Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
-6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$228 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.8%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 169.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
•
|
the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, and Government National Mortgage Association Certificates.
|
•
|
the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, such as obligations of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
|
•
|
the credit of the instrumentality, such as obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association.
|Period
|JGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|70.36%
|1 Yr
|-6.6%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|96.84%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|95.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|81.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|64.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|JGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|90.48%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|83.40%
|2020
|1.7%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|9.58%
|2019
|0.9%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|30.80%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|74.45%
|Period
|JGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|66.80%
|1 Yr
|-6.6%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|91.70%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|95.88%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|83.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|61.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|JGIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|90.48%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|83.40%
|2020
|1.7%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|9.58%
|2019
|0.9%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|33.76%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|80.18%
|JGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|228 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|85.34%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|2
|14187
|83.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|75.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.82%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|15.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.87%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|49.79%
|Other
|3.13%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|2.13%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|85.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|85.96%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|80.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIFX % Rank
|Government
|74.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.10%
|Securitized
|25.06%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|76.50%
|Municipal
|0.26%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|17.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|87.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|98.72%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|90.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIFX % Rank
|US
|96.87%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|47.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.51%
|JGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|39.22%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|93.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|JGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|JGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|169.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|49.66%
|JGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.38%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|22.53%
|JGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|29.00%
|JGIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1998
24.43
24.4%
Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2006
16.16
16.2%
Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
