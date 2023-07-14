"Hamish Chamberlayne is Head of SRI at Janus Henderson Investors. He is also Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity and Institutional Global Responsible Managed strategies, a role he has had since 2012. Hamish joined Henderson in 2011 from Gartmore, where he was an equity analyst with the global equity team. Prior to this, from 2004 to 2007 he worked as a senior auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he covered a variety of sectors, including energy, technology, and communications. He began his career at Burlington Consultants in 2003 performing commercial due diligence on businesses identified as acquisition targets by private equity houses. Hamish graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry from New College, Oxford University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a qualified accountant. He has 16 years of financial industry experience."