Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.3%
1 yr return
-10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$656 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.2%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JFIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.3%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|63.92%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|64.95%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.3%
|19.2%
|93.81%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-17.3%
|11.0%
|90.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|13.0%
|38.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|80.00%
|2021
|2.2%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|93.68%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|50.53%
|2019
|5.1%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|66.32%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|74.16%
|Period
|JFIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.3%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|53.61%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|70.71%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-8.3%
|18.7%
|93.94%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|90.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.5%
|17.9%
|35.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|80.00%
|2021
|2.2%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|93.68%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|50.53%
|2019
|5.1%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|66.32%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|82.02%
|JFIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|656 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|28.87%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|25
|386
|34.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|194 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|33.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.22%
|13.3%
|75.6%
|80.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.10%
|95.22%
|100.05%
|60.20%
|Cash
|0.89%
|-0.13%
|4.18%
|42.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|93.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|83.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|93.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|95.68%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|54.08%
|Real Estate
|4.32%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|14.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|93.88%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|95.92%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|94.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|93.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|93.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.21%
|93.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|94.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|93.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIFX % Rank
|US
|88.26%
|0.00%
|100.05%
|71.43%
|Non US
|10.84%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|34.69%
|JFIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|55.10%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|59.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|JFIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JFIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JFIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|82.35%
|JFIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|96.97%
|JFIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JFIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|62.50%
|JFIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.490
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2008
13.49
13.5%
Susan is a managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management, where she's a member of the financial institutions team. She joined the company in 1998 as a senior product manager for institutional investments and services, responsible for marketing support of the firm’s equity strategies. She joined the financial institutions team in 2004 as an investment analyst. She began her career at Fidelity Investments in 1993, where she served as a research analyst. Susan earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.S. from Brandeis University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Ryan P. Lentell, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Ryan has joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2008. Ryan began business career in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.65
|4.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...