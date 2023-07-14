Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Financial Industries Fund

mutual fund
JFIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.06 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (FIDAX) Primary C (FIDCX) Inst (JFIFX) Retirement (JFDRX)
JFIFX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Financial Industries Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.06 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (FIDAX) Primary C (FIDCX) Inst (JFIFX) Retirement (JFDRX)
JFIFX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Financial Industries Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.06 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (FIDAX) Primary C (FIDCX) Inst (JFIFX) Retirement (JFDRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Financial Industries Fund

JFIFX | Fund

$14.06

$656 M

1.27%

$0.18

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.3%

1 yr return

-10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

Net Assets

$656 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Financial Industries Fund

JFIFX | Fund

$14.06

$656 M

1.27%

$0.18

0.95%

JFIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Financial Industries Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    2330030
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Susan Curry

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies of any size. These companies include, but are not limited to, banks, thrifts, finance and financial technology companies, brokerage and advisory firms, real estate related firms, insurance companies, and financial holding companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock and their equivalents, such as publicly traded limited partnerships, depositary receipts, rights, and warrants. The fund may invest in companies located in emerging-market countries. The fund may gain exposure to securities described in these strategies through investing in investment companies and pooled investment vehicles.
The manager focuses primarily on equity securities selection rather than industry allocation, using fundamental financial analysis to identify securities that appear comparatively undervalued.
The fund may invest in U.S. and foreign bonds, including up to 5% of net assets in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as CCC by S&P Global Ratings or Caa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and their unrated equivalents. It may also invest up to 15% of net assets in investment-grade short-term securities. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The fund may invest in derivatives to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or to enhance investment returns, and may include futures contracts, options, and foreign currency forward contracts.
The fund focuses its investments in securities of issuers in the financial services sector.
Read More

JFIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -26.1% 20.2% 63.92%
1 Yr -10.8% -27.6% 32.7% 64.95%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.3% 19.2% 93.81%
5 Yr -7.0%* -17.3% 11.0% 90.11%
10 Yr N/A* -7.5% 13.0% 38.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -56.2% 38.2% 80.00%
2021 2.2% -15.6% 24.2% 93.68%
2020 -1.2% -16.2% 26.6% 50.53%
2019 5.1% -24.2% 8.3% 66.32%
2018 -4.6% -9.3% 12.9% 74.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -21.8% 20.2% 53.61%
1 Yr -10.8% -27.5% 62.2% 70.71%
3 Yr -4.0%* -8.3% 18.7% 93.94%
5 Yr -7.0%* -12.9% 17.2% 90.32%
10 Yr N/A* -7.5% 17.9% 35.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -56.2% 38.1% 80.00%
2021 2.2% -15.6% 24.2% 93.68%
2020 -1.2% -16.2% 26.6% 50.53%
2019 5.1% -24.2% 8.3% 66.32%
2018 -4.6% -8.6% 12.9% 82.02%

NAV & Total Return History

JFIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFIFX Category Low Category High JFIFX % Rank
Net Assets 656 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 28.87%
Number of Holdings 80 25 386 34.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 194 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 33.67%
Weighting of Top 10 29.22% 13.3% 75.6% 80.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Adyen NV 3.43%
  2. Adyen NV 3.43%
  3. Adyen NV 3.43%
  4. Adyen NV 3.43%
  5. Adyen NV 3.43%
  6. Adyen NV 3.43%
  7. Adyen NV 3.43%
  8. Adyen NV 3.43%
  9. Adyen NV 3.43%
  10. Adyen NV 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% 95.22% 100.05% 60.20%
Cash 		0.89% -0.13% 4.18% 42.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 93.88%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 83.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 93.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		95.68% 46.33% 100.00% 54.08%
Real Estate 		4.32% 0.00% 40.95% 14.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 93.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 95.92%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 94.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 93.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 93.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 93.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 94.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 93.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIFX % Rank
US 		88.26% 0.00% 100.05% 71.43%
Non US 		10.84% 0.00% 97.31% 34.69%

JFIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.08% 10.92% 55.10%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.03% 1.25% 59.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 2.00% 406.00% 82.35%

JFIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFIFX Category Low Category High JFIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 11.89% 96.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFIFX Category Low Category High JFIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -0.76% 10.57% 62.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JFIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Susan Curry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2008

13.49

13.5%

Susan is a managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management, where she's a member of the financial institutions team. She joined the company in 1998 as a senior product manager for institutional investments and services, responsible for marketing support of the firm’s equity strategies. She joined the financial institutions team in 2004 as an investment analyst. She began her career at Fidelity Investments in 1993, where she served as a research analyst. Susan earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.S. from Brandeis University.

Ryan Lentell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Ryan P. Lentell, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Ryan has joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2008. Ryan began business career in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×