Jeff Feng is Head of Emerging Markets for Invesco Canada, located in Hong Kong. Mr. Feng began his investment career in 1997. Prior to joining Invesco in 2009, he was a vice president at Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., where he co-managed more than $300 million in Asia-Pacific assets and was a senior member of the EAFE Equities team. Earlier in his career, he was an investment analyst at Trans-East Investment Counselling Ltd. and a research analyst at Sunrise Investment Ltd. Before taking on his current positon, Mr. Feng was a vice president and portfolio manager for Invesco Canada.