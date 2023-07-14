Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$173 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.5%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IZIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|19.95%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|80.96%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|83.95%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|86.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|IZIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IZIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|173 M
|167 K
|150 B
|77.75%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|5
|516
|69.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|135 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|65.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.53%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|9.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IZIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.79%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|86.64%
|Cash
|7.21%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|12.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|42.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|51.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|35.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|37.10%
|IZIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|40.89%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|IZIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IZIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IZIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|70.83%
|IZIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IZIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|14.48%
|IZIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IZIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IZIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|33.18%
|IZIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Jeff Feng is Head of Emerging Markets for Invesco Canada, located in Hong Kong. Mr. Feng began his investment career in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco in 2009, he was a vice president at Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., where he co-managed more than $300 million in Asia-Pacific assets and was a senior member of the EAFE Equities team. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst at Trans-East Investment Counselling Ltd. and a research analyst at Sunrise Investment Ltd. Before taking on his current positon, Mr. Feng was a vice president and portfolio manager for Invesco Canada.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2015
6.45
6.5%
Matt Peden is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Canada. Mr. Peden began his career in the financial services industry in 2005 at CIBC Mellon, where he worked in fund accounting, before joining CIBC World Markets as an analyst in 2007. He joined Invesco in 2009 as an investment analyst, became a portfolio manager in 2013, and was named a vice president in 2015. Mr. Peden earned an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a B.Comm. from the University of Guelph. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
