Trending ETFs

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund

mutual fund
JEDTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.4 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JEUIX) Primary C (JECTX) D (JEDTX) A (JEASX) S (JESSX) N (JETNX) T (JETTX) Retirement (JEGRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund

JEDTX | Fund

$13.40

$29.9 M

0.00%

1.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$29.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund

JEDTX | Fund

$13.40

$29.9 M

0.00%

1.97%

JEDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hamish Chamberlayne

Fund Description

JEDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -35.6% 29.2% 88.93%
1 Yr 18.9% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 7.2% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -35.6% 29.2% 89.15%
1 Yr 18.9% 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 7.2% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JEDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEDTX Category Low Category High JEDTX % Rank
Net Assets 29.9 M 199 K 133 B 88.38%
Number of Holdings 55 1 9075 61.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 89.98%
Weighting of Top 10 32.61% 9.1% 100.0% 50.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.24%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 3.93%
  3. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp 3.53%
  4. ASML Holding NV 3.23%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEDTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.47% 61.84% 125.47% 91.63%
Cash 		3.53% -174.70% 23.12% 5.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 48.57%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 53.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 42.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 45.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEDTX % Rank
Technology 		40.50% 0.00% 49.87% 0.33%
Financial Services 		16.76% 0.00% 38.42% 56.83%
Industrials 		15.59% 0.00% 44.06% 34.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.63% 0.00% 40.94% 54.85%
Healthcare 		5.81% 0.00% 35.42% 92.07%
Utilities 		5.51% 0.00% 29.12% 12.56%
Real Estate 		4.27% 0.00% 39.48% 10.35%
Communication Services 		2.41% 0.00% 57.66% 86.89%
Consumer Defense 		0.52% 0.00% 73.28% 92.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 79.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 91.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEDTX % Rank
US 		62.23% 0.13% 103.82% 40.53%
Non US 		34.24% 0.58% 99.46% 80.18%

JEDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.97% 0.01% 44.27% 2.28%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 57.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.76% 67.10%

Sales Fees

JEDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 395.00% 6.77%

JEDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEDTX Category Low Category High JEDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 42.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEDTX Category Low Category High JEDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -4.27% 12.65% 59.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hamish Chamberlayne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

"Hamish Chamberlayne is Head of SRI at Janus Henderson Investors. He is also Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity and Institutional Global Responsible Managed strategies, a role he has had since 2012. Hamish joined Henderson in 2011 from Gartmore, where he was an equity analyst with the global equity team. Prior to this, from 2004 to 2007 he worked as a senior auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he covered a variety of sectors, including energy, technology, and communications. He began his career at Burlington Consultants in 2003 performing commercial due diligence on businesses identified as acquisition targets by private equity houses. Hamish graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry from New College, Oxford University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a qualified accountant. He has 16 years of financial industry experience."

Aaron Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Aaron Scully is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity SRI Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. From 2017, he was an assistant portfolio manager and was a research analyst from 2009 to 2019 focused on the real estate, infrastructure, and financial sectors. Aaron joined Janus in 2001 as a corporate financial analyst, became a research associate in 2004 and was promoted to junior equity analyst in 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a financial analyst in the financial development program at Cardinal Health. Aaron received his bachelor of science degree in finance from Indiana University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

