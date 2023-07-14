Home
Trending ETFs

IZIYX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco International Select Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.57 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IZIYX) Primary A (IZIAX) Retirement (IZIFX) Retirement (IZIRX) C (IZICX) Retirement (IZISX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$173 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IZIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco International Select Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Feng

Fund Description

IZIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IZIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -15.6% 24.4% 19.95%
1 Yr 12.2% -15.2% 26.9% 80.96%
3 Yr -4.7%* -27.4% 9.5% 83.95%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 86.08%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IZIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -49.5% -11.5% 63.81%
2021 -9.9% -11.8% 9.8% 96.39%
2020 8.6% -1.7% 22.8% 22.90%
2019 7.3% -1.0% 9.7% 12.57%
2018 -5.6% -7.5% 11.0% 90.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IZIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -35.3% 24.4% 19.95%
1 Yr 12.2% -46.8% 26.9% 78.21%
3 Yr -4.7%* -27.4% 13.1% 84.41%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 86.53%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IZIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -49.5% -11.5% 63.81%
2021 -9.9% -11.8% 9.8% 96.39%
2020 8.6% -1.7% 22.8% 22.90%
2019 7.3% -1.0% 9.7% 12.57%
2018 -5.6% -7.5% 11.0% 91.81%

NAV & Total Return History

IZIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IZIYX Category Low Category High IZIYX % Rank
Net Assets 173 M 167 K 150 B 77.75%
Number of Holdings 53 5 516 69.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 65.67%
Weighting of Top 10 46.53% 10.3% 99.1% 9.91%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IZIYX % Rank
Stocks 		92.79% 88.72% 101.51% 86.64%
Cash 		7.21% -1.51% 11.28% 12.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 42.63%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 51.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 35.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 37.10%

IZIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IZIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 37.19% 40.89%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.50% 89.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

IZIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IZIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IZIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 7.00% 330.00% 70.83%

IZIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IZIYX Category Low Category High IZIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 6.96% 14.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IZIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IZIYX Category Low Category High IZIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -1.69% 3.16% 33.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IZIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IZIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Feng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Jeff Feng is Head of Emerging Markets for Invesco Canada, located in Hong Kong. Mr. Feng began his investment career in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco in 2009, he was a vice president at Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., where he co-managed more than $300 million in Asia-Pacific assets and was a senior member of the EAFE Equities team. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst at Trans-East Investment Counselling Ltd. and a research analyst at Sunrise Investment Ltd. Before taking on his current positon, Mr. Feng was a vice president and portfolio manager for Invesco Canada.

Matt Peden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Matt Peden is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Canada. Mr. Peden began his career in the financial services industry in 2005 at CIBC Mellon, where he worked in fund accounting, before joining CIBC World Markets as an analyst in 2007. He joined Invesco in 2009 as an investment analyst, became a portfolio manager in 2013, and was named a vice president in 2015. Mr. Peden earned an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a B.Comm. from the University of Guelph. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

