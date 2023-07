The Fund invests mainly in investment grade mortgage-backed securities or unrated mortgage-backed securities which the adviser determines to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in mortgage-backed securities. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or non-governmental securities, commercial mortgage securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (agency and non-agency), stripped mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities and other securities representing an interest in or secured by mortgages including asset-backed securities backed by home equity loans. These securities may be structured such that payments consist of interest-only (IO), principal-only (PO) or principal and interest. The Fund may invest a significant portion or all of its assets in mortgage-backed securities in the adviser’s discretion. The Fund expects to invest no more than 10% of its assets in “sub-prime” mortgage-related securities at the time of purchase. All securities will be U.S. dollar-denominated although they may be issued by a foreign corporation or a U.S. affiliate of a foreign corporation or a foreign government or its agencies and instrumentalities. As a matter of fundamental policy, at least 65% of the Fund’s total assets will consist of bonds. The Fund’s average weighted maturity will normally range between two and ten years. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions and the Fund may shorten or lengthen its average weighted maturity if deemed appropriate for temporary defensive purposes. Because of the Fund’s holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed and similar securities, the Fund’s average weighted maturity is equivalent to the average weighted maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Fund given certain prepayment assumptions (also known as weighted average life). The adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. Taking a long-term approach, the adviser looks for individual fixed income investments that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The adviser is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity, legal provisions and the structure of the transaction. As part of its security selection process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on certain issuers in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.