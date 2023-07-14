Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small cap companies. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) For the purposes of the fund, “small cap companies” are those with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, not exceeding the maximum market capitalization of any company represented in either the Russell 2000 Index (approximately $10.6 billion as of February 28, 2022) or the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (approximately $5.9 billion as of February 28, 2022).

The fund invests in small-cap companies that are believed to offer above-average potential for growth in revenues and earnings. Market capitalizations of companies in the indices change over time; however, the fund will not sell a security just because a company has grown to a market capitalization outside the maximum range of the indices.

The subadvisor selects stocks using a combination of quantitative screens and bottom-up, fundamental security research. Quantitative screening seeks to narrow the list of small capitalization companies and to identify a group of companies with strong revenue growth and accelerating earnings. Fundamental equity research seeks to identify individual companies from that group with a higher potential for earnings growth and capital appreciation.

The subadvisor looks for companies based on a combination of criteria including one or more of the following:

■ Improving market shares and positive financial trends;

■ Superior management with significant equity ownership; and

■ Attractive valuations relative to earnings growth outlook.

The fund is likely to experience periods of higher turnover in portfolio securities because the subadvisor frequently adjusts the selection of companies and/or their position size based on these criteria. The fund’s sector exposures are broadly diversified, but are primarily a result of stock selection and therefore may vary significantly from its benchmark. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The fund may invest significantly in the information technology sector.

Except as otherwise stated under “Additional Information About the Funds — Temporary Defensive Investing,” the fund normally has 10% or less (usually lower) of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents.

The fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The fund may also purchase each of the following types of securities: