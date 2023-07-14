Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

mutual fund
JEMTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (JHVTX) Primary Inst (JEMTX)
JEMTX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (JHVTX) Primary Inst (JEMTX)
JEMTX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (JHVTX) Primary Inst (JEMTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

JEMTX | Fund

$9.88

$231 M

3.43%

$0.34

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust

JEMTX | Fund

$9.88

$231 M

3.43%

$0.34

1.29%

JEMTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Emerging Markets Value Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2980242
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

JEMTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 37.04%
1 Yr 10.0% -12.7% 29.2% 45.34%
3 Yr 7.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 5.77%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 38.49%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 55.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -50.1% 7.2% 7.97%
2021 4.3% -18.2% 13.6% 6.72%
2020 0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 94.31%
2019 1.7% -4.4% 9.2% 96.35%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 23.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 35.60%
1 Yr 10.0% -48.9% 29.2% 41.61%
3 Yr 7.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 5.11%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 30.29%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 53.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -50.1% 7.2% 7.97%
2021 4.3% -18.2% 13.6% 6.72%
2020 0.3% -7.2% 79.7% 94.31%
2019 1.7% -4.4% 9.2% 96.35%
2018 -2.9% -7.2% 7.0% 12.95%

NAV & Total Return History

JEMTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEMTX Category Low Category High JEMTX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 717 K 102 B 61.89%
Number of Holdings 2187 10 6734 3.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.4 M 340 K 19.3 B 72.40%
Weighting of Top 10 13.89% 2.8% 71.7% 97.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.49%
  2. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  3. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  4. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  5. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  6. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  7. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  8. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  9. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%
  10. China Construction Bank Corp Class H 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMTX % Rank
Stocks 		100.07% 0.90% 110.97% 2.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 6.07% 21.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 22.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 10.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 22.69%
Cash 		-0.08% -23.67% 20.19% 95.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMTX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.01% 0.00% 48.86% 6.08%
Basic Materials 		16.13% 0.00% 30.03% 1.81%
Technology 		12.05% 0.00% 47.50% 91.72%
Energy 		9.64% 0.00% 24.80% 5.56%
Industrials 		9.25% 0.00% 43.53% 20.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.64% 0.00% 48.94% 85.64%
Real Estate 		5.08% 0.00% 17.15% 8.15%
Communication Services 		3.38% 0.00% 39.29% 91.72%
Consumer Defense 		3.11% 0.00% 28.13% 90.04%
Healthcare 		2.40% 0.00% 93.26% 74.26%
Utilities 		1.32% 0.00% 39.12% 49.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMTX % Rank
Non US 		99.93% -4.71% 112.57% 2.95%
US 		0.14% -1.60% 104.72% 67.65%

JEMTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.03% 41.06% 49.73%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 2.00% 40.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.42%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.85% 84.90%

Sales Fees

JEMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 190.00% 19.71%

JEMTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEMTX Category Low Category High JEMTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.43% 0.00% 12.61% 7.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEMTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEMTX Category Low Category High JEMTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.27% -1.98% 17.62% 11.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEMTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEMTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2010

12.08

12.1%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ethan Wren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Mr. Wren is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Wren holds an MBA and an MPA from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Wren joined the Dimensional in 2010, has been a portfolio manager since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×