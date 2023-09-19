Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified mix of debt securities and instruments. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund seeks to invest its assets in debt securities and instruments with an average duration of plus or minus one year of its benchmark, Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, however, there is no limit on the fund’s average maturity. The fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment-grade at time of purchase.

Eligible investments include, but are not limited to:

■ U.S. Treasury and agency securities as well as notes backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,

■ Mortgage-backed securities, including mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”),

■ U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, and

■ Foreign government and agency securities.

The subadvisor uses proprietary research and economic and industry analysis to identify specific bonds, bond sectors and industries that are attractively priced. Due to this process, the fund may have a higher than average portfolio turnover ratio which may affect performance results.

The foreign securities in which the fund invests may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency.