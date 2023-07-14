Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies associated with emerging markets designated from time to time by the Investment Committee of the manager. These emerging markets (Approved Markets) may include frontier markets (emerging markets countries in an earlier stage of development). A company is associated with an emerging market if its securities meet the definition of “Approved Market Securities,” as defined below.

The fund invests across all market capitalizations with an increased exposure to securities of small-cap issuers and securities the manager considers to be value securities, as described below. The fund invests its assets primarily in Approved Market equity securities listed on bona fide securities exchanges of any country or actively traded on over-the-counter markets. The fund may invest in financial services companies. The fund also may

invest up to 10% of its total assets in shares of other investment companies that invest in one or more Approved Markets, although it intends to do so only where access to those markets is otherwise significantly limited.

The manager primarily considers value stocks to be those with a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing relative price, the manager may also consider additional factors, such as price-to-cash flow or price-to-earnings ratios, as well as economic conditions and developments in the issuer’s industry. The manager may also consider profitability of an eligible company relative to others in making investment decisions. In assessing profitability, the manager may consider different ratios, such as that of earnings or profits from operations relative to book value or assets. The criteria the manager uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

In determining Approved Markets, the manager may consider various factors, including, without limitation, the data, analysis, and classification of countries published or disseminated by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank), the International Finance Corporation, FTSE International, and MSCI. Approved Markets may not include all emerging markets classified by such entities. In determining whether to approve markets for investment, the manager may take into account, among other things, market liquidity, relative availability of investor information, government regulation, including fiscal and foreign exchange repatriation rules and the availability of other access to these markets for the fund.

The fund may also use derivatives such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the fund. The fund may use derivatives for an Approved Market or other equity market (including U.S.) securities and indices. The fund may also enter into forward currency contracts to facilitate the settlement of equity purchases of foreign securities, repatriation of foreign currency balances, or currency exchange.

To facilitate seeking broad market diversification, the manager will not use fundamental securities research techniques in selecting securities. The manager retains full discretion with respect to investing in and allocating assets among Approved Markets and issuers associated with them. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.

Approved Markets

As of the date of this prospectus, the fund considers the following emerging-market countries to be Approved Markets for purposes of its 80% policy described above. In determining when and whether to invest in an Approved Market, the manager may consider factors such as asset growth in the fund, constraints imposed within markets authorized for investment, and other characteristics of each country’s markets. Other countries may be authorized for investment in the future in addition to the countries listed below. Although the manager does not intend to purchase securities not associated with an Approved Market, the fund may acquire such securities in connection with corporate actions or other reorganizations or transactions with respect to securities that are held by the fund from time to time. Also, the fund may continue to hold investments in countries that are not currently designated as Approved Markets, but had been authorized for investment in the past, and may reinvest distributions received in connection with such existing investments in such previously Approved Markets.

Brazil

Chile

China (including China-A shares)

Colombia

Czech Republic

Egypt

Greece

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Approved Market Securities