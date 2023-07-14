George Maris is Co-Head of Equities – Americas at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. George is responsible for leading the equity division in the Americas region and is also the lead Portfolio Manager for the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. In addition, Mr. Maris is a member of the Janus Henderson Executive Committee, the North American Leadership Team and the Perkins Investment Management Executive Board and was previously a member of Janus’ operating and ethics committees. He came to Janus in 2011 as a portfolio manager from Northern Trust, where he managed the U.S. large-cap core, international large-cap core and global equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2008, Mr. Maris spent four years as a portfolio manager at Columbia Management Group co-managing the firm’s U.S. large- and mid-cap core portfolios. From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the investment team at Putnam Investments, serving as a portfolio manager, equity analyst and derivatives strategist in Putnam’s Value Group, and working on domestic, international and global equity strategies. He was a guest lecturer on security analysis at MIT’s Sloan School of Management from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Maris received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Swarthmore College. He also earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois. Mr. Maris holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.