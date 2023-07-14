Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund is available only to participants in employer sponsored retirement plans. If you do not qualify to be an investor and an account was established for you despite the fact that you do not qualify, your account may be liquidated at the Adviser’s discretion. If you are an individual, you may buy or sell shares only as permitted by your retirement plan. Please refer to your plan materials or contact your plan sponsor directly.
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of small cap issuers located in the United States. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of U.S. small cap companies.
The Fund’s investment adviser, Fisher Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers small cap companies to be companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalizations of the companies appearing in the Benchmark. As of August 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the companies appearing in the Benchmark ranged up to $18 billion. Although the Fund generally purchases equity securities that at the time of initial purchase are small capitalization companies as described above, the Fund may retain or augment positions in such companies even if they subsequently grow beyond the range of the Benchmark. In addition, the range of the Benchmark will change over time.
The Adviser utilizes a top-down investment process based on applying proprietary research tools to the Adviser’s analysis of a wide range of economic, political and sentiment drivers to formulate forecasts and develop portfolio themes. The Adviser attempts to exploit the structure of global markets and capitalize on style and sector cycles as they come into and out of favor. The buy and sell disciplines are determined by the outputs of the Adviser’s top-down investment process.
Once the Adviser determines portfolio weights for sectors and industries, the Adviser applies a series of risk-factor screens based on the desired style characteristics (e.g. market capitalization and relative valuation) for each category requiring a weight. Securities passing these screens are then subjected to further quantitative analysis to eliminate companies with excessive risk profiles relative to their peer group, companies with excessive leverage or balance sheet risk, and securities lacking sufficient liquidity for investment.
The Adviser applies fundamental research to ascertain particular stocks within a given category expected to accomplish two goals:
|·
|Finding companies possessing strategic attributes (i.e. competitive and comparative advantages) consistent with higher level themes in the portfolio derived from economic, political and sentiment drivers.
|·
|Maximizing the likelihood of beating the selected category of stocks. By avoiding stocks likely to be extreme outliers versus the peer group, the Adviser believes it can reduce portfolio risk while adding value at the security selection level.
Based on this analysis, the Adviser selects securities for purchase. The Adviser attempts to manage risk by, among other things, analyzing prospective stocks to assess their correlation to the country and sector in order to maximize the possibility of leveraging top level themes and to identify unintended risk concentrations in the security selection process. The Adviser analyzes the components of portfolio performance from a country, sector and stock factors perspective to confirm that risk and return are derived from intended sources.
|Period
|IUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|19.76%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|57.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|63.46%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|10.57%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|IUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|19.09%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|56.25%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|63.46%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|10.57%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|IUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|183 K
|183 K
|28 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|6
|1336
|61.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59 K
|59 K
|2.7 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.30%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|22.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|21.04%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|77.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|56.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|62.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|55.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|53.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.96%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|14.98%
|Technology
|20.01%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|81.31%
|Industrials
|13.99%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|76.43%
|Financial Services
|9.65%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|24.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.48%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|81.82%
|Basic Materials
|8.64%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|1.01%
|Energy
|6.73%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|9.93%
|Consumer Defense
|3.53%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|55.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|67.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|86.70%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IUSCX % Rank
|US
|99.36%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|2.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|98.32%
|IUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.05%
|27.56%
|91.35%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|25.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|IUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|15.88%
|IUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|57.58%
|IUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IUSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|15.53%
|IUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2020
1.87
1.9%
William (Bill) Glaser is the Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, he oversees the firm’s Portfolio Management Department, which includes the Research, Investment Operations, Investment Solutions and Portfolio Evaluation Groups. He is also a member of the Technology Transformation Committee. Bill speaks regularly at client seminars and meets with institutional clients globally, providing information regarding global economic factors, our market outlook and portfolio positioning. Bill joined Fisher Investments in 1999 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. Prior to his current responsibilities, Bill held several different positions at the firm, including Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Securities Research Team Leader and Securities Research Analyst. Bill has a degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Aaron Anderson is a Senior Vice President of Research and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, Aaron oversees the firm’s global macroeconomic and capital markets research. Aaron joined Fisher Investments in 2005 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. His previous roles at the firm include Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Capital Markets Research Analyst and Innovation Manager. Prior to joining Fisher Investments, Aaron worked at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown as an Assistant Vice President. Aaron regularly meets with private and institutional clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Aaron’s views on global market conditions and geopolitical events are featured in publications globally, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Reuters, MarketWatch, CNN.com, The Telegraph, Forbes and Investing.com—among many others. He also appears regularly in the financial media, programs on CNBC, Yahoo Finance and the Cheddar TV Network. Aaron has written two books, including Own the World: How Smart Investors Create Global Portfolios. He holds undergraduate degrees in Geophysics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Applied Economics from the University of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Michael joined Fisher Investments in 2002. Prior to his current role, he held a variety of positions, including Vice President of Portfolio Management Communications, Capital Markets Team Leader and Institutional Client Services Manager. Before joining the firm, he worked at Bear Stearns as a Corporate Finance Analyst in the Global Technology Group. Michael regularly meets with clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Michael appears regularly on various financial media programs, including those on Yahoo Finance, Reuters TV and the Cheddar TV Network. He is the author of six books, including 20/20 Money: See the Markets Clearly, Gain Focus and Invest Better than the Pros. He speaks regularly around the US on a variety of topics ranging from economics to psychology. He was also a lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he taught Investment Management Topics. Michael received his undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and his doctorate in Depth Field Psychology and Mythology from Pacifica Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Jeffery (Jeff) Silk is a Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. Jeff oversees all portfolio management functions across a wide range of investment strategies at the firm. Jeff joined the firm in 1983 as one of the firm’s first employees. Prior to his current role, Jeff was President and Chief Operating Officer. He has also served as Director of Trading and Operations, where he was instrumental in developing the firm’s first portfolio management, research and trading technologies. Jeff received his undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2020
1.87
1.9%
Ken Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979, which is now a $169+ billion investment adviser and money management firm serving large institutions and high net worth individuals globally. By most standards, it is the world’s largest pure ‘40 Act Investment Adviser firm. He was CEO for 37 years and currently serves as Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Ken’s prestigious Forbes “Portfolio Strategy” column ran monthly for 32 1/2 years until 12/31/2016, making Ken the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine’s history. He writes monthly, native language columns in major media organs spanning Western Europe and Asia, including Germany’s Focus Money; Denmark’s leading business newspaper, Børsen; the Netherland’s largest newspaper, De Telegraaf; Switzerland’s leading business paper, Handelszeitung; Spain’s largest business website and newspaper, elEconomista; Italy’s third largest newspaper and number one business paper, Il Sole 24 Ore; France’s L’Opinion; Belgium’s La Libre; Austria’s Trend; Caixin—often referred to as the Bloomberg of China; the Hong Kong Economic Journal; Taiwan’s Business Weekly; South Korea’s largest business paper, Chosun Mint; and Japan’s Diamond Weekly. Ken has written 11 books, including 4 New York Times bestsellers. His 1970’s theoretical work pioneered an investment analysis tool called the Price-to-Sales Ratio, now a core part of financial curriculum. His credits span a multitude of professional and scholarly journals. He is a recipient of the Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award for outstanding research in the Journal of Portfolio Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
