Vitals

YTD Return

40.8%

1 yr return

36.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$634 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JGLTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Denny Fish

Fund Description

The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit significantly from advances or improvements in technology. These companies generally fall into two categories:companies that the portfolio managers believe have or will develop products, processes, or services that will provide significant technological advancements or improvements; andcompanies that the portfolio managers believe rely extensively on technology in connection with their operations or services.Some of the industries and companies likely to be represented in the Portfolio’s holdings include e-commerce (companies doing business through the Internet); computer (hardware and software); communications (voice, data, and wireless); industrials; Internet (software, services, and infrastructure equipment); and media and entertainment.The Portfolio implements this policy by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies selected for their growth potential. The Portfolio typically invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers or companies that are economically tied to different countries throughout the world, excluding the United States. An issuer is deemed to be economically tied to a country or countries outside of the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, a country outside of the United States; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from outside of the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located outside of the United States. The Portfolio may, under unusual circumstances, invest in a single country. The Portfolio may have exposure to emerging markets. From time to time, the Portfolio may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings.The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. In other words, the portfolio managers lookat companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. Factors that the portfolio managers may consider in their fundamental analysis include the strength of a company’s balance sheet and a company’s projected returns or growth rates. The portfolio managers may generally consider selling a position when, among other things, the investment thesis for owning a position has changed or if the position exceeds its targeted value.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.
Read More

JGLTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -29.2% 72.6% 39.06%
1 Yr 36.6% -40.8% 65.2% 12.02%
3 Yr -3.7%* -40.4% 28.1% 67.41%
5 Yr 2.4%* -30.5% 25.6% 56.22%
10 Yr 7.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 46.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.2% -73.9% 35.7% 88.44%
2021 1.0% -25.6% 45.1% 54.91%
2020 11.0% 1.8% 60.0% 63.68%
2019 7.7% -15.0% 13.7% 44.33%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 23.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -54.1% 72.3% 31.76%
1 Yr 36.6% -62.3% 65.2% 9.40%
3 Yr -3.7%* -40.4% 36.7% 69.63%
5 Yr 2.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 64.25%
10 Yr 11.5%* -15.0% 25.4% 47.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.2% -73.9% 35.7% 88.44%
2021 1.0% -25.6% 45.1% 54.91%
2020 11.0% 1.8% 60.0% 63.68%
2019 7.7% -15.0% 13.7% 44.33%
2018 0.2% -12.8% 31.5% 17.74%

NAV & Total Return History

JGLTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGLTX Category Low Category High JGLTX % Rank
Net Assets 634 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 50.85%
Number of Holdings 69 10 397 44.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 427 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 47.88%
Weighting of Top 10 54.80% 7.6% 100.0% 29.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.81%
  2. Apple Inc 8.93%
  3. ASML Holding NV 6.02%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLTX % Rank
Stocks 		97.41% 68.59% 100.53% 67.37%
Cash 		1.73% -0.53% 15.91% 34.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.50% 0.00% 2.84% 4.66%
Other 		0.29% -1.08% 26.87% 15.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 0.40% 3.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 19.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLTX % Rank
Technology 		73.16% 2.80% 100.00% 39.83%
Communication Services 		9.28% 0.00% 97.05% 54.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.84% 0.00% 32.97% 39.83%
Financial Services 		5.79% 0.00% 38.36% 39.83%
Real Estate 		3.51% 0.00% 15.05% 7.63%
Industrials 		0.43% 0.00% 38.68% 59.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 18.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 58.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 17.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 25.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 23.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLTX % Rank
US 		80.75% 19.45% 100.53% 73.73%
Non US 		16.66% 0.00% 80.40% 25.85%

JGLTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.08% 3.60% 68.83%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.03% 1.95% 36.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.50% 12.96%

Sales Fees

JGLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.69% 281.00% 63.04%

JGLTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGLTX Category Low Category High JGLTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 36.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGLTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGLTX Category Low Category High JGLTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -2.30% 2.08% 36.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGLTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGLTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Denny Fish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2016

6.39

6.4%

Denny Fish is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Global Technology strategy, a position he has held since January 2016. He also serves as a Research Analyst and leads the firm’s Technology sector research team. Prior to rejoining Janus in 2016, Mr. Fish served as a technology equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at RS Investments. From 2007 to 2014, he was an equity research analyst and co-team leader of the Janus technology research sector team. Before he was first employed by Janus in October 2007, Mr. Fish was director and senior research analyst at JMP Securities covering enterprise software. Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle Corporation as a technology sales manager. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He has 14 years of financial industry experience. Mr. Fish received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Jonathan Cofsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Jonathan Cofsky is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Global Technology and Innovation strategy since 2022. He was previously an assistant portfolio manager on the strategy from 2020. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst primarily focused on the Technology sector. Prior to joining Janus in 2014, Jonathan was at Sanford C. Bernstein for eight years, most recently as a vice president on the top-ranked Institutional Investor IT hardware team. While there, he also served as a senior research associate on teams covering software, semiconductors, data networking equipment, aerospace and defense. Jonathan received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of investment industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

