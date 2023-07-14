The Fund is available only to participants in employer sponsored retirement plans. If you do not qualify to be an investor and an account was established for you despite the fact that you do not qualify, your account may be liquidated at the Adviser’s discretion. If you are an individual, you may buy or sell shares only as permitted by your retirement plan. Please refer to your plan materials or contact your plan sponsor directly.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of small cap issuers located in the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of U.S. small cap companies.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Fisher Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers small cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalizations of the companies appearing in the Benchmark. As of August 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Benchmark ranged up to $18 billion. Although the Fund generally purchases equity securities that at the time of initial purchase are small capitalization companies as described above, the Fund may retain or augment positions in such companies even if they subsequently grow beyond the range of the Benchmark. In addition, the range of the Benchmark will change over time.

The Adviser utilizes a top-down investment process based on applying proprietary research tools to the Adviser’s analysis of a wide range of economic, political and sentiment drivers to formulate forecasts and develop portfolio themes. The Adviser attempts to exploit the structure of global markets and capitalize on style and sector cycles as they come into and out of favor. The buy and sell disciplines are determined by the outputs of the Adviser’s top-down investment process.

Once the Adviser determines portfolio weights for sectors and industries, the Adviser applies a series of risk-factor screens based on the desired style characteristics (e.g. market capitalization and relative valuation) for each category requiring a weight. Securities passing these screens are then subjected to further quantitative analysis to eliminate companies with excessive risk profiles relative to their peer group, companies with excessive leverage or balance sheet risk, and securities lacking sufficient liquidity for investment.

The Adviser applies fundamental research to ascertain particular stocks within a given category expected to accomplish two goals:

· Finding companies possessing strategic attributes (i.e. competitive and comparative advantages) consistent with higher level themes in the portfolio derived from economic, political and sentiment drivers.

· Maximizing the likelihood of beating the selected category of stocks. By avoiding stocks likely to be extreme outliers versus the peer group, the Adviser believes it can reduce portfolio risk while adding value at the security selection level.

Based on this analysis, the Adviser selects securities for purchase. The Adviser attempts to manage risk by, among other things, analyzing prospective stocks to assess their correlation to the country and sector in order to maximize the possibility of leveraging top level themes and to identify unintended risk concentrations in the security selection process. The Adviser analyzes the components of portfolio performance from a country, sector and stock factors perspective to confirm that risk and return are derived from intended sources.