The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers or companies from countries outside of the United States. The Portfolio normally invests in securities of issuers from several different countries, excluding the United States. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its net assets, measured at the time of purchase, in U.S. issuers, and it may, under unusual circumstances, invest all or substantially all of its assets in a single country. An issuer is deemed to be from a country or countries outside of the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, a country outside of the United States; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from outside of the United States; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located outside of the United States. The Portfolio may also invest in Chinese companies listed on U.S. and other exchanges structured as variable interest entities (“VIEs”). The Portfolio may have significant exposure to emerging markets. The Portfolio typically invests in equity securities (such as stocks or any other security representing an ownership interest) in all market capitalizations. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom-up” approach in choosing investments. In other words, the portfolio managers look at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Portfolio’s investment policies. The portfolio managers may generally consider selling a security when, among other things, the security no longer reflects the portfolio managers’ investment thesis, the security approaches or exceeds its targeted value, there has been a change in a security’s risk/reward potential, or a better idea is identified. The Portfolio may invest in equity and debt securities of real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities, including, but not limited to, real estate-backed securities, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. A REIT is an entity that invests in real estate-related projects, such as properties, mortgage loans, and construction loans. REITs are generally categorized as equity REITs, mortgage REITs, or hybrid REITs. A REIT may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter. The Portfolio may take long or short positions in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as equity securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Portfolio may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Portfolio may directly invest. The types of derivatives in which the Portfolio may invest include options, futures, swaps, warrants, and forward currency contracts. The Portfolio may use derivatives to hedge, to earn income or enhance returns, as a substitute for securities in which the Portfolio invests, to increase or decrease the Portfolio’s exposure to a particular market, to adjust the Portfolio’s currency exposure relative to its benchmark index, to gain access to foreign markets where direct investment may be restricted or unavailable, or to manage the Portfolio’s risk profile. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.