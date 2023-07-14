Home
JEVCX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds II Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.34 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (JEVNX) Primary Inst (JEVIX) A (JEVAX) Retirement (JEVRX) C (JEVCX)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$168 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JEVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    140189
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies associated with emerging markets designated from time to time by the Investment Committee of the manager. These emerging markets (Approved Markets) may include frontier markets (emerging markets countries in an earlier stage of development). A company is associated with an emerging market if its securities meet the definition of “Approved Market Securities,” as defined below.
The fund invests across all market capitalizations with an increased exposure to securities of small-cap issuers and securities the manager considers to be value securities, as described below. The fund invests its assets primarily in Approved Market equity securities listed on bona fide securities exchanges of any country or actively traded on over-the-counter markets. The fund may invest in financial services companies. The fund also may
invest up to 10% of its total assets in shares of other investment companies that invest in one or more Approved Markets, although it intends to do so only where access to those markets is otherwise significantly limited.
The manager primarily considers value stocks to be those with a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing relative price, the manager may also consider additional factors, such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios, as well as economic conditions and developments in the issuer’s industry. The manager may also consider profitability of an eligible company relative to others in making investment decisions. In assessing profitability, the manager may consider different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. The criteria the manager uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
In determining Approved Markets, the manager may consider various factors, including, without limitation, the data, analysis, and classification of countries published or disseminated by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank), the International Finance Corporation, FTSE International, and MSCI. Approved Markets may not include all emerging markets classified by such entities. In determining whether to approve markets for investment, the manager may take into account, among other things, market liquidity, relative availability of investor information, government regulation, including fiscal and foreign exchange repatriation rules and the availability of other access to these markets for the fund.
The fund may also use derivatives such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the fund. The fund may use derivatives for an Approved Market or other equity market (including U.S.) securities and indices. The fund may also enter into forward currency contracts to facilitate the settlement of equity purchases of foreign securities, repatriation of foreign currency balances, or currency exchange.
To facilitate seeking broad market diversification, the manager will not use fundamental securities research techniques in selecting securities. The manager retains full discretion with respect to investing in and allocating assets among Approved Markets and issuers associated with them. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
Approved Markets
As of the date of this prospectus, the fund considers the following emerging-market countries to be Approved Markets for purposes of its 80% policy described above. In determining when and whether to invest in an Approved Market, the manager may consider factors such as asset growth in the fund, constraints imposed within markets authorized for investment, and other characteristics of each country’s markets. Other countries may be authorized for investment in the future in addition to the countries listed below. Although the manager does not intend to purchase securities not associated with an Approved Market, the fund may acquire such securities in connection with corporate actions or other reorganizations or transactions with respect to securities that are held by the fund from time to time. Also, the fund may continue to hold investments in countries that are not currently designated as Approved Markets, but had been authorized for investment in the past, and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously Approved Markets.

  • Brazil

  • Chile

  • China (including China-A shares)

  • Colombia

  • Czech Republic

  • Egypt

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Mexico

  • Peru

  • Philippines

  • Poland

  • Qatar

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Turkey

  • United Arab Emirates

Approved Market Securities
“Approved Market Securities” are defined as securities that are associated with an Approved Market, and include, among others: (a) securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal place of business in, an Approved Market; (b) securities for which the principal trading market is in an Approved Market; (c) securities issued or guaranteed by the government of an Approved Market country, its agencies or instrumentalities, or the central bank of such country; (d) securities denominated in an Approved Market currency issued by companies to finance operations in Approved Markets; (e) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in Approved Markets, or have at least 50% of their assets in Approved Markets; (f) Approved Market equity securities in the form of depositary shares; (g) securities of pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in Approved Markets securities or derivative instruments that derive their value from Approved Market securities; or (h) securities included in the fund’s benchmark index. Securities of Approved Markets may include securities of companies that have characteristics and business relationships common to companies in other countries. As a result, the value of the securities of such companies may reflect economic and market forces in such other countries as well as in the Approved Markets. The manager, however, will select only those companies that, in its view, have sufficiently strong exposure to economic and market forces in Approved Markets. For example, the manager may invest in companies organized and located in the United States or other countries outside of Approved Markets, including companies having their entire production facilities outside of Approved Markets, when such companies’ securities meet the definition of Approved Market securities.
Read More

JEVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -11.0% 30.2% 45.72%
1 Yr 10.9% -12.7% 29.2% 38.06%
3 Yr 3.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 14.35%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 34.62%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 75.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -50.1% 7.2% 15.14%
2021 0.2% -18.2% 13.6% 22.27%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 77.08%
2019 2.9% -4.4% 9.2% 88.45%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 35.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -30.3% 30.2% 44.30%
1 Yr 10.9% -48.9% 29.2% 34.44%
3 Yr 3.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 16.19%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 37.50%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 73.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -50.1% 7.2% 15.14%
2021 0.2% -18.2% 13.6% 22.27%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 77.08%
2019 2.9% -4.4% 9.2% 88.45%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 44.26%

NAV & Total Return History

JEVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEVCX Category Low Category High JEVCX % Rank
Net Assets 168 M 717 K 102 B 65.35%
Number of Holdings 3472 10 6734 1.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.3 M 340 K 19.3 B 74.84%
Weighting of Top 10 15.84% 2.8% 71.7% 94.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEVCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.35% 0.90% 110.97% 1.28%
Other 		0.10% -1.48% 9.95% 8.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 6.07% 18.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 12.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 24.10%
Cash 		-0.47% -23.67% 20.19% 96.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEVCX % Rank
Technology 		19.16% 0.00% 47.50% 70.76%
Financial Services 		17.48% 0.00% 48.86% 76.71%
Basic Materials 		12.64% 0.00% 30.03% 8.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 48.94% 63.52%
Industrials 		9.49% 0.00% 43.53% 17.08%
Communication Services 		7.85% 0.00% 39.29% 63.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.10% 0.00% 28.13% 49.55%
Energy 		4.95% 0.00% 24.80% 36.87%
Healthcare 		4.36% 0.00% 93.26% 40.23%
Real Estate 		3.79% 0.00% 17.15% 12.03%
Utilities 		3.02% 0.00% 39.12% 20.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEVCX % Rank
Non US 		100.18% -4.71% 112.57% 1.28%
US 		0.17% -1.60% 104.72% 65.85%

JEVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.24% 0.03% 41.06% 14.23%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 2.00% 30.82%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JEVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 15.58%

Trading Fees

JEVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 190.00% 6.68%

JEVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEVCX Category Low Category High JEVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 12.61% 37.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEVCX Category Low Category High JEVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -1.98% 17.62% 73.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

