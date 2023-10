The fund invests all of its assets in Class 1 shares of its master fund, the Global Growth Fund, a series of American Funds Insurance Series. The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies around the world that the advisor believes have potential for growth. As a fund that seeks to invest globally, the Global Growth Fund will allocate its assets among securities of companies domiciled in various countries, including the United States and countries with emerging markets (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the Global Growth Fund will invest significantly in issuers domiciled outside the United States (i.e., at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment advisor, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in issuers outside the United States .

Use of Hedging and Other Strategic Transactions . The fund is authorized to use all of the various investment strategies referred to under “Additional Information About the Funds’ Principal Risks — Hedging, derivatives and other strategic transactions risk.”