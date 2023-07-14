Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$168 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 2.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Brazil
Chile
China (including China-A shares)
Colombia
Czech Republic
Egypt
Greece
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Malaysia
Mexico
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
|Period
|JEVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|45.72%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|38.06%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|14.35%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|34.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|75.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|15.14%
|2021
|0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|22.27%
|2020
|3.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|77.08%
|2019
|2.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|88.45%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|35.90%
|Period
|JEVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|44.30%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|34.44%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|16.19%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|37.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|73.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|15.14%
|2021
|0.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|22.27%
|2020
|3.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|77.08%
|2019
|2.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|88.45%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|44.26%
|JEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|168 M
|717 K
|102 B
|65.35%
|Number of Holdings
|3472
|10
|6734
|1.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.3 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|74.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.84%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|94.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.35%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|1.28%
|Other
|0.10%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|8.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|18.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|12.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|24.10%
|Cash
|-0.47%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|96.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Technology
|19.16%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|70.76%
|Financial Services
|17.48%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|76.71%
|Basic Materials
|12.64%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|8.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|63.52%
|Industrials
|9.49%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|17.08%
|Communication Services
|7.85%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|63.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.10%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|49.55%
|Energy
|4.95%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|36.87%
|Healthcare
|4.36%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|40.23%
|Real Estate
|3.79%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|12.03%
|Utilities
|3.02%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|20.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Non US
|100.18%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|1.28%
|US
|0.17%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|65.85%
|JEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.24%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|14.23%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|30.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|15.58%
|JEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|6.68%
|JEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|37.72%
|JEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|73.77%
|JEVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...