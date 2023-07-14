Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

-18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.6%

Net Assets

$276 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JESGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Stock Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Angeli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small cap companies. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) For the purposes of the fund, “small cap companies” are those with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, not exceeding the maximum market capitalization of any company represented in either the Russell 2000 Index (approximately $10.6 billion as of February 28, 2022) or the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (approximately $5.9 billion as of February 28, 2022).
The fund invests in small-cap companies that are believed to offer above-average potential for growth in revenues and earnings. Market capitalizations of companies in the indices change over time; however, the fund will not sell a security just because a company has grown to a market capitalization outside the maximum range of the indices.
The subadvisor selects stocks using a combination of quantitative screens and bottom-up, fundamental security research. Quantitative screening seeks to narrow the list of small capitalization companies and to identify a group of companies with strong revenue growth and accelerating earnings. Fundamental equity research seeks to identify individual companies from that group with a higher potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation.
The subadvisor looks for companies based on a combination of criteria including one or more of the following:
Improving market shares and positive financial trends;
Superior management with significant equity ownership; and
Attractive valuations relative to earnings growth outlook.
The fund is likely to experience periods of higher turnover in portfolio securities because the subadvisor frequently adjusts the selection of companies and/or their position size based on these criteria. The fund’s sector exposures are broadly diversified, but are primarily a result of stock selection and therefore may vary significantly from its benchmark. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The fund may invest significantly in the information technology sector.
Except as otherwise stated under “Additional Information About the Funds — Temporary Defensive Investing,” the fund normally has 10% or less (usually lower) of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents.
The fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The fund may also purchase each of the following types of securities:
U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities and certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Read More

JESGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -21.9% 50.1% 64.53%
1 Yr -18.8% -72.8% 36.6% 99.16%
3 Yr -16.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 94.94%
5 Yr -13.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 94.60%
10 Yr -7.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 91.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.0% -82.1% 547.9% 98.63%
2021 -7.2% -69.3% 196.9% 67.59%
2020 10.3% -28.2% 32.1% 34.41%
2019 -0.6% -3.2% 9.3% 99.44%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 20.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -24.8% 50.1% 63.51%
1 Yr -18.8% -72.8% 36.6% 98.31%
3 Yr -16.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 94.94%
5 Yr -13.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 95.71%
10 Yr -4.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 91.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.0% -82.1% 547.9% 98.63%
2021 -7.2% -69.3% 196.9% 67.76%
2020 10.3% -28.2% 32.1% 34.41%
2019 -0.6% -3.2% 9.3% 99.44%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 43.59%

NAV & Total Return History

JESGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JESGX Category Low Category High JESGX % Rank
Net Assets 276 M 183 K 28 B 69.02%
Number of Holdings 99 6 1336 46.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 69.87%
Weighting of Top 10 19.88% 5.9% 100.0% 67.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 2.87%
  2. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  3. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  4. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  5. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  6. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  7. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  8. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  9. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%
  10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JESGX % Rank
Stocks 		94.23% 77.52% 101.30% 89.23%
Cash 		5.76% -1.30% 22.49% 9.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 61.11%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 68.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 59.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESGX % Rank
Technology 		25.45% 2.91% 75.51% 50.00%
Healthcare 		21.21% 0.00% 47.90% 60.10%
Industrials 		19.47% 0.00% 36.64% 26.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.45% 0.00% 40.68% 82.32%
Real Estate 		7.47% 0.00% 15.31% 6.06%
Communication Services 		5.33% 0.00% 15.31% 8.75%
Energy 		5.07% 0.00% 55.49% 18.35%
Consumer Defense 		2.83% 0.00% 13.56% 70.37%
Basic Materials 		1.90% 0.00% 10.30% 62.79%
Financial Services 		1.83% 0.00% 42.95% 96.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 71.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESGX % Rank
US 		92.50% 67.06% 99.56% 61.62%
Non US 		1.73% 0.00% 26.08% 75.25%

JESGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.05% 27.56% 56.31%
Management Fee 1.01% 0.05% 4.05% 92.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 24.39%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 91.47%

Sales Fees

JESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

JESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.00% 3.00% 439.00% 81.37%

JESGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JESGX Category Low Category High JESGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 62.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JESGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JESGX Category Low Category High JESGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -4.08% 1.10% 63.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JESGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JESGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Angeli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Steven C. Angeli, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Steve serves as a portfolio manager and co-leader of the Growth Opportunities Team. He is also a member of both the Growth and Capital Appreciation Investment Groups. His investment focus has been on small- and mid-cap growth companies globally. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Steve was an associate analyst focusing on fixed income securities, including debt/equity private placements at Fidelity Management and Research (1990 — 1992). Steve earned his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1994) and his BS in finance from Boston College (1990). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

John Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

John V. Schneider, CFA, is a Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management Company LLP. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP in 2016 as an investment professional, Mr. Schneider worked at Granahan Investment Management (2006-2016) as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst specializing in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining GIMI in 2006, Mr. Schneider was a Vice President and equities analyst for MFS Investment Management (2000-2006) in Boston, Massachusetts. Education: AB, Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Ranjit Ramachandran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Ranjit Ramachandran, CFA. Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management; joined the firm as an investment professional in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

