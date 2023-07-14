Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$5.65
$276 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.11%
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
-18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.6%
Net Assets
$276 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.9%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 107.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|
■
|
Improving market shares and positive financial trends;
|
■
|
Superior management with significant equity ownership; and
|
■
|
Attractive valuations relative to earnings growth outlook.
|Period
|JESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|64.53%
|1 Yr
|-18.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|99.16%
|3 Yr
|-16.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|94.94%
|5 Yr
|-13.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|94.60%
|10 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|91.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|JESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|98.63%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|67.59%
|2020
|10.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|34.41%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|99.44%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|20.84%
|Period
|JESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|98.63%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|67.76%
|2020
|10.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|34.41%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|99.44%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|43.59%
|JESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|276 M
|183 K
|28 B
|69.02%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|6
|1336
|46.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|69.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.88%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|67.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESGX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.23%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|89.23%
|Cash
|5.76%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|9.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|61.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|68.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|59.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESGX % Rank
|Technology
|25.45%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|50.00%
|Healthcare
|21.21%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|60.10%
|Industrials
|19.47%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|26.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.45%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|82.32%
|Real Estate
|7.47%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|6.06%
|Communication Services
|5.33%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|8.75%
|Energy
|5.07%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|18.35%
|Consumer Defense
|2.83%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|70.37%
|Basic Materials
|1.90%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|62.79%
|Financial Services
|1.83%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|96.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|71.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESGX % Rank
|US
|92.50%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|61.62%
|Non US
|1.73%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|75.25%
|JESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|56.31%
|Management Fee
|1.01%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|92.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.39%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|91.47%
|JESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|107.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|81.37%
|JESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|62.96%
|JESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|63.99%
|JESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 23, 2019
|$3.356
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2005
17.1
17.1%
Steven C. Angeli, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Steve serves as a portfolio manager and co-leader of the Growth Opportunities Team. He is also a member of both the Growth and Capital Appreciation Investment Groups. His investment focus has been on small- and mid-cap growth companies globally. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Steve was an associate analyst focusing on fixed income securities, including debt/equity private placements at Fidelity Management and Research (1990 — 1992). Steve earned his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1994) and his BS in finance from Boston College (1990). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
John V. Schneider, CFA, is a Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management Company LLP. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP in 2016 as an investment professional, Mr. Schneider worked at Granahan Investment Management (2006-2016) as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst specializing in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining GIMI in 2006, Mr. Schneider was a Vice President and equities analyst for MFS Investment Management (2000-2006) in Boston, Massachusetts. Education: AB, Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Ranjit Ramachandran, CFA. Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management; joined the firm as an investment professional in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
