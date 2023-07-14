Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies, authorities, or instrumentalities (U.S. government securities). There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity. U.S. government securities may be supported by:

• the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, and Government National Mortgage Association Certificates.

• the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, such as obligations of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

• the credit of the instrumentality, such as obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities (junk bonds) rated Ba and below by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or BB and below by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). However, the fund may not invest in a fixed-income security rated lower than B by any two NRSROs. The fund may invest in higher-risk securities, including U.S. dollar-denominated foreign government securities and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Although the fund generally invests in foreign government securities rated within the four highest categories by an NRSRO, or their unrated equivalents, it may invest up to 10% of its assets in foreign government junk bonds rated as low as B and their unrated equivalents. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The manager considers interest-rate trends in determining which types of bonds to emphasize at a given time. The fund typically favors mortgage-backed securities when the manager anticipates that interest rates will be relatively stable and favors U.S. Treasuries at other times. Because high-yield bonds often respond to market movements differently than U.S. government bonds, the fund may use them to manage volatility.