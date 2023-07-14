Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$11 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|81.72%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|72.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|54.33%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|49.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|43.80%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|28.13%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|76.89%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|29.64%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|34.23%
|Period
|JGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|80.31%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|71.59%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|54.57%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|53.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JGIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|43.95%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|28.13%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|76.89%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|33.97%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|56.41%
|JGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11 B
|100
|124 B
|4.65%
|Number of Holdings
|2415
|2
|8175
|4.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.01 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|13.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.65%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|91.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.78%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|15.55%
|Cash
|2.02%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|78.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.83%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|41.72%
|Stocks
|0.26%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|46.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|45.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|83.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Energy
|97.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.08%
|Communication Services
|2.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.29%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|88.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.20%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.26%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.95%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|88.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|90.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIAX % Rank
|US
|0.26%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|39.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|86.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Securitized
|61.14%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|10.51%
|Corporate
|32.25%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|55.77%
|Government
|4.38%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|70.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.44%
|Municipal
|0.16%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|31.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|91.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGIAX % Rank
|US
|86.76%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|11.92%
|Non US
|9.02%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|74.13%
|JGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|68.00%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|3.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|35.11%
|JGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|64.66%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|28.67%
|JGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.11%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|34.97%
|JGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.52%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|28.47%
|JGIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
8.0
8.0%
Mr. Norelli has managed the Fund since its inception and is an employee of the JPMIM since 2012. As part of that responsibility, the portfolio managers establish and monitor the overall duration, yield curve, and sector allocation strategies for the Fund. Mr. Norelli is a portfolio manager within the GFICC’s investment team, where he focuses on multi-asset class portfolios, asset allocation, macroeconomic strategy, and global market dynamics.Prior to joining JPMIM in 2012, Andrew was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years where he most recently served as co-head of the firm emerging markets credit trading desk. Andrew holds an A.B. in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2017
5.18
5.2%
Andrew Headley, managing director, is the Head of Securitized strategies within the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group and is a portfolio manager for several multi-sector fixed income strategies. Based in New York, he is responsible for overseeing management of dedicated strategies focused on agency & non-agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities as well as the development and implementation of securitized strategies for multi-sector portfolios. An employee since 2005, Drew previously worked as a portfolio manager at Bear Stearns Asset Management, overseeing the securitized sectors for the core fixed income strategies. Prior to this, Drew was a portfolio manager at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Asset Management) for eleven years, specializing in mortgage and broad market portfolios. Drew holds a B.S. summa cum laude in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Thomas Hauser, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in Indianapolis, he is the co-lead portfolio manager within the High Yield Fixed Income Team and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Thomas was at 40|86 Advisors, most recently serving as a co-portfolio manager on three mutual funds and as the co-head of the Collateralized Bond Obligation (CBO) Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
