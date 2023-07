The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in the common stocks of mid-sized companies whose stock prices are believed to be undervalued by the portfolio managers. The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies whose market capitalization falls, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap ® Value Index. The market capitalizations within the index will vary, but as of December 31, 2021, they ranged from approximately $163 million to $71.52 billion. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging markets. The Portfolio may invest, under normal circumstances, up to 20% of its net assets in securities of companies having market capitalizations outside of the aforementioned market capitalization ranges. In addition, when the portfolio managers believe that market conditions are unfavorable for investing, or when they are otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, the Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its net assets in cash or similar investments. From time to time, the Portfolio may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings. The Portfolio focuses on companies that have fallen out of favor with the market or that appear to be temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. As defensive value managers, the portfolio managers generally look for companies with: • strong management teams; • strong and stable balance sheets and solid recurring free cash flows; • attractive relative and absolute valuation ratios or that have underperformed recently; • favorable reward to risk characteristics; • durable competitive advantages that are trading at attractive valuations; and • strong long-term prospects. The portfolio managers’ philosophy is to weigh a security’s downside risk before considering its upside potential, which may help provide an element of capital preservation. The Portfolio may invest in equity and debt securities of real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities, including, but not limited to, mortgage-backed securities, real estate-backed securities, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. A REIT is an entity that invests in real estate-related projects, such as properties, mortgage loans, and construction loans. REITs are generally categorized as equity REITs, mortgage REITs, or hybrid REITs. A REIT may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.