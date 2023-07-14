Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies of any size. These companies include, but are not limited to, banks, thrifts, finance and financial technology companies, brokerage and advisory firms, real estate related firms, insurance companies, and financial holding companies. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock and their equivalents, such as publicly traded limited partnerships, depositary receipts, rights, and warrants. The fund may invest in companies located in emerging-market countries. The fund may gain exposure to securities described in these strategies through investing in investment companies and pooled investment vehicles.

The manager focuses primarily on equity securities selection rather than industry allocation, using fundamental financial analysis to identify securities that appear comparatively undervalued.

The fund may invest in U.S. and foreign bonds, including up to 5% of net assets in below-investment-grade bonds (i.e., junk bonds) rated as low as CCC by S&P Global Ratings or Caa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and their unrated equivalents. It may also invest up to 15% of net assets in investment-grade short-term securities. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The fund may invest in derivatives to a limited extent. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or to enhance investment returns, and may include futures contracts, options, and foreign currency forward contracts.