JHBDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Select Bond Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Howard C. Greene

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified mix of debt securities and instruments. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The fund seeks to invest its assets in debt securities and instruments with an average duration of plus or minus one year of its benchmark, Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, however, there is no limit on the fund’s average maturity. The fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment-grade at time of purchase.
Eligible investments include, but are not limited to:
U.S. Treasury and agency securities as well as notes backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
Mortgage-backed securities, including mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”),
U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, and
Foreign government and agency securities.
The subadvisor uses proprietary research and economic and industry analysis to identify specific bonds, bond sectors and industries that are attractively priced. Due to this process, the fund may have a higher than average portfolio turnover ratio which may affect performance results.
The foreign securities in which the fund invests may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currency.
Use of Hedging and Other Strategic Transactions. The fund is authorized to use all of the various investment strategies referred to under “Additional Information About the Funds’ Principal Risks — Hedging, derivatives and other strategic transactions risk” including, but not limited to, U.S. Treasury futures and options, index derivatives, credit default swaps and forwards.
Read More

JHBDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr -0.8% -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr -5.8%* -100.0% 115.6% 100.00%
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -100.0% 73.0% 100.00%
2021 -4.4% -76.0% 212.6% 87.65%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 73.21%
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% 17.51%
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% 57.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr -0.8% -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr -5.8%* -100.0% 115.6% 100.00%
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -100.0% 76.6% 100.00%
2021 -1.4% -30.7% 212.6% 90.44%
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% 77.65%
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% 21.88%
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% 60.11%

NAV & Total Return History

JHBDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHBDX Category Low Category High JHBDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.98 B 10 804 B 4.99%
Number of Holdings 655 1 17333 11.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.36 B -7.11 B 145 B 7.10%
Weighting of Top 10 22.82% 0.0% 20474.3% 71.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 05/30 3.75 6.30%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 11/42 4 3.93%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 08/52 3 2.74%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 05/33 3.375 1.96%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 02/53 3.625 1.92%
  6. JH COLLATERAL 1.54%
  7. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 05/43 3.875 1.40%
  8. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 03/52 FIXED 2.5 1.09%
  9. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BO 02/45 2.5 1.08%
  10. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 10/52 FIXED 5 0.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBDX % Rank
Bonds 		90.77% -955.59% 2458.15% 9.97%
Other 		7.98% -7288.76% 493.15% 98.18%
Cash 		1.54% -2458.20% 7388.76% 35.54%
Stocks 		0.00% -142.98% 259.25% 87.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 5.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 68.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.54% -2458.20% 7388.76% 33.85%
Securitized 		0.00% -24.16% 264.51% 3.59%
Corporate 		0.00% -46.36% 3345.86% 12.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 165.37% 19.82%
Government 		0.00% -3298.93% 2458.15% 17.68%
Derivative 		-0.01% -511.61% 54.22% 51.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBDX % Rank
US 		90.77% -955.59% 2458.15% 12.30%
Non US 		0.00% -153.97% 464.75% 18.34%

JHBDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% -2.86% 950.64% 64.51%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 2.87% 48.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 52.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JHBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JHBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 82.88%

JHBDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHBDX Category Low Category High JHBDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHBDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHBDX Category Low Category High JHBDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 37.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHBDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JHBDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard C. Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2009

3.93

3.9%

Howard C. Greene, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager for the Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy and the Core Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he spent more than fourteen years at Sun Life Financial Services Company of Canada, where he was a senior vice president at Sun Capital Advisers, Inc., and managed more than $13 billion in investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios for Sun Life’s general account and separately managed pension clients, mutual funds, and other institutional investors. Earlier in his career, Howard worked at Baring Asset Management Corp. as a fixed income analyst. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, and a past president and director of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has made several appearances on Bloomberg TV, where he has commented on the bond market.

Jeffrey N. Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2009

3.93

3.9%

Jeffrey N. Given., Vice President of John Hancock Asset Management since 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

