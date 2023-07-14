Home
Trending ETFs

JGIFX (Mutual Fund)

JGIFX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Government Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.98 -0.03 -0.38%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
A (JHGIX) Primary C (TCGIX) Inst (JGIFX) Retirement (JTSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Government Income Fund

JGIFX | Fund

$7.98

$228 M

3.38%

$0.27

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$228 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 169.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Government Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies, authorities, or instrumentalities (U.S. government securities). There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity. U.S. government securities may be supported by:
the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, and Government National Mortgage Association Certificates.
the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, such as obligations of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
the credit of the instrumentality, such as obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association.
The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities (junk bonds) rated Ba and below by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or BB and below by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). However, the fund may not invest in a fixed-income security rated lower than B by any two NRSROs. The fund may invest in higher-risk securities, including U.S. dollar-denominated foreign government securities and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Although the fund generally invests in foreign government securities rated within the four highest categories by an NRSRO, or their unrated equivalents, it may invest up to 10% of its assets in foreign government junk bonds rated as low as B and their unrated equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The manager considers interest-rate trends in determining which types of bonds to emphasize at a given time. The fund typically favors mortgage-backed securities when the manager anticipates that interest rates will be relatively stable and favors U.S. Treasuries at other times. Because high-yield bonds often respond to market movements differently than U.S. government bonds, the fund may use them to manage volatility.
The fund may invest in derivatives. Derivatives, including futures contracts and options, may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns. The fund may trade securities actively.
Read More

JGIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -24.0% 16.8% 70.36%
1 Yr -6.6% -7.1% 17.7% 96.84%
3 Yr -7.6%* -8.6% 5.2% 95.92%
5 Yr -2.6%* -5.4% 3.1% 81.12%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 64.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -22.8% 1.0% 90.48%
2021 -2.3% -18.7% 8.0% 83.40%
2020 1.7% -22.8% 2.9% 9.58%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 30.80%
2018 -0.5% -21.9% 0.4% 74.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -24.0% 16.8% 66.80%
1 Yr -6.6% -7.8% 17.7% 91.70%
3 Yr -7.6%* -8.6% 3.9% 95.88%
5 Yr -2.6%* -5.4% 2.4% 83.48%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 61.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -22.8% 1.0% 90.48%
2021 -2.3% -18.7% 8.0% 83.40%
2020 1.7% -22.8% 2.9% 9.58%
2019 0.9% -20.9% 1.9% 33.76%
2018 -0.5% -21.9% 0.4% 80.18%

NAV & Total Return History

JGIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGIFX Category Low Category High JGIFX % Rank
Net Assets 228 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 85.34%
Number of Holdings 123 2 14187 83.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 75.32%
Weighting of Top 10 54.82% 5.9% 100.0% 15.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 16.76%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 12.94%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 10.95%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 10.69%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 10.67%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 10.09%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1% 9.21%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 8.90%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 8.62%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 8.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGIFX % Rank
Bonds 		96.87% 0.00% 134.21% 49.79%
Other 		3.13% -2.77% 29.56% 2.13%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 85.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 85.96%
Cash 		0.00% -34.21% 38.56% 80.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGIFX % Rank
Government 		74.67% 0.00% 100.00% 14.10%
Securitized 		25.06% 0.00% 99.79% 76.50%
Municipal 		0.26% 0.00% 5.24% 17.09%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 87.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% -29.63% 35.24% 98.72%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 90.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGIFX % Rank
US 		96.87% 0.00% 134.21% 47.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.51%

JGIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.03% 2.20% 39.22%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 0.85% 93.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 169.00% 3.35% 948.00% 49.66%

JGIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGIFX Category Low Category High JGIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.38% 0.00% 12.72% 22.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGIFX Category Low Category High JGIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -0.80% 2.96% 29.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

JGIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1998

24.43

24.4%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2006

16.16

16.2%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Connor Minnaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

