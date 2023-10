Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large and medium-sized blue chip growth companies. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) These are firms that, in the subadvisor’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth.

In identifying blue chip companies, the subadvisor generally considers the following characteristics:

Leading market positions . Blue chip companies often have leading market positions that are expected to be maintained or enhanced over time. Strong positions, particularly in growing industries, can give a company pricing flexibility as well as the potential for good unit sales. These factors, in turn, can lead to higher earnings growth and greater share price appreciation.

Seasoned management team s. Seasoned management teams with a track record of providing superior financial results are important for a company’s long-term growth prospects. The subadvisor’s analysts will evaluate the depth and breadth of a company’s management experience.

Strong financial fundamentals . Companies should demonstrate faster earnings growth than their competitors and the market in general; high profit margins relative to competitors; strong cash flow; a healthy balance sheet with relatively low debt; and a high return on equity with a comparatively low dividend payout ratio.

This investment approach reflects the subadvisor’s belief that the combination of solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth in earnings or operating cash flow) along with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the subadvisor targets will have good prospects for dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in stocks of information technology companies.

While most of the assets of the fund are invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may also purchase or invest in other types of securities, including (i) U.S. and foreign currency-denominated foreign securities (up to 20% of its net assets) including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), (ii) convertible stocks, warrants and bonds, and (iii) futures and options. Investments in convertible securities, warrants, preferred stocks and debt securities are limited to 25% of total assets.

The fund may invest in debt securities of any type, including municipal securities, without restrictions on quality or rating. Such securities would be issued by entities which meet the investment criteria for the fund but may include below-investment-grade debt securities (“junk bonds”). The fund will not purchase a below-investment-grade debt security if, immediately after such purchase, the fund would have more than 5% of its total assets invested in such securities.

The fund’s debt securities may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (“bank loans”). These investments will only be made in companies, municipalities or entities that meet the fund’s investment criteria. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender. Since the fund invests primarily in equity securities, the risks associated with fixed-income securities will not affect the fund as much as they would a fund that invests more of its assets in fixed-income securities.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures and options. Such securities may or may not bear interest or pay dividends at below (or even relatively nominal) rates.

The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons including to realize gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.