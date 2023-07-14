Home
Trending ETFs

JNBZX (Mutual Fund)

JNBZX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Income Builder Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.48 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (JNBSX) Primary A (JNBAX) C (JNBCX) Retirement (JNBZX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$12 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JNBZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    44246338
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Schoenhaut

Fund Description

The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of income-producing securities, including debt and equity securities in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the adviser attempts to capture these opportunities and has wide latitude to allocate the Fund’s assets among strategies and asset classes. J.P Morgan Investment Management, Inc. (JPMIM or the adviser) buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on the adviser’s view of strategies, sectors, and overall portfolio construction taking into account income generation, risk/return analyses, and relative value considerations.The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities and other types of investments that are below investment grade. With respect to below investment grade debt securities (known as junk bonds), the Fund currently expects to invest no more than 70% of its total assets in such securities. The Fund may also invest up to 35% of its total assets in loan assignments and participations (Loans) and commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments). The Fund may invest up to 60% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stocks, equity-linked notes (ELNs) and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). ELNs are structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and are designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN. In addition to investments in equity securities, the Fund may also invest up to 25% in preferred stocks and convertible securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities. The Fund has broad discretion to use other types of equity, debt, and investments that have characteristics of both debt and equity securities as part of its principal investment strategies. These include mortgage backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and principal-only (PO) and interest-only (IO) stripped mortgage-backed securities, dollar rolls, REITs, inflation-linked securities including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), when-issued securities and forward commitments.The Fund may invest in other mutual funds and ETFs within the same group of investment companies (i.e., J.P. Morgan Funds) and, for the limited purposes described below, passive ETFs that are managed by unaffiliated investment advisers (unaffiliated passive ETFs). A passive ETF is a registered investment company that seeks to track the performance of a particular market index. These indices include not only broad-based market indices but more specific indices as well, including those relating to particular sectors, markets, factors, regions or industries. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated closed-end registered investment companies (collectively with unaffiliated passive ETFs and J.P. Morgan Funds, underlying funds). In addition, the Fund may seek to gain passive exposure to one or more markets by investing directly in the securities underlying a particular index. To the extent the Fund invests in underlying mutual funds, the adviser expects to select J.P. Morgan Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated mutual funds available, even though there may (or may not) be one or more unaffiliated mutual funds that investors might regard as more attractive for the Fund or that have superior returns. For passive ETFs, the adviser expects to use a J.P. Morgan ETF unless the adviser determines in its sole discretion the investment is not available. To the extent that an investment in a J.P. Morgan passive ETF is not available, only then will the adviser consider an unaffiliated passive ETF. For actively-managed underlying mutual funds and ETFs, the adviser limits its selection to J.P. Morgan Funds.In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.The Fund may enter into lending agreements under which the Fund would lend money for temporary purposes directly to another J.P. Morgan Fund through a credit facility, subject to meeting the conditions of an SEC exemptive order granted to the Fund permitting such interfund lending.
JNBZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -8.1% 18.8% 89.39%
1 Yr 0.5% -10.0% 54.2% 61.63%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.7% 9.7% 58.75%
5 Yr -1.9%* -6.4% 6.1% 64.03%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 24.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -35.0% 33.6% 47.83%
2021 0.2% -5.9% 7.0% 68.15%
2020 0.8% -3.6% 12.1% 72.28%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 48.99%
2018 -1.7% -4.8% -0.6% 41.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JNBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -11.0% 18.8% 88.04%
1 Yr 0.5% -10.0% 54.2% 60.27%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.7% 9.7% 58.55%
5 Yr -1.4%* -6.4% 7.5% 63.85%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 25.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JNBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -35.0% 33.6% 47.83%
2021 0.2% -5.9% 14.7% 68.15%
2020 0.8% -3.6% 12.1% 72.28%
2019 2.6% -2.5% 5.1% 39.65%
2018 -0.8% -4.8% -0.4% 24.02%

NAV & Total Return History

JNBZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JNBZX Category Low Category High JNBZX % Rank
Net Assets 12 B 130 K 62.8 B 3.60%
Number of Holdings 3355 3 25236 4.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.73 B 125 K 11 B 12.07%
Weighting of Top 10 14.02% 6.3% 100.0% 91.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Morgan 3.94%
  2. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  3. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  4. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  5. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  6. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  7. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  8. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  9. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%
  10. Future on Russell 2000 Index Aug20 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JNBZX % Rank
Stocks 		46.69% 3.48% 51.81% 11.36%
Bonds 		43.67% 11.31% 89.41% 90.91%
Cash 		5.11% -35.68% 69.40% 46.24%
Convertible Bonds 		3.31% 0.00% 71.77% 9.34%
Preferred Stocks 		1.12% 0.00% 21.95% 17.54%
Other 		0.12% -2.79% 21.77% 40.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNBZX % Rank
Financial Services 		14.82% 0.00% 83.50% 45.18%
Real Estate 		12.20% 0.00% 43.16% 14.45%
Healthcare 		10.09% 0.00% 24.25% 87.61%
Utilities 		9.95% 0.00% 48.33% 3.67%
Consumer Defense 		9.86% 0.00% 51.19% 26.38%
Technology 		9.22% 0.22% 27.92% 85.55%
Communication Services 		8.63% 0.00% 11.11% 13.07%
Industrials 		7.38% 0.14% 17.90% 90.83%
Energy 		6.96% 0.00% 62.93% 24.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.35% 0.00% 14.20% 72.48%
Basic Materials 		4.54% 0.00% 32.82% 35.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNBZX % Rank
Non US 		24.08% 0.00% 25.18% 2.28%
US 		22.61% 3.48% 51.08% 69.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNBZX % Rank
Corporate 		69.80% 0.00% 96.66% 5.47%
Securitized 		16.94% 0.00% 52.08% 50.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.60% 0.15% 71.66% 59.68%
Government 		3.65% 0.00% 94.29% 90.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 62.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 80.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JNBZX % Rank
US 		38.32% 9.98% 83.14% 77.45%
Non US 		5.35% 0.00% 30.21% 70.62%

JNBZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JNBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 13.45% 66.97%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.25% 65.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.70% 39.81%

Sales Fees

JNBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JNBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JNBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 2.00% 380.00% 83.82%

JNBZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JNBZX Category Low Category High JNBZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.86% 0.00% 6.08% 13.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JNBZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JNBZX Category Low Category High JNBZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.69% -1.22% 6.83% 6.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JNBZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JNBZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Schoenhaut

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Michael Schoenhaut, managing director, is a portfolio manager on JPMAM's Multi-Asset Solutions team, based in New York. Michael is responsible for a global suite of multi-asset income strategies and is lead portfolio manager across the funds. He focuses on asset allocation, portfolio construction, manager selection and risk management. He was previously a member of the SmartRetirement port-folio management team which was awarded the 2014 Morningstar U.S. Allocation Fund Manager of the Year for their efforts. An employee since 1997, Michael has held other positions within Multi-Asset Solutions, including portfolio manager for GTAA and balanced strategies and head of quantita-tive portfolio management. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and In-dustrial Engineering from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Geller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed

Eric Bernbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Eric Bernbaum, executive director, is a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team based in New York. An employee since 2008, Eric is responsible for manager selection and portfolio construction. He focuses on portfolio management and the interpretation and implementation of tactical asset allocation strategy across multi-asset class portfolios, with a specific focus on income strategies. Eric holds a B.S. in Applied Economics and Management with a concen-tration in Business and Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.

Gerhardt (Gary) Herbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Herbert has been an employee of JPMIM and the Head of GTAA and Diversified Strategies in the U.S for MAS since 2020Gary is a portfolio manager and head of global credit. Gary joined Brandywine Global in March 2010, bringing with him over 20 years of high yield experience. Previously, Gary was a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Guggenheim Partners, LLC (2009-2010); a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); and an Executive Director, Portfolio Manager (1999-2007) and Associate (1994-1998) with Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

