been an employee of JPMIM and the Head of GTAA and Diversified Strategies in the U.S for MAS since 2020Gary is a portfolio manager and head of global credit. Gary joined Brandywine Global in March 2010, bringing with him over 20 years of high yield experience. Previously, Gary was a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Guggenheim Partners, LLC (2009-2010); a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); and an Executive Director, Portfolio Manager (1999-2007) and Associate (1994-1998) with Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
