Trending ETFs

VY® Invesco Comstock Portfolio

mutual fund
IVKSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.97 -0.21 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (IVKIX) Primary S (IVKSX) Adv (IVKAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® Invesco Comstock Portfolio

IVKSX | Fund

$21.97

$287 M

2.86%

$0.63

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$287 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IVKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® Invesco Comstock Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Holt

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio my invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization; and a substantial number of the issuers in which the Portfolio invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. In selecting securities for investment, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) focuses primarily on a security's potential for capital growth and income. The Portfolio emphasizes a value style of investing, seeking well-established, undervalued companies that have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations.The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging market countries and American Depositary Receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies.The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forward foreign currency contracts, and futures contracts. The Portfolio can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The Portfolio can use futures contracts (including index futures), to seek exposure to certain asset classes and to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which the portfolio securities are denominated.The Portfolio generally holds up to 10% of its assets in high-quality short-term debt instruments and investment-grade corporate debt instruments in order to provide liquidity.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser will consider selling a security if it meets one or more of the following criteria: (1) the target price of the investment has been realized and the Sub-Adviser no longer considers the company undervalued, (2) a better value opportunity is identified, or (3) research shows that the company is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals beyond the Sub-Adviser’s tolerable level and the trend is likely to be a long-term issue.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IVKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 44.86%
1 Yr 12.3% -58.6% 197.5% 10.61%
3 Yr 15.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 4.37%
5 Yr 1.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 44.50%
10 Yr 4.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 22.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -65.1% 22.3% 4.05%
2021 14.5% -25.3% 25.5% 4.25%
2020 -1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 87.71%
2019 -0.5% -9.2% 10.4% 98.35%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 34.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IVKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 42.66%
1 Yr 12.3% -58.6% 197.5% 8.99%
3 Yr 15.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 4.56%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 51.02%
10 Yr 5.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 36.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IVKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -65.1% 22.3% 4.05%
2021 14.5% -25.3% 25.5% 4.25%
2020 -1.9% -8.4% 56.7% 87.62%
2019 -0.5% -9.2% 10.4% 98.35%
2018 -2.6% -8.9% 3.3% 56.18%

NAV & Total Return History

IVKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IVKSX Category Low Category High IVKSX % Rank
Net Assets 287 M 1 M 151 B 74.02%
Number of Holdings 75 2 1727 55.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.7 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 76.34%
Weighting of Top 10 26.33% 5.0% 99.2% 55.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 4.64%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc 3.23%
  3. Anthem Inc 2.80%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.62%
  5. Chevron Corp 2.57%
  6. FedEx Corp 2.38%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 2.32%
  8. HCA Healthcare Inc 2.27%
  9. American International Group Inc 2.25%
  10. Citigroup Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IVKSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.36% 28.02% 125.26% 83.62%
Cash 		4.64% -88.20% 71.98% 12.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 40.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 35.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 36.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 37.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVKSX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.91% 0.00% 58.05% 31.84%
Healthcare 		19.28% 0.00% 30.08% 26.02%
Industrials 		12.76% 0.00% 42.76% 32.50%
Energy 		12.47% 0.00% 54.00% 7.40%
Technology 		11.02% 0.00% 54.02% 46.55%
Consumer Defense 		9.88% 0.00% 34.10% 31.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.11% 0.00% 22.74% 32.75%
Communication Services 		2.43% 0.00% 26.58% 89.86%
Basic Materials 		2.37% 0.00% 21.69% 72.82%
Real Estate 		0.94% 0.00% 90.54% 75.23%
Utilities 		0.83% 0.00% 27.04% 85.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IVKSX % Rank
US 		90.24% 24.51% 121.23% 64.68%
Non US 		5.12% 0.00% 41.42% 44.33%

IVKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IVKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.04% 45.41% 40.19%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 76.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 41.25%

Sales Fees

IVKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IVKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IVKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 488.00% 43.71%

IVKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IVKSX Category Low Category High IVKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.86% 0.00% 41.90% 74.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IVKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IVKSX Category Low Category High IVKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -1.51% 4.28% 52.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IVKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IVKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Holt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Kevin Holt is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He is lead manager for Invesco’s large-cap value products. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Holt was previously Managing director and portfolio manager for the U.S. value strategy at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1999 and was portfolio manager of the Portfolio since April 2005. Before joining Van Kampen, he served as a senior research analyst at Strong Capital Management and as a portfolio manager/research analyst at Citibank Global Asset Management. He began his career as a senior financial analyst for Harris Trust and Savings Bank. Mr. Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Houston Society of Financial Analysts.

James Warwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2007

14.88

14.9%

James Warwick is a portfolio manager for Invesco large- and all-cap value strategies. He joined Invesco in 2010. Mr. Warwick previously joined Van Kampen in 2002, where he served as a portfolio manager for the Multi Cap Value team, responsible for managing the separately managed accounts and cash levels of the various portfolios that comprised the U.S. Value strategy. He also served as a portfolio specialist for the team. Prior to that, he worked at AIM Management Group. Mr. Warwick earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston.

Devin Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2007

14.88

14.9%

Devin Armstrong has been portfolio manager of Invesco and/or its affiliates since June 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in an investment capacity. Prior to 2007, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Advisors Inc. in a research capacity. He previously joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the U.S. Research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was also a Portfolio Manager at Van Kampen Asset Management Inc. He was a research associate at William Blair & Company. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Columbia University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

