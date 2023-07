The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of global equity securities that have a history of attractive dividend yields and positive growth in free cash flow.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of dividend-paying companies located throughout the world. At least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers located throughout the world, excluding the United States. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities issued by companies located in emerging markets when the manager believes they represent attractive investment opportunities. Securities held by the fund may be denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies.

The manager seeks to produce an efficient portfolio on a risk/return basis with a dividend yield exceeding that of the MSCI World Index. By assembling a diversified portfolio of securities that, in the aggregate, possesses a high cash dividend, positive growth of free cash flow, share buyback programs, and net debt reductions, the fund seeks to provide an attractive prospective return with inherently less volatility than the global equity market as a whole. The stocks the manager finds attractive generally have valuations lower than the manager’s perception of their fundamental value, as reflected in price-to-free cash flow, price-to-book ratios, or other stock valuation measures.

Although the fund may invest in global equity investments of any market capitalization, the fund will generally invest in companies with a market capitalization of $250 million or greater at the time of purchase. Additionally, the fund may at any given time invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category when the manager believes such companies offer attractive opportunities.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities, including high-yield fixed-income securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.