Trending ETFs

JAIGX (Mutual Fund)

JAIGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$675 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JAIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson VIT Overseas Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Maris

Fund Description

The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers or companies from countries outside of the United States. The Portfolio normally invests in securities of issuers from several different countries, excluding the United States. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its net assets, measured at the time of purchase, in U.S. issuers, and it may, under unusual circumstances, invest all or substantially all of its assets in a single country. An issuer is deemed to be from a country or countries outside of the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, a country outside of the United States; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from outside of the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located outside of the United States. The Portfolio may also invest in Chinese companies listed on U.S. and other exchanges structured as variable interest entities (“VIEs”). The Portfolio may have significant exposure to emerging markets. The Portfolio typically invests in equity securities (such as stocks or any other security representing an ownership interest) in all market capitalizations.The portfolio managers apply a “bottom-up” approach in choosing investments. In other words, the portfolio managers look at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. The portfolio managers may generally consider selling a security when, among other things, the security no longer reflects the portfolio managers’ investment thesis, the security approaches or exceeds its targeted value, there has been a change in a security’s risk/reward potential, or a better idea is identified.The Portfolio may invest in equity and debt securities of real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities, including, but not limited to, real estate-backed securities, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. A REIT is an entity that invests in real estate-related projects, such as properties, mortgage loans, and construction loans. REITs are generally categorized as equity REITs, mortgage REITs, or hybrid REITs. A REIT may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.The Portfolio may take long or short positions in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as equity securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Portfolio may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Portfolio may directly invest. The types of derivatives in which the Portfolio may invest include options, futures, swaps, warrants, and forward currency contracts. The Portfolio may use derivatives to hedge, to earn income or enhance returns, as a substitute for securities in which the Portfolio invests, to increase or decrease the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular market, to adjust the Portfolio’s currency exposure relative to its benchmark index, to gain access to foreign markets where direct investment may be restricted or unavailable, or to manage the Portfolio’s risk profile.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.
Read More

JAIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% 2.1% 19.2% 88.51%
1 Yr 20.1% -20.6% 27.8% 22.98%
3 Yr 11.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 2.56%
5 Yr 5.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 4.85%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 60.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -43.6% 71.3% 4.04%
2021 6.0% -15.4% 9.4% 3.70%
2020 4.7% -10.4% 121.9% 19.48%
2019 5.7% -0.5% 8.5% 9.84%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 34.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -16.4% 19.2% 82.84%
1 Yr 20.1% -27.2% 27.8% 21.99%
3 Yr 11.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 2.60%
5 Yr 6.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 5.37%
10 Yr 4.1%* -2.6% 10.2% 15.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -43.6% 71.3% 4.33%
2021 6.0% -15.4% 9.4% 3.70%
2020 4.7% -10.4% 121.9% 19.48%
2019 5.7% -0.5% 8.5% 9.84%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% -0.7% 28.67%

NAV & Total Return History

JAIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAIGX Category Low Category High JAIGX % Rank
Net Assets 675 M 1.02 M 369 B 51.42%
Number of Holdings 45 1 10801 86.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 292 M 0 34.5 B 38.52%
Weighting of Top 10 41.98% 1.9% 101.9% 9.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  2. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  3. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  4. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  5. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  6. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  7. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  8. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  9. Ferguson PLC 6.60%
  10. Ferguson PLC 6.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAIGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 0.00% 122.60% 22.79%
Cash 		0.57% -65.15% 100.00% 73.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 31.53%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 54.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 25.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 32.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAIGX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.36% 0.00% 47.75% 19.80%
Industrials 		12.95% 5.17% 99.49% 68.27%
Technology 		11.64% 0.00% 36.32% 49.78%
Healthcare 		11.11% 0.00% 21.01% 59.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.58% 0.00% 36.36% 40.03%
Basic Materials 		10.24% 0.00% 23.86% 14.12%
Consumer Defense 		8.30% 0.00% 32.29% 69.14%
Communication Services 		8.13% 0.00% 21.69% 21.83%
Energy 		6.69% 0.00% 16.89% 14.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 88.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 80.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAIGX % Rank
Non US 		87.21% 0.00% 124.02% 85.59%
US 		12.22% -7.71% 68.98% 3.14%

JAIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.02% 26.51% 60.53%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.60% 75.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 16.13%

Sales Fees

JAIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 2.00% 247.00% 25.24%

JAIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAIGX Category Low Category High JAIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 13.15% 43.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAIGX Category Low Category High JAIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -0.93% 6.38% 55.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JAIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Maris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

George Maris is Co-Head of Equities – Americas at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. George is responsible for leading the equity division in the Americas region and is also the lead Portfolio Manager for the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. In addition, Mr. Maris is a member of the Janus Henderson Executive Committee, the North American Leadership Team and the Perkins Investment Management Executive Board and was previously a member of Janus’ operating and ethics committees. He came to Janus in 2011 as a portfolio manager from Northern Trust, where he managed the U.S. large-cap core, international large-cap core and global equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2008, Mr. Maris spent four years as a portfolio manager at Columbia Management Group co-managing the firm’s U.S. large- and mid-cap core portfolios. From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the investment team at Putnam Investments, serving as a portfolio manager, equity analyst and derivatives strategist in Putnam’s Value Group, and working on domestic, international and global equity strategies. He was a guest lecturer on security analysis at MIT’s Sloan School of Management from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Maris received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Swarthmore College. He also earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois. Mr. Maris holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Julian McManus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Julian McManus is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. He is responsible for co-managing the International Alpha Equity strategy and the Global Alpha Equity strategy, which includes the Global Select products. He also serves as a Research Analyst, primarily focusing on the Japan-based Consumer and Industrials & Materials sectors. Previously, Mr. McManus served as assistant portfolio manager on the Global Alpha Equity from 2014 to 2017. Prior to joining Janus as an analyst in 2004, he worked at Everest Capital in Florida, where he managed two Japanese long-short funds. He also spent six years at Lazard Asset Management in Tokyo as a Japanese equity analyst and portfolio manager. Mr. McManus received his bachelor of arts degree in Japanese and law from the University of London, where he graduated with honors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

