Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of income-producing common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes demonstrate favorable prospects for total return. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of mid-capitalization companies, which for purposes of this Fund, typically are companies with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap®Index over the last 13 months at the time of acquisition. As of June 30, 2022 (the quarter-end closest to the Index’s rebalance), this range of market capitalizations was between approximately [$925.30 million and $58.40 billion]. The Fund focuses primarily on mid-capitalization companies that the Manager believes have the ability to sustain, and potentially increase, dividends while providing capital appreciation over the long-term. The Fund also may invest, to a lesser extent, in companies that pay other types of income to shareholders, including return of capital.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: competitive and sustainable dividend yield; potential growth in dividends; strong financial and operational capabilities; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; a sound balance sheet; market potential; profit potential and a proven track record of, or the potential for, returning capital to shareholders. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

The Fund typically will hold a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 50). The Fund will emphasize investments in dividend-paying and other income-producing securities to seek to provide a steady return. The Fund’s portfolio holdings generally will be of approximate equal weight, but the Manager may adjust the weighting depending upon market conditions, for investment opportunities, or when the Manager adds or divests certain positions. The Manager intends to re-balance the Fund’s portfolio holdings at least quarterly in an effort to maintain an approximate equal weighting.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes the security is no longer able to pay a dividend in the future, no longer offers attractive current income prospects or significant growth potential or if there have been changes in economic or market factors in general or with respect to a particular industry or sector, changes in the market trends or other factors affecting an individual security. The Manager also may sell a security to rebalance the portfolio, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.