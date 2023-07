Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its Assets in emerging market debt investments. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities that it believes have the potential to provide a high total return from countries whose economies or bond markets are less developed (emerging markets). This designation currently includes most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.S., the United Kingdom and most western European countries. The Fund invests in sovereign debt securities. Sovereign debt securities are securities that are issued or guaranteed by foreign sovereign governments or their agencies, authorities or political subdivisions or instrumentalities, and supranational agencies. The Fund may also invest in debt securities issued or guaranteed by foreign corporations and foreign financial institutions. These securities may be of any maturity and quality, but under normal market conditions the Fund’s duration will generally be similar to that of the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified. Duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “three years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 3% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified was 7.07 years, although the duration will vary in the future. The Fund does not have any minimum quality rating and may invest without limit in securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as junk bonds) or the unrated equivalent. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options, swaps, and foreign currency derivatives to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of such derivatives, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies. In making investment decisions for the Fund, the adviser establishes overweight and underweight positions versus the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified based on weighted spread duration. Spread duration is the measure of the expected price sensitivity of a bond or group of bonds to changes in spreads. Spreads are measured by the difference in yield between bonds from a specific sector or country of bonds and U.S. Treasury securities. Generally, the prices of a specific sector or country of bonds will increase when spreads tighten and decrease when spreads widen. The adviser uses top down macroeconomic research to assess the general market conditions that may cause spreads to tighten or widen in the countries and sectors where the Fund invests. Based on this top down research, the adviser establishes overweight positions in countries and sectors that it believes are more likely to benefit from tightening spreads and underweight positions in countries and sectors that it believes are more likely to be negatively impacted by widening spreads, a process that is referred to as weighted spread duration. To implement these overweight and underweight positions, the adviser uses bottom up fundamental research to evaluate the relative attractiveness of the individual securities in each country and sector. The adviser is value oriented and this bottom up fundamental research is based on a quantitative assessment of an issuer’s cash flows, debt structure, debt ratios and profitability and a qualitative assessment of how each issuer will perform relative to other issuers in the country or sector. Generally, the adviser will sell a security when, based on the considerations described above, the adviser believes that there is better relative value available in the country or sector in securities of comparable quality, or when the adviser believes the issuer’s credit quality will deteriorate materially. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on many issuers or countries in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers or countries that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or countries that may be positively impacted by such factors.