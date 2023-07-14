The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit significantly from advances or improvements in technology. These companies generally fall into two categories: • companies that the portfolio managers believe have or will develop products, processes, or services that will provide significant technological advancements or improvements; and • companies that the portfolio managers believe rely extensively on technology in connection with their operations or services. Some of the industries and companies likely to be represented in the Portfolio’s holdings include e-commerce (companies doing business through the Internet); computer (hardware and software); communications (voice, data, and wireless); industrials; Internet (software, services, and infrastructure equipment); and media and entertainment. The Portfolio implements this policy by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies selected for their growth potential. The Portfolio typically invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers or companies that are economically tied to different countries throughout the world, excluding the United States. An issuer is deemed to be economically tied to a country or countries outside of the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, a country outside of the United States; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from outside of the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located outside of the United States. The Portfolio may, under unusual circumstances, invest in a single country. The Portfolio may have exposure to emerging markets. From time to time, the Portfolio may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. In other words, the portfolio managers look at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. Factors that the portfolio managers may consider in their fundamental analysis include the strength of a company’s balance sheet and a company’s projected returns or growth rates. The portfolio managers may generally consider selling a position when, among other things, the investment thesis for owning a position has changed or if the position exceeds its targeted value. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.