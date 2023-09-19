Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/19/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
U.S. Treasury and agency securities as well as notes backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
|
■
|
Mortgage-backed securities, including mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”),
|
■
|
U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, and
|
■
|
Foreign government and agency securities.
|Period
|JHBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|100.00%
|2021
|-4.4%
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|87.65%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|73.21%
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|17.51%
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|57.39%
|Period
|JHBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|100.00%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|90.44%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|77.65%
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|21.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|60.11%
|JHBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHBDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.98 B
|10
|804 B
|4.99%
|Number of Holdings
|655
|1
|17333
|11.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.36 B
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|7.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.82%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|71.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHBDX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.77%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|9.97%
|Other
|7.98%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|98.18%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|35.54%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|87.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|5.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|68.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHBDX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.54%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|33.85%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-24.16%
|264.51%
|3.59%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|-46.36%
|3345.86%
|12.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|165.37%
|19.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|-3298.93%
|2458.15%
|17.68%
|Derivative
|-0.01%
|-511.61%
|54.22%
|51.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHBDX % Rank
|US
|90.77%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|12.30%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-153.97%
|464.75%
|18.34%
|JHBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|64.51%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|48.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|JHBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JHBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|82.88%
|JHBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHBDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|N/A
|JHBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JHBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHBDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|37.69%
|JHBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.087
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.093
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.116
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.098
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2009
3.93
3.9%
Howard C. Greene, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager for the Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy and the Core Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he spent more than fourteen years at Sun Life Financial Services Company of Canada, where he was a senior vice president at Sun Capital Advisers, Inc., and managed more than $13 billion in investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios for Sun Life’s general account and separately managed pension clients, mutual funds, and other institutional investors. Earlier in his career, Howard worked at Baring Asset Management Corp. as a fixed income analyst. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, and a past president and director of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has made several appearances on Bloomberg TV, where he has commented on the bond market.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2009
3.93
3.9%
Jeffrey N. Given., Vice President of John Hancock Asset Management since 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
